ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

IMPD: 1 dead in shooting on West Michigan Street

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting Saturday on the city's west side. It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 3800 of West Michigan Street, which is near Holt Road. Metro police officers answering a report of a person shot found a man with an apparent...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Outsider.com

Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana man dead, police office wounded after shooting in Tennessee

An Indiana man is dead and a police officer wounded in Memphis, Tennessee after a shooting. The incident began Thursday afternoon when Torance Jackson, Jr., who is from Indianapolis, had the cops called on him for trespassing at a business in Memphis. Jackson left that business before the cops go there, but they caught up with Jackson at a nearby library.
MEMPHIS, TN
readthereporter.com

Man wanted on warrant in Hamilton County arrested in Indianapolis

Four people were arrested early Thursday morning after an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a car on the west side of Indianapolis. At 3:45 a.m. Thursday, a trooper saw a red Hyundai stopped in a left turn lane at 38th Street and Shore Drive. When the light turned green, the driver of the Hyundai did not turn left but instead the driver continued driving straight through the light, then made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal. The trooper turned on his red and blue lights and the vehicle sped away.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Monitoring Chinese Balloon

A suspected Chinese spy balloon is moving east, after being spotted in Montana Thursday. Brian Wilkes tracks the upper-level winds and a potential track of the balloon. A suspected Chinese spy balloon is moving east, after being spotted in Montana Thursday. Brian Wilkes tracks the upper-level winds and a potential track of the balloon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Husband considered ‘person of interest’ in wife’s disappearance being extradited to Indiana

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The husband of a missing Carmel woman is being extradited back to Indiana. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Xavier Breland would be returned to custody in Indiana, although law enforcement officials didn’t have a timeline or clarify the reason for his extradition. According to online court records, Hamilton County […]
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Remember Hook’s drug stores?

1861 – On the way to his inauguration in Washington, President-Elect Abraham Lincoln spent one night in Indianapolis. He gave a speech from the balcony of the Bates House Hotel. 1903 – Nathaniel Owings was born in Indianapolis. He became a leading architect and was an early advocate of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indiana man captures rare ‘green comet’

“Love Springs Eternal” at the Indianapolis Ballet. Celebrate love with the Indianapolis Ballet. A person has been identified as the pilot who was killed last month in Indianapolis following a plane crash. Overnight Shooting at Food Mart. One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. Zach orders warmup for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man shot and killed on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead following an overnight shooting that occurred inside of a food mart on Indy’s near west side. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 12:40 a.m. Saturday to the 3800 block of W. Michigan Street for a person shot. This is near a food mart at the intersection of Michigan […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene. Police later said […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman critical after shooting

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting on Indy’s south side that also injured a pet dog. A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting on Indy’s south side that also injured a pet dog.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
tourcounsel.com

Lafayette Square Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lafayette Square Mall is a shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Developed in 1968 by Edward J. DeBartolo Sr., the mall is locally-owned by Sojos Capital Group. The anchor store is Shoppers World. There are three vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, L. S. Ayres, and Burlington. This...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Tippecanoe County man

UPDATE: Police say Robert Davis was located and is safe. TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Tippecanoe County have declared a statewide Silver Alert. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Robert Davis. He’s described as an 80-year-old white male who is 5’10” and 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. […]
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy