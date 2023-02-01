ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Democrats deliver as Republicans dither

For the first time in a century, the House of Representatives failed to elect a Speaker on the first ballot, or even on the tenth, as Republicans were held hostage by a small group of extremists within their own party. Republicans ultimately found the votes needed in the 15th round, after tempers flared and concerns…
AOL Corp

Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts

Some senators are eyeing a divided Congress as an opportunity to tackle reforms to Social Security, as the program faces significant solvency issues in little more than a decade. Changes to Social Security are a perpetually heavy lift for Congress, but they’ve gained traction as some House Republicans float cuts...
News Breaking LIVE

Democrats Trying To Add New State

D.C. statehood has been a topic of controversy for several years in American politics, as Democrats have continued to try and put forward the measure, arguing that the nearly 700,000 people that life there are entitled to a voice in Congress, whereas Republicans argue that the move to add the District of Columbia as a state is only to add another blue vote to the table.
The Hill

Dems press GOP on whether anti-socialist bill could hit Medicare, Social Security

House Democrats pushed Republicans to clarify the implications of a new bill that would denounce the “horrors of socialism” and socialist policies, expressing concern that it may include Medicare and Social Security benefits.  The House Rules Committee met Tuesday to discuss the resolution, proposed on Jan. 25 by Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.).  Democrats, including…
The Hill

Democrats raise concerns about SOTU safety

House Democrats are raising the alarm over the security of President Biden and State of the Union guests ahead of the address next week in the House chamber after Republicans stripped down security infrastructure shortly after taking control in their new majority. Metal detectors were installed outside the House chamber in the aftermath of the…
MyStateline.com

Biden, Cabinet visiting 20 states after State of the Union

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his Cabinet will embark on a post-State of the Union “blitz” to at least 20 states next week to discuss his economic agenda after his Tuesday night address to Congress, the White House announced Friday. Biden is expected to devote...
