The Arizona women's basketball team is coached by Adia Barnes. The Arizona men's basketball team is coached by Tommy Lloyd. The Arizona men's basketball team has extended their winning streak to six games after defeating Oregon State University 84-52 in McKale Center. From the start of this game, it was never close. The Wildcats had a 26 point lead after the first 20 minutes of the contest.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO