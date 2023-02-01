Both Pleasantville Basketball Squads dug early holes and could not dig out of them as the Trojans girls fell 61-21 to ACGC while the boys lost 67-53 heard live on kniakrls.com KRLS3. The girls fell behind early but managed to stay within striking distance until the 2nd half, when the Chargers pulled away and eventually got running clock in the 4th quarter. Azell Smith and Joelle Johnson scored seven points to lead Pleasantville who dropped to 6-14. The boys also got down early by as much as 16 in the 1st half but cut the Chargers lead to seven by halftime. ACGC would hit needed shots to get the lead back to double figures multiple times. Pleasantville Coach Taylor Phipps told KNIA sports ACGC’s shooting was key, and he liked the way his team came back when the Chargers cooled off.

PLEASANTVILLE, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO