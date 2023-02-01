Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
kniakrls.com
Central Drops Conference Wrestling Dual to Luther College
The daunting American Rivers Conference slate continued Thursday for the Central College wrestling team with a 27-10 loss against No. 9 Luther College. Luther (13-5, 4-3 American Rivers Conference) is the third ranked team Central (5-5, 3-4 conference) has wrestled in its last four duals. Gage Linahon (junior, 197 pounds,...
kniakrls.com
Indianola, Pleasantville, SE Warren Wrestlers Begin Girls State Today
Four local wrestlers will compete at the first sanctioned Iowa Girls Wrestling State Tournament today in Iowa City, Summer Wolff and Lanie Frericks from Indianola, Madilyn Rowson from Pleasantville, and Glorious Fridley from Southeast Warren. Wolff was seeded 23rd in the 135lb bracket, and will match up with 10th seeded...
kniakrls.com
Simpson College Athletics Facing Busy Weekend
The Simpson College athletics teams have a busy weekend ahead, with women’s and men’s track and field, wrestling, gymnastics, and basketball all in action on Saturday. The Storm track squads travel to Waverly for the Wartburg Select Invite, the swimming teams are in Cedar Rapids for a meet hosted by Coe College, and the basketball teams travel to Decorah for a conference doubleheader at Luther.
kniakrls.com
Large Group State Speech Held Today for Several Area Students
Area high school students will perform in the Iowa High School Speech Association State Contest today in Cedar Rapids. Pella Community has 16 events advancing to State out of 19 entries, while the PCHS speech team entered eleven speech events with ten receiving I’s and advancing to state at Cedar Rapids Washington.
kniakrls.com
Pella’s Fessler Named American Rivers Conference’s Coordinator of Volleyball Officiating
A long-time Iowa Hall of Fame high school volleyball coach based in Pella has been named the American Rivers Conference’s Coordinator of Volleyball Officiating. Bob Fessler has worked for 23 years as a high school volleyball coach, in addition to serving as a high school athletic director for 17 years and club volleyball coach for 11 years. The announcement was made today by Dan Hammes, Commissioner of the A-R-C.
kniakrls.com
Rainey Performing in Pella for Black History Month on Central Campus
Central College and Pella Public Library welcome the award-winning author and performer Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey for a performance at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, Cox-Snow Auditorium, on the Central campus. The public is invited to An Evening with Caleb Rainey: The Heart of a Negro Artist. His appearance Feb. 28 will showcase a performance followed by an onstage interview by “Dr. Bob” Robert Leonard, KNIA/KRLS reporter.
kniakrls.com
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Pella Basketball’s Kennedy Van Vark and Trey Van Hauen – February 1st, 2023
Pella basketball senior Trey Van Hauen discusses the stretch run of the season and his selection to the Shrine Bowl. Starting point guard of the #8 in 4A Pella Girls Kennedy Van Vark discusses the team’s recent stretch and their goals of a state tournament run.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Parks and Rec Taking Registrations for Youth Softball
Indianola Parks and Rec is currently taking registrations for youth softball leagues for 1st through 5th grade athletes. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News the program is all volunteer led and held on weeknights at Pickard or Moats Park, and will tentatively begin the week of April 3rd. The league also guarantees availability for all athletes who sign up by Friday, February 17th. To register, click below.
kniakrls.com
A total of 240 Campsites are Monitored
There are right around 240 campground sites that help generate money for the county. Most of the sites are full-service, with electrical, sewer and water. Steve Edwards, Executive Director of the Marion County Conservation Department and his staff manage three parks in the county, the Marion County Park, Cordova Park and Roberts Creek Park.
kniakrls.com
Pella Heads to Grinnell for Make Up, Featuring Top 10 Girls Clash
Just over a week after originally scheduled, a clash of top ten girls basketball teams highlights a doubleheader road trip for the Pella basketball teams this evening. The newly-ranked #8 in 4A Dutch girls take on the #8 in Class 3A Grinnell Tigers in the opener of a girls-boys twin bill.
Priority OL target Garrett Sexton talks Iowa State, Junior Day and more
Iowa State was the first school to offer 2024 Arrowhead (WI) star offensive lineman Garrett Sexton. In the last two and a half weeks, Sexton has really found momentum in his.
National Broadcaster Falls in Love with Iowa on Road Trip
Every year on the nationally syndicated radio/TV show The Dan Patrick Show, host Dan Patrick sends his cohost Patrick "Seton" O'Conner on a cross-country road trip. Seton travels from the show's studio in Connecticut to the site of the Super Bowl LVII, stopping in various towns and locales along the way.
kniakrls.com
PCM Girls Basketball Dominates Roland-Story, Boys Upset Bid Falls Short on Senior Night
On Senior Night Friday, the PCM girls basketball team dominated Roland-Story in a 54-36 victory, while the boys squad’s upset bid of the Class 2A #3 ranked Norseman fell short in a 66-60 loss, with both games heard live on KNIAKRLS.com. The Mustang girls opened the game on a...
kniakrls.com
Central RED Society Presents “The Ninth Hour”
Central College’s Central RED Society will present “The Ninth Hour: Bringing Biblical Characters to Life,” with Valerie Van Kooten, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. in the Dave and Ardie Sutphen Common Room, Graham Annex, on Central’s campus. The cost of lunch is $10.
kniakrls.com
Central Scores Women’s Basketball Rout, Huge Men’s Basketball Comeback Bid Fizzles
The Central College women’s basketball team avenged an early season loss to Nebraska Wesleyan University with authority Wednesday in a 66-38 thumping, while the Dutch men’s squad second half comeback bid fell short in 76-67 loss to the Prairie Wolves. The Central women stumbled in overtime 66-65 at...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Basketball Hosts Dallas Center-Grimes in Conference Doubleheader
The last Little Hawkeye Conference home doubleheader is tonight for the Indianola basketball teams as they host the Mustangs of Dallas Center Grimes. The #6 Indians boys can clinch at least a share of the conference title tonight with a win, and they will try to match their hard-fought win on the road earlier this year where they defeated the Mustangs 46-45 on a game-winner at the buzzer.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Girls Endure A Physical Bondurant-Farrar And Fall On The Road
The Knoxville Girls basketball Squad could not hold up to the more physical Bondurant-Farrar on Thursday night and fell 58-38 to the Bluejays. A close game was broken open in the 3rd quarter when the Bluejays unleashed a 14-1 run to take the lead from three to 16 after Knoxville had trimmed a halftime deficit from nine to three. The Panthers also committed 26 turnovers and were out-rebounded 31-18. Coach Matt Ritchhart told KNIA/KRLS Sports while the loss did not indicate it, his girls came to play and competed.
kniakrls.com
Six Norwalk athletes sign national letters of intent
Six Norwalk Community High School student-athletes participated in Wednesday’s National Signing Day by signing letters of intent to compete at the collegiate level. The list of senior signees includes three Warrior football players. Quarterback Landon Hochstein signed with Butler University in Indianapolis, while offensive lineman Ben Liedtke and kicker Gabe Johnson both signed with Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Bowling Swept by Gilbert
The Pella Christian bowling teams kicked off a busy three-day stretch being swept by Gilbert Thursday, as the girls squad fell 2017-1787 and the boys lost 2911-2083. Despite the losses, the Eagles once again bowled right around their season averages. The Pella Christian girls outscored their season average of 1768 for the fourth straight meet, while the boys bested their season average 1988 for the fourth time in their last five meets. Alexa Klaasen once again led the Eagle girls in round 1 with a score of 343 followed by Cathy Tang at 231 and Dani Roose at 217. The P.C. boys were led by Andrew VanKooten with a round 1 score of 354, followed by Evan DeJong at 312 and Alex VanGorp with a 245 score.
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Falls To Saydel
The Twin Cedars Basketball Squads were defeated by Saydel on Thursday. The girls lost to the Eagles 44-41 as it was all Saydel in the 1st half getting out to a 27-12 lead but the Sabers won the 2nd half 28-17, but it was not enough. Cheyanne Bruns led Twin Cedars with 20 points and Kisha Reed scored 12. Saydel controlled the boys game from the outset, leading 28-11 after the 1st quarter and holding control from that point on. Holden Roberts had 12 points to lead the Sabers. No rest for Twin Cedars tonight as the Sabers head to Iowa Valley tonight.
Comments / 0