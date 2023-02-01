ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

mycanyonlake.com

SJWTX Ends Alphabet Soup, Rebrands CLWSC as The Texas Water Company

Canyon Lake Water Service Company (CLWSC) is no more. Parent company SJWTX dba CLWSC decided to rebrand itself as The Texas Water Company to reflect its “deep Texas roots and expanding service area,” the company said in a statement released today. “Our new name, the Texas Water Company,...
CANYON LAKE, TX
KSAT 12

Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country

Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KTSA

New Braunfels Utilities issues boil water notice

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels Utilities has issued a boil water notice for the people living in the Riverchase Pressure Zone. The boil water notice is in effect for February 2, 2023 and it will continue until issues surrounding a loss of system pressure is resolved. NBU says in a release the pressure has fallen to below 20 psi due to an electrical outage.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Austin-area family poisoned by carbon monoxide airlifted to San Antonio hospital

SAN ANTONIO — A family from Travis County in Austin was flown to San Antonio's University Health after being poisoned by carbon monoxide recently. A release from UH said the family is believed to have become poisoned from a generator. The reason they were flown to UH is because the hospital is only one of two in Texas that provide hyperbaric treatment for emergency care and children, the hospital said. Two children were said to have gotten sick as well.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
San Antonio local news

