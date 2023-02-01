Scientists have solved the mystery of the identity of a 17th century Dutch warship wrecked off the coast of England while carrying slabs of fine Italian marble.The unknown Protected Wreck off the coast of Sussex has been identified as the Dutch warship Klein Hollandia.Built in 1656 and owned by the Admiralty of Rotterdam, the ship was involved in all major battles in the second Anglo-Dutch war (1665-1667).The wreck, which lies on the seabed 32 metres under the surface, was until now known as the “Unknown Wreck off Eastbourne”.The ship sank in 1672 and was discovered in 2019.It was considered so...

9 DAYS AGO