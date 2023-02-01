Read full article on original website
Bohlen Makes Big Leap in Women’s Pentathlon
In a field with six Division I entries, Central College women’s track and field athlete Olivia Bohlen (freshman, Belle Plaine) took second place in the pentathlon at the Wartburg Select Friday. In the men’s heptathlon, Grant Miller (freshman, Norwalk) is in third and Gavin Smith (freshman, Audubon) is in...
Central Basketball Teams Travel for ARC Doubleheader at Loras Today
The Central College basketball teams head to Dubuque for the second time in three weeks this afternoon for an American Rivers Conference doubleheader at Loras College. After falling 76-67 to Nebraska Wesleyan University on Wednesday, the Dutch men are set for a pivotal matchup in the league. The Duhawks snuck past Coe College Wednesday in 79-75 win to force a tie atop the conference standings with Central. With their sights set on regaining sole possession of first place in the ARC, the Dutch will hope to duplicate their performance against Loras from January 7th. Central used a 48-point second half to power past the Duhawks in an 83-71 victory.
Pella Christian Bowling Swept by Gilbert
The Pella Christian bowling teams kicked off a busy three-day stretch being swept by Gilbert Thursday, as the girls squad fell 2017-1787 and the boys lost 2911-2083. Despite the losses, the Eagles once again bowled right around their season averages. The Pella Christian girls outscored their season average of 1768 for the fourth straight meet, while the boys bested their season average 1988 for the fourth time in their last five meets. Alexa Klaasen once again led the Eagle girls in round 1 with a score of 343 followed by Cathy Tang at 231 and Dani Roose at 217. The P.C. boys were led by Andrew VanKooten with a round 1 score of 354, followed by Evan DeJong at 312 and Alex VanGorp with a 245 score.
Pleasantville Hosts ACGC Tonight Looking To Build Confidence
The Pleasantville Basketball Squads will host ACGC tonight. Both Trojans are in need of some wins to get confidence built up going into the regional and substate round of play. The girls need a win in the worst way as they have lost five in a row and ten of their last 11, standing at 6-13 this season. ACGC is 4th in the West Central Conference and are 9-10 overall. The boys would like to keep the good times rolling as they have rolled their last two opponents scoring 76 points on Chariton and Woodward Academy, respectively and stand at 10-8 on the season as the Charger boys are also 4th in the West Central Conference. Listen to the games live on kniakrls.com KRLS3 with the pregame starting at 5:45.
Knoxville Soccer Sign-ups
The Knoxville Recreation Center is currently taking sign ups for Youth Spring Soccer. Sign ups are for those 3-5 year-olds, kindergarten and first grade. Registration deadline is March 30 at 9 a.m. Cost to sign up is $33. For more information call the Knoxville Recreation Center or e-mail@cityofknoxvilleiowaparksandrecreation.
Pella Girls Snap Long Losing Streak in Basketball Sweep of Grinnell
For the first time in nearly seven years, the Pella girls and boys basketball teams swept Grinnell in their last ever Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader against each other in a weather-related makeup Thursday evening heard live on 92.1 KRLS. In a top ten showdown, the #8 in Class 4A Dutch...
Norwalk boys rout Grinnell for 10th straight win; Warrior girls fall to 8th-ranked Tigers
The winning streak of the Norwalk boys basketball team reached 10 games Friday night as the Warriors used a dominant second and third-quarter stretch to defeat Grinnell 62-34 and sweep the season series. The host Tigers beat Norwalk 63-43 in the girls game, also completing a season sweep. Both games...
Central Drops Conference Wrestling Dual to Luther College
The daunting American Rivers Conference slate continued Thursday for the Central College wrestling team with a 27-10 loss against No. 9 Luther College. Luther (13-5, 4-3 American Rivers Conference) is the third ranked team Central (5-5, 3-4 conference) has wrestled in its last four duals. Gage Linahon (junior, 197 pounds,...
Pleasantville Boys And Girls Fall Behind Early And Cannot Catch Up With ACGC
Both Pleasantville Basketball Squads dug early holes and could not dig out of them as the Trojans girls fell 61-21 to ACGC while the boys lost 67-53 heard live on kniakrls.com KRLS3. The girls fell behind early but managed to stay within striking distance until the 2nd half, when the Chargers pulled away and eventually got running clock in the 4th quarter. Azell Smith and Joelle Johnson scored seven points to lead Pleasantville who dropped to 6-14. The boys also got down early by as much as 16 in the 1st half but cut the Chargers lead to seven by halftime. ACGC would hit needed shots to get the lead back to double figures multiple times. Pleasantville Coach Taylor Phipps told KNIA sports ACGC’s shooting was key, and he liked the way his team came back when the Chargers cooled off.
Indianola Basketball Hosts Dallas Center-Grimes in Conference Doubleheader
The last Little Hawkeye Conference home doubleheader is tonight for the Indianola basketball teams as they host the Mustangs of Dallas Center Grimes. The #6 Indians boys can clinch at least a share of the conference title tonight with a win, and they will try to match their hard-fought win on the road earlier this year where they defeated the Mustangs 46-45 on a game-winner at the buzzer.
Basketball Highlights
Enjoy highlights from this past week’s basketball action as heard on KNIA and KRLS.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Pella Christian Basketball Player Joslyn Terpstra – February 1st, 2023
Joslyn Terpstra scored 26 points in Pella Christian’s 52-46 victory Tuesday night at home against Newton as the Eagles won their second game in eight days. She joined us to celebrate the victory and to talk about areas of improvement in the final two weeks of the regular season.
Twin Cedars Falls To Saydel
The Twin Cedars Basketball Squads were defeated by Saydel on Thursday. The girls lost to the Eagles 44-41 as it was all Saydel in the 1st half getting out to a 27-12 lead but the Sabers won the 2nd half 28-17, but it was not enough. Cheyanne Bruns led Twin Cedars with 20 points and Kisha Reed scored 12. Saydel controlled the boys game from the outset, leading 28-11 after the 1st quarter and holding control from that point on. Holden Roberts had 12 points to lead the Sabers. No rest for Twin Cedars tonight as the Sabers head to Iowa Valley tonight.
Knoxville Girls Soccer Fundraiser in Pella Tuesday
The Knoxville girls varsity soccer team will have a new coach in 2023 as Bethany Johnson takes over for Matt Ritchhart. The team will be doing a fundraiser at Pella Applebee’s for Knoxville Girls Soccer. It goes from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday, February 7. If you order one of 5 menu items off the list, Applebee’s will donate 50% of your bill to the girls team.
Pella Heads to Grinnell for Make Up, Featuring Top 10 Girls Clash
Just over a week after originally scheduled, a clash of top ten girls basketball teams highlights a doubleheader road trip for the Pella basketball teams this evening. The newly-ranked #8 in 4A Dutch girls take on the #8 in Class 3A Grinnell Tigers in the opener of a girls-boys twin bill.
Knoxville Girls Continue Play At Bondurant-Farrar Tonight
Now that the South Central Conference portion is done for the Knoxville Girls basketball Squad, the Panthers can now concentrate on non-conference games that will round out the regular season. Starting tonight, the Panthers will face teams from the Raccoon Rivers Conference, Little Hawkeye Conference, and the Southeast Conference, all positioned at the end of the season to get them ready for the class 4A regional that starts in a couple of weeks. The first test is against Bondurant-Farrar from the Raccoon River Conference. While not the loaded team from last season’s state tournament squad, the Bluejays have played a better schedule between the two teams. Knoxville is also looking to avenge a loss to Bondurant-Farrar last year. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 at Bondurant-Farrar High School.
PCM Basketball Hosts Roland-Story for Senior Night Tonight
The PCM basketball teams host their Senior Night games this evening, as they welcome Roland-Story to Monroe for a Heart of Iowa Conference doubleheader. The Mustangs girls team is looking for a bounce back game after falling to Class 3A #4 ranked West Marshall 67-35 Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Roland-Story defeated Class 2A #13 ranked South Hamilton Tuesday to pick up their third straight win. When the two teams met just before Christmas Break on December 20th, PCM fell just short of upsetting the then Class 3A #14 ranked Norseman in a 57-52 loss.
Central RED Society Presents “The Ninth Hour”
Central College’s Central RED Society will present “The Ninth Hour: Bringing Biblical Characters to Life,” with Valerie Van Kooten, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. in the Dave and Ardie Sutphen Common Room, Graham Annex, on Central’s campus. The cost of lunch is $10.
Indianola, Pleasantville, SE Warren Wrestlers Begin Girls State Today
Four local wrestlers will compete at the first sanctioned Iowa Girls Wrestling State Tournament today in Iowa City, Summer Wolff and Lanie Frericks from Indianola, Madilyn Rowson from Pleasantville, and Glorious Fridley from Southeast Warren. Wolff was seeded 23rd in the 135lb bracket, and will match up with 10th seeded...
Simpson College Athletics Facing Busy Weekend
The Simpson College athletics teams have a busy weekend ahead, with women’s and men’s track and field, wrestling, gymnastics, and basketball all in action on Saturday. The Storm track squads travel to Waverly for the Wartburg Select Invite, the swimming teams are in Cedar Rapids for a meet hosted by Coe College, and the basketball teams travel to Decorah for a conference doubleheader at Luther.
