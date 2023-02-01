Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Arrest made in Cedar Rapids murder case
Cedar Rapids police have made an arrest in a murder case from last month. On the evening of January 8th, officers responded to the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW after receiving a report of an individual being shot. Officers located a vehicle off the roadway in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW with an unresponsive male driver suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The male victim, 22-year-old Mohammed Tawfik, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
KCRG.com
One injured, one arrested in Waterloo shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been arrested after police said he shot a woman in the leg in Waterloo early Friday morning. Waterloo police said they were to MercyOne for a report of a woman with a gunshot wound at around 3:30 a.m. Police said the wound was non-life-threatening.
KCRG.com
cbs2iowa.com
yourfortdodge.com
Arrest Made in Fort Dodge Cold Case
An arrest has been made in a 6 year old Fort Dodge murder case. On Thursday a Cedar Rapids man has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder in the cold case of Fort Dodge resident Donald Preston. 49 year old Christopher Johnson is accused of killing Preston in...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County Attorney releases video statement on stabbing death of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks has released a video statement regarding his upcoming decision whether or not to file charges in the stabbing death of Devonna Walker on January 2nd in Cedar Rapids. Friends and family have been calling for police to make an arrest...
KCRG.com
Marion Police continue search for missing 83-year-old man
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Marion police are still looking for a man who went missing on January 16th. They say they’re in regular contact with 83-year-old Theodore Wolf’s family, he goes by Ted. Police have searched for him by aircraft four different times, but have not been able...
kwayradio.com
Laundromat Damage Leads to Arrest
A Waterloo man has been arrested for damaging a laundromat in January, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Security camera footage shows 27 year old Dallas Backen inside of Handy Laundry on Melrose Drive for four hours on January 19th. During that time he did not clean any clothes, instead he allegedly attempted to break into vending machines and kicked in two doors, doing more than $1,500 in damage. Backen is also awaiting trial for leading police on a short chase in a stolen Buick Enclave the very next day.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Wiretap Investigation Leads To Drug Bust
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A California man faces at least 10 years in prison for transporting hundreds of pounds of crystal meth from Los Angeles to Cedar Rapids. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the man worked with associates to transport the drugs between 2017 and 2022. Law enforcement found...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn Co. Attorney hopes to make decision on Devonna Walker case by end of February
Cedar Rapids — Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks released a statement on the investigation into the death of Devonna Walker, three weeks after his office got the final report from Cedar Rapids police on the January 2nd stabbing. Friends and family have been calling for police to make an...
Waterloo Worker Accused Of Committing Lottery Fraud
We've heard a whole lot about lottery winners in Eastern Iowa recently. Hearing stories about lucky people winning major lottery prizes is always exciting. We shared with you the story of a Waterloo woman who ended up winning a major lottery prize. She took an owl landing on her patio as a sign that she should play one of her favorite lottery games. Not only did she go and buy a ticket the next day, she ended up winning the big prize!
KCCI.com
Man dies after fire in Iowa motel room
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Investigators are looking for the cause of a motel fire that killed one man. The fire broke out in a room at Rodeway Inn. It was confined to that space. Firefighters found the man's body after getting the fire extinguished. An autopsy will help determine...
superhits106.com
Two People Arrested For Drugs in Delaware County
Authorities say two people were arrested last week after law enforcement discovered 2 pounds of marijuana in their car during a traffic stop in Delaware County. 40 year old Aubrey Thompson Jr. of Manchester, and 26 year old Brandon Marti of Cedar Rapids, were both arrested on January 25 near Delhi. Thompson was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and failure to affix a drug stamp. Martin was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A deputy pulled over a vehicle Thompson was driving for a traffic violation. Martin was a passenger in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed two large bags containing approximately 1 pound each of marijuana.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Oelwein Woman Arrested after Meth Found During Traffic Stop
An Oelwein woman has been arrested after meth was found in her vehicle during a traffic stop. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of R Avenue and Highway 93 in Randalia shortly after midnight Thursday morning. An investigation that included assistance from a drug K9 unit discovered illegal substances in the vehicle.
kwayradio.com
Woman Guilty of Stabbing Boyfriend
A Waterloo woman has been found guilty of lesser charges after stabbing her boyfriend in the leg in 2021, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 25 year old Aaliyah Wright stabbed her boyfriend, Quentin Bradley, in the leg after he disappeared for two days. Bradley was left with nerve damage from the stabbing. It was brought up at trial that while Bradley went to the hospital Wright ordered herself McDonald’s Door Dash. The defense argued that Wright was acting in self defense after Bradley hit her. Wright was convicted of Simple Assault and misdemeanor Domestic Assault Causing Bodily Injury. She will be sentenced at a later date.
cbs2iowa.com
Four escape early morning house fire in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Firefighters were called to a home in the 1600 block of 2nd Ave SE just before 5:00am Saturday where flames were reported on the second floor. When crews arrived they quickly moved in to knock down the flames on the second floor and attic, while sweeping the house for any victims. All four people inside managed to escape without injury.
cbs2iowa.com
Law enforcement removes suspicious package on Cedar Rapids Northeast side
The Cedar Rapids Metro Hazardous Devices Unit is investigating a package recovered from 1005 32nd Street Thursday afternoon. The unit was called at 11:39am with reports of a suspicious package. The area was proactively closed off as crews recovered the object. The investigation is ongoing into whether or not the...
Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine. In addition to the warning, Dr. Nicholas Kuiper, a Newton physician who once practiced general surgery in Grinnell, Waterloo and Carroll, has had […] The post Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kwayradio.com
Former Counselor & Pastor Sentenced
A former counselor and pastor with ties to Waverly has been sentenced for inappropriately touching a teenage girl, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 66 year old Scott Harrison pleaded guilty to one count of Lascivious Conduct with a Minor. Harrison was counseling a 14 year old girl in Cedar Falls in September of 2021 when she mentioned working out and displayed her stomach. Harrison then touched her stomach and her buttocks over her clothes and told the girl that she was turning him on. The girl was able to push his hands away and flee the office to notify her mother. Harrison said there was no excuse for his conduct but provided several including that he was recovering from COVID-19, exhausted, overworked, burnt out and undergoing anxiety. The judge was not swayed, he sentenced Harrison to one year in jail suspended to 30 days. That jail time may be spent through work release or in 48 hour stints. He was also fined $430. Harrison must undergo sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender. He will also be on specialized parole for 10 years and the restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim was extended by five years.
kwayradio.com
Man Allegedly Beat Girlfriend Again
A Waterloo man on probation for beating up his girlfriend has been arrested for allegedly beating up his girlfriend again, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 26 year old Jakwone Watkins was arrested on Thursday and charged with third degree Kidnapping, Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, Domestic Assault, and Violation of a No Contact Order. Authorities say that Watkins and his girlfriend got into an argument from which she tried to walk away. Watkins allegedly grabbed her hair and threw her to the ground, he then punched her in the head and kicked her. When she tried to run away, Watkins allegedly jumped on top of her and bit her face, arms and back. A neighbor was able to stop the attack and the woman was taken to the hospital. While she was there Watkins allegedly damaged another woman’s Kia Sorento. Watkins’ girlfriend was later dropped off back at her home to nurse her injuries. He then showed up at her house demanding to talk to her. When she tried to convince him to leave he snatched her, however police were able to step in at a Kwik Star a couple blocks away. In June Watkins punched the same woman and stepped on her ankle, breaking it. In May he punched her and bit her after kicking in a door.
