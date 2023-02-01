Read full article on original website
Italy's Friuli region is one of Europe's best kept secrets
Its mountains, canyons, beaches and lagoons make it one of Italy's most beautiful and varied landscapes, but few people -- and that includes Italians -- know anything about Friuli Venezia Giulia.
KTVZ
Why your dream European vacation is already booked solid
When it comes to planning a European vacation, travel industry experts have traditionally advised tourists hoping to save money and avoid crowds to visit popular destinations like Italy, France, and Spain in off-season windows, like late winter or early spring. But as the bounceback of international travel in the post-pandemic...
Rail route of the month: a steam-hauled climb through Germany’s Harz mountains
Our slow travel expert explores villages and forests on a narrow gauge line that terminates at the top of the Brocken, northern Germany’s highest peak
studyfinds.org
First ‘Americans’ from prehistoric age interbred with cavepeople in Siberia 7,500 years ago
LEIPZIG, Germany — The first “Americans” on Earth likely interbred with prehistoric cavepeople living in Siberia up to 7,500 years ago, a new genetic study reveals. They migrated more than 4,000 miles, sharing genes through sex, according to an international team, based in Germany. The evidence comes from ancient genomes of 10 individuals whose skeletal and dental remains have been unearthed across the frozen wasteland of Russia.
Gilded Warrior’s Tomb Discovered During Construction of an Expressway in Romania
Construction workers in Romania uncovered the tomb of a 5th century warrior and a cache of gilded artifacts, including an ornate dagger encrusted with jewels, while building the A7 Expressway that will run through eastern Romania, according to Live Science. The tomb is one of four archeological sites that were discovered during construction. Along with the warrior’s complete skeleton, archeologists found remains of his horse, a gold covered saddle, an iron sword, arrowheads, pieces of gold jewelry, and a golden mask that likely once covered the warrior’s face, Silviu Ene of the Vasile Pârvan Institute of Archeology in Bucharest told Live Science. Ene and his...
Phys.org
New ancient 'marine crocodile' discovered on UK's Jurassic Coast one of the oldest specimens of its type ever found
A new study has uncovered a new thalattosuchian—an ancient 'sister' of modern-day crocodiles' ancestors. The discovery of Turnersuchus hingleyae follows an impressive unearthing of fossils on the Jurassic Coast, in Dorset, UK, including part of the head, backbone, and limbs.In fact, the find at the Charmouth Mudstone Formation was so successful, Turnersuchus is the only complete enough thalattosuchian of its age—dating back to the Early Jurassic, Pliensbachian period, around 185 million years ago—to be named to date.
Scientists confirm identity of 17th century Dutch warship off coast of England
Scientists have solved the mystery of the identity of a 17th century Dutch warship wrecked off the coast of England while carrying slabs of fine Italian marble.The unknown Protected Wreck off the coast of Sussex has been identified as the Dutch warship Klein Hollandia.Built in 1656 and owned by the Admiralty of Rotterdam, the ship was involved in all major battles in the second Anglo-Dutch war (1665-1667).The wreck, which lies on the seabed 32 metres under the surface, was until now known as the “Unknown Wreck off Eastbourne”.The ship sank in 1672 and was discovered in 2019.It was considered so...
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Denmark Uncover Massive Viking Hall That May Have Been Connected To Harald Bluetooth
Researchers are calling the discovery the "largest Viking-Age find of this nature in more than ten years." Near the village of Hune in northern Denmark, a team of archaeologists have discovered ruins believed to date back to the Viking Age: a community hall with possible ties to Harald Bluetooth. As...
U.S. Authorities Return Dozens of Looted Artifacts to Italy, Including 27 Objects from the Met
The Italian Ministry of Culture recently presented a trove of looted artifacts worth $19 million, including 27 from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, that US authorities repatriated last year. On display were 57 of the 60 antiquities returned by the New York County District Attorney’s office last July and September, nearly half of which were seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The items included marble busts, three Corinthian helmets, intricately painted pottery, a fresco which survived the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, as well as bronze plates and sculptures. One double-spiral brooch was estimated to from 1100...
5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Greek holiday islands as tremors rock Rhodes, Cyprus and Crete
A POWERFUL 5.9 magnitude earthquake has rocked the Greek island of Rhodes - with tremors felt in Cyprus and Crete. The quake struck off the coast of Rhodes shortly after 2.30pm local time, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. Tremors were felt as far away as Cyprus and Crete. There...
These beautiful monasteries are for sale across Italy
The ultimate dolce vita move? Buying your own monastery in rural Italy. If you have the cash, it's not just a pipe dream. Have a look at these ones which are currently on sale.
More and more of ‘lost city’ in Greece uncovered. Take a tour of the abandoned site
Photos show a Roman sector of the city with numerous shops and a government office.
Tourist from California fined for driving over medieval bridge in Italy
The man, 34, claimed he was looking for a parking spot when he drove the Fiat across Florence’s historic Ponte Vecchio.
KTVZ
Misbehaving tourists of 2023: Couple abandons baby at check-in
Our weekly travel newsletter brings you snapshots of what’s happening around the world right now, from the delivery of the last Boeing 747 to a selfie-loving Colorado bear and former monasteries for sale in Italy. Yas queen. Boeing said farewell to the “Queen of the Skies” as the last-ever...
petapixel.com
Photographer Captures Beauty from Iceland to the Edges of the Earth
Pelican Pro photographer and filmmaker Benjamin Hardman was so drawn to arctic landscapes, he traded in his life on the warm shores of Australia to live in Iceland, one of the harshest environments on Earth. In his documenting of the cold weather landscapes that he loves, Hardman has taken a more simple approach to sharing what life is like outside of the well-known photography spots in the arctic.
KTVZ
Poker star uses AirTag to track bag lost in airport ‘twilight zone’
You check your luggage for a flight, but it doesn’t appear on the carousel at your destination. For decades, your only course of action has been an internal scream, followed by a report to your airline, in the hope that it will locate your bag and deliver it back to you.
earth.com
Vikings brought their horses and dogs to Britain
The Viking Great Army, made up of Scandinavian warriors, invaded England in AD 865 with the apparent aim of conquering the four kingdoms, known at the time as East Anglia, Northumbria, Mercia and Wessex. The Anglo-Saxon Chronicle tells the story of their fortunes while in England, as they gradually subdued and settled all four of these Kingdoms. Although this collection of annals in Old English records the dates, movements and battles during this time, there are still many details that are unknown.
saltinourhair.com
Cortona, Italy: The Gem of Southern Tuscany
We hope you're enjoying our free travel guides & tips! If so, please consider supporting our work. 🤗. Even without the fame from the book and film ‘Under the Tuscan Sun‘, Cortona, Italy, has quite a reputation. This small town in southern Tuscany has a rich history full of legends, ancient populations, battles, religion, and art, making it a great stop on any trip to Italy.
10 of Ireland’s most charming villages
Ireland’s most beautiful and well known villages are easy to love. Even their names – Doolin, Adare, Dingle, Kenmare – roll off the tongue in a smooth syllable or two, as if they are part of a jingle or the end word of a rhyming couplet. Some of them rocketed to fame when they caught the eye of a film crew – such as Cong in The Quiet Man (1952) or Trim in Braveheart (1995), while more places grew in prominence because of their proximity to large cities or popular attractions.
Forgotten ‘Stonehenge of the north’ given to nation by construction firm
Two sections of the Thornborough Henges come off Historic England’s at-risk register after donation
