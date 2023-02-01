The Pleasantville Basketball Squads will host ACGC tonight. Both Trojans are in need of some wins to get confidence built up going into the regional and substate round of play. The girls need a win in the worst way as they have lost five in a row and ten of their last 11, standing at 6-13 this season. ACGC is 4th in the West Central Conference and are 9-10 overall. The boys would like to keep the good times rolling as they have rolled their last two opponents scoring 76 points on Chariton and Woodward Academy, respectively and stand at 10-8 on the season as the Charger boys are also 4th in the West Central Conference. Listen to the games live on kniakrls.com KRLS3 with the pregame starting at 5:45.

PLEASANTVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO