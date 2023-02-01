Read full article on original website
IMPD: 1 dead in shooting on West Michigan Street
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting Saturday on the city's west side. It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 3800 of West Michigan Street, which is near Holt Road. Metro police officers answering a report of a person shot found a man with an apparent...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man killed by Memphis police had lengthy criminal history
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Torrence Jackson Jr.’s first arrest as an adult, at age 19, was for dealing marijuana in August 2014. The years leading up to the Indianapolis man’s fatal encounter with police Thursday night in Memphis, Tennessee, have been punctuated by a series of increasingly violent behavior.
Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
WISH-TV
Husband of missing Carmel woman Ciera Breland awaiting extradition to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The husband of a Carmel woman missing for nearly a year will soon be moved to Indiana from a county jail in Georgia, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says. Xavier Breland Jr. has been held in the Coweta County Jail on stalking and harassment charges...
95.3 MNC
Indiana man dead, police office wounded after shooting in Tennessee
An Indiana man is dead and a police officer wounded in Memphis, Tennessee after a shooting. The incident began Thursday afternoon when Torance Jackson, Jr., who is from Indianapolis, had the cops called on him for trespassing at a business in Memphis. Jackson left that business before the cops go there, but they caught up with Jackson at a nearby library.
readthereporter.com
Man wanted on warrant in Hamilton County arrested in Indianapolis
Four people were arrested early Thursday morning after an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a car on the west side of Indianapolis. At 3:45 a.m. Thursday, a trooper saw a red Hyundai stopped in a left turn lane at 38th Street and Shore Drive. When the light turned green, the driver of the Hyundai did not turn left but instead the driver continued driving straight through the light, then made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal. The trooper turned on his red and blue lights and the vehicle sped away.
Fox 59
Monitoring Chinese Balloon
A suspected Chinese spy balloon is moving east, after being spotted in Montana Thursday. Brian Wilkes tracks the upper-level winds and a potential track of the balloon. A suspected Chinese spy balloon is moving east, after being spotted in Montana Thursday. Brian Wilkes tracks the upper-level winds and a potential track of the balloon.
Husband considered ‘person of interest’ in wife’s disappearance being extradited to Indiana
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The husband of a missing Carmel woman is being extradited back to Indiana. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Xavier Breland would be returned to custody in Indiana, although law enforcement officials didn’t have a timeline or clarify the reason for his extradition. According to online court records, Hamilton County […]
readthereporter.com
Remember Hook’s drug stores?
1861 – On the way to his inauguration in Washington, President-Elect Abraham Lincoln spent one night in Indianapolis. He gave a speech from the balcony of the Bates House Hotel. 1903 – Nathaniel Owings was born in Indianapolis. He became a leading architect and was an early advocate of...
Fox 59
Indiana man captures rare ‘green comet’
“Love Springs Eternal” at the Indianapolis Ballet. Celebrate love with the Indianapolis Ballet. A person has been identified as the pilot who was killed last month in Indianapolis following a plane crash. Overnight Shooting at Food Mart. One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. Zach orders warmup for...
'It's really abnormal' | State fire marshal concerned after 20 die from fires in first 5 weeks of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — "It's tragic how bad January's been this year," said Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones. Just five weeks into new year and already, 20 people have died from fires around the Hoosier State. "It's really abnormal," Jones said. "It's tragic the amount of fire fatalities we've had...
Man shot and killed on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead following an overnight shooting that occurred inside of a food mart on Indy’s near west side. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 12:40 a.m. Saturday to the 3800 block of W. Michigan Street for a person shot. This is near a food mart at the intersection of Michigan […]
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene. Police later said […]
Police investigating overnight homicide on westside
IMPD is investigating an overnight homicide on the west side of Indianapolis near the intersection of W. Michigan and Holt Rd.
cbs4indy.com
Woman critical after shooting
A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting on Indy’s south side that also injured a pet dog. A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting on Indy’s south side that also injured a pet dog.
tourcounsel.com
Lafayette Square Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana
Lafayette Square Mall is a shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Developed in 1968 by Edward J. DeBartolo Sr., the mall is locally-owned by Sojos Capital Group. The anchor store is Shoppers World. There are three vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, L. S. Ayres, and Burlington. This...
Silver Alert canceled for Tippecanoe County man
UPDATE: Police say Robert Davis was located and is safe. TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Tippecanoe County have declared a statewide Silver Alert. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Robert Davis. He’s described as an 80-year-old white male who is 5’10” and 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. […]
IMPD arrest man with guns, drugs, and a Glock switch in chase
Approximately one hour later police engaged in a short pursuit involving a vehicle that matched the description. Upon noticing the police, the man then proceeded to throw two firearms from the car onto the road.
wrtv.com
Person of interest in Carmel mom's disappearance being extradited to Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY — A person of interest in the disappearance of Carmel mom Ciera Locklair Breland is being extradited from Georgia to Indiana on a warrant, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirms to WRTV. Georgia court records show he was released from the Fulton County Jail Thursday. He had...
