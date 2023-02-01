Read full article on original website
Bohlen Makes Big Leap in Women’s Pentathlon
In a field with six Division I entries, Central College women’s track and field athlete Olivia Bohlen (freshman, Belle Plaine) took second place in the pentathlon at the Wartburg Select Friday. In the men’s heptathlon, Grant Miller (freshman, Norwalk) is in third and Gavin Smith (freshman, Audubon) is in...
Central Drops Conference Wrestling Dual to Luther College
The daunting American Rivers Conference slate continued Thursday for the Central College wrestling team with a 27-10 loss against No. 9 Luther College. Luther (13-5, 4-3 American Rivers Conference) is the third ranked team Central (5-5, 3-4 conference) has wrestled in its last four duals. Gage Linahon (junior, 197 pounds,...
Indianola, Pleasantville, SE Warren Wrestlers Begin Girls State Today
Four local wrestlers will compete at the first sanctioned Iowa Girls Wrestling State Tournament today in Iowa City, Summer Wolff and Lanie Frericks from Indianola, Madilyn Rowson from Pleasantville, and Glorious Fridley from Southeast Warren. Wolff was seeded 23rd in the 135lb bracket, and will match up with 10th seeded...
Large Group State Speech Held Today for Several Area Students
Area high school students will perform in the Iowa High School Speech Association State Contest today in Cedar Rapids. Pella Community has 16 events advancing to State out of 19 entries, while the PCHS speech team entered eleven speech events with ten receiving I’s and advancing to state at Cedar Rapids Washington.
Indianola Boys Basketball Wins Share of LHC Title, Shorthanded Girls Fall Just Short of DCG
The #6 Indianola boys basketball team guaranteed themselves at least a portion of a Little Hawkeye Conference title with a 62-39 blowout win over Dallas Center-Grimes on Friday, while the shorthanded #13 girls competed hard but couldn’t overcome the #1 Mustangs 42-36 as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The...
A total of 240 Campsites are Monitored
There are right around 240 campground sites that help generate money for the county. Most of the sites are full-service, with electrical, sewer and water. Steve Edwards, Executive Director of the Marion County Conservation Department and his staff manage three parks in the county, the Marion County Park, Cordova Park and Roberts Creek Park.
Pella Girls Snap Long Losing Streak in Basketball Sweep of Grinnell
For the first time in nearly seven years, the Pella girls and boys basketball teams swept Grinnell in their last ever Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader against each other in a weather-related makeup Thursday evening heard live on 92.1 KRLS. In a top ten showdown, the #8 in Class 4A Dutch...
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Pella Basketball’s Kennedy Van Vark and Trey Van Hauen – February 1st, 2023
Pella basketball senior Trey Van Hauen discusses the stretch run of the season and his selection to the Shrine Bowl. Starting point guard of the #8 in 4A Pella Girls Kennedy Van Vark discusses the team’s recent stretch and their goals of a state tournament run.
Pella Show Choirs Heading to Mt. Pleasant
The show choirs of Pella High School return to competition after a weekend away. Acapella, Bravo, and Pelladrenaline will all perform at Mt. Pleasant Music in Motion, with the middle school starting at 9 a.m., prep students at 11:45 a.m., and varsity at 3:30 p.m. Pella has already been tops in their class at their first two shows of the season at Muscatine and DCG.
Rainey Performing in Pella for Black History Month on Central Campus
Central College and Pella Public Library welcome the award-winning author and performer Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey for a performance at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, Cox-Snow Auditorium, on the Central campus. The public is invited to An Evening with Caleb Rainey: The Heart of a Negro Artist. His appearance Feb. 28 will showcase a performance followed by an onstage interview by “Dr. Bob” Robert Leonard, KNIA/KRLS reporter.
Central RED Society Presents “The Ninth Hour”
Central College’s Central RED Society will present “The Ninth Hour: Bringing Biblical Characters to Life,” with Valerie Van Kooten, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. in the Dave and Ardie Sutphen Common Room, Graham Annex, on Central’s campus. The cost of lunch is $10.
Knoxville Girls Endure A Physical Bondurant-Farrar And Fall On The Road
The Knoxville Girls basketball Squad could not hold up to the more physical Bondurant-Farrar on Thursday night and fell 58-38 to the Bluejays. A close game was broken open in the 3rd quarter when the Bluejays unleashed a 14-1 run to take the lead from three to 16 after Knoxville had trimmed a halftime deficit from nine to three. The Panthers also committed 26 turnovers and were out-rebounded 31-18. Coach Matt Ritchhart told KNIA/KRLS Sports while the loss did not indicate it, his girls came to play and competed.
Central Scores Women’s Basketball Rout, Huge Men’s Basketball Comeback Bid Fizzles
The Central College women’s basketball team avenged an early season loss to Nebraska Wesleyan University with authority Wednesday in a 66-38 thumping, while the Dutch men’s squad second half comeback bid fell short in 76-67 loss to the Prairie Wolves. The Central women stumbled in overtime 66-65 at...
Indianola Basketball Hosts Dallas Center-Grimes in Conference Doubleheader
The last Little Hawkeye Conference home doubleheader is tonight for the Indianola basketball teams as they host the Mustangs of Dallas Center Grimes. The #6 Indians boys can clinch at least a share of the conference title tonight with a win, and they will try to match their hard-fought win on the road earlier this year where they defeated the Mustangs 46-45 on a game-winner at the buzzer.
Pleasantville Boys And Girls Fall Behind Early And Cannot Catch Up With ACGC
Both Pleasantville Basketball Squads dug early holes and could not dig out of them as the Trojans girls fell 61-21 to ACGC while the boys lost 67-53 heard live on kniakrls.com KRLS3. The girls fell behind early but managed to stay within striking distance until the 2nd half, when the Chargers pulled away and eventually got running clock in the 4th quarter. Azell Smith and Joelle Johnson scored seven points to lead Pleasantville who dropped to 6-14. The boys also got down early by as much as 16 in the 1st half but cut the Chargers lead to seven by halftime. ACGC would hit needed shots to get the lead back to double figures multiple times. Pleasantville Coach Taylor Phipps told KNIA sports ACGC’s shooting was key, and he liked the way his team came back when the Chargers cooled off.
Basketball Highlights
Enjoy highlights from this past week’s basketball action as heard on KNIA and KRLS.
Melcher-Dallas Hosts Seymour In A Make Up Game
The Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squads will host Seymour at Southeast Warren High School in a make up game tonight. This game was scheduled for mid-December but the Saints went through illness and had to postpone several games. Melcher-Dallas is trying to come back down to Earth after sweeping arch-rival Twin Cedars on Tuesday and focus on the Warriors. Boys Coach John Suntken tells KNIA Sports he hopes for his guys to keep having the same kind of success on the court they have had lately.
Pella Schools Included in Governor’s STEM Advisory Council New STEM BEST + HD Program
The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council announced 37 Iowa school districts will join or expand the STEM BEST® (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) + HD (High Demand) Program to provide students with real workplace experiences. The Pella Community School District has been chosen for the program that helps introduce students to businesses and career opportunities in Iowa, while also gaining career-ready skills.
Six Norwalk athletes sign national letters of intent
Six Norwalk Community High School student-athletes participated in Wednesday’s National Signing Day by signing letters of intent to compete at the collegiate level. The list of senior signees includes three Warrior football players. Quarterback Landon Hochstein signed with Butler University in Indianapolis, while offensive lineman Ben Liedtke and kicker Gabe Johnson both signed with Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge.
Twin Cedars Basketball Heads To Saydel Tonight
Twin Cedars basketball Squads continue an incredibly busy week with a step up in class to Saydel tonight. The girls are coming off a disheartening loss to rival Melcher-Dallas. Senior players Cheyanne Bruns and Kisha Reed tell KNIA/KRLS Sports while they may be low on numbers this season they have supported each other and that has carried them to a winning season.
