Avoid repair rip-offs after the winter storm
SAN ANTONIO — Many of us are anxious to get repairs made, but beware of an unsolicited contractor that knocks on your door offering to do repairs. Before you hire anyone, double-check a few qualifications first. If you answer the door, make sure the contractor asking for work can...
Transmission line outages which utilities couldn't control left thousands of people without power this week
SAN ANTONIO — More than 2500 customers were without power in Boerne Thursday morning. Normally, the outages would be due to local equipment failures and, most often, power lines collapsing due to tree limbs or ice. On Thursday, however, the Bandera Electric Cooperative lost power to an entire substation,...
Texas ice storm leaves hundreds of thousands without power
Over 260,000 customers in the state were without power on Thursday evening. And one major utility service in the state said it did not know when it would be able to restore power.
Boerne residents advised of power outage at 9 am Thursday
BOERNE, Texas — Boerne residents are being being advised that a planned power outage will take place starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, for about an hour, while crews work to repair damage caused by icy conditions. "Boerne residents we have just been advised there will be a large power...
After restoring power to 40K in San Antonio, CPS Energy heads to Austin
CPS Energy restored power to more than 40,000 San Antonians.
CPS Energy still working to restore power to nearly 6,000 customers
Thousands of customers in San Antonio are still without power.
mycanyonlake.com
SJWTX Ends Alphabet Soup, Rebrands CLWSC as The Texas Water Company
Canyon Lake Water Service Company (CLWSC) is no more. Parent company SJWTX dba CLWSC decided to rebrand itself as The Texas Water Company to reflect its “deep Texas roots and expanding service area,” the company said in a statement released today. “Our new name, the Texas Water Company,...
KSAT 12
Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country
Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
Ice takes down Topgolf net amid San Antonio's winter weather
Winter ice strikes again.
CPS Energy, ERCOT say they're prepared for wintry weather
SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy has crews ready for this winter weather. The utility company says all but one of its power plants are online, but has enough power to meet demand over the next several days of wintry weather. The preparation is making sure its crews are ready...
Two Comal ISD schools remain closed due to power outage
Campuses throughout Comal ISD have been closed since Jan. 31 due to hazardous weather conditions in the central Texas area. (Community Impact staff) After school closures since Jan. 31 due to winter weather sweeping over the region, Comal ISD opened all but two campuses at normal hours. Smithson Valley High...
Boil water notice issued for some New Braunfels customers; water station now open
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for customers in the New Braunfels area. The New Braunfels Utilities issued the notice to NBU customers within the Riverchase Pressure Zone. Officials say the pressure of the system within this area has fallen below 20 psi due...
One injured in big rig crash in Von Ormy; I-35 closed for several hours
VON ORMY, Texas — A crash involving a big rig late Wednesay night led to some lanes of I-35 to close in Von Ormy for several hours. Police say one occupant of the big rig became stuck between a concrete median and his truck around 11:45 p.m. just before the Somerset exit of I-35.
Delicious Black-owned restaurants to try in San Antonio
From Ethiopian to soul food, here are local Black-owned eateries.
KTSA
New Braunfels Utilities issues boil water notice
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels Utilities has issued a boil water notice for the people living in the Riverchase Pressure Zone. The boil water notice is in effect for February 2, 2023 and it will continue until issues surrounding a loss of system pressure is resolved. NBU says in a release the pressure has fallen to below 20 psi due to an electrical outage.
Austin-area family poisoned by carbon monoxide airlifted to San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO — A family from Travis County in Austin was flown to San Antonio's University Health after being poisoned by carbon monoxide recently. A release from UH said the family is believed to have become poisoned from a generator. The reason they were flown to UH is because the hospital is only one of two in Texas that provide hyperbaric treatment for emergency care and children, the hospital said. Two children were said to have gotten sick as well.
Next 24 hours: Ice and rain will continue to impact Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Get ready San Antonians for another round of winter weather. Many teachers, staff and students will enjoy the ice day on Wednesday with many San Antonio schools closed. Over the next 24 hours, San Antonians will see rounds of rainfall and even a wintry mix of...
KSAT 12
Does insurance cover auto or home damage from broken tree limbs due to ice?
Freezing rain and ice accumulation found overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday brought ice damage to the Hill Country and northern reaches of Bexar County. Snapped tree branches, uprooted trees, and downed power lines were found, causing almost 40,000 CPS outages early Wednesday morning. If fallen tree limbs ended up causing...
TxDOT reports most Texas Hill Country roads covered in ice, delays expected
Have you seen ice on the roads?
KENS 5
The winter storm might have created perfect conditions for tree-killing fungus to thrive
SAN ANTONIO — "Oak wilt" is a general name for a fungus that kills oak trees. While it may not be on the radar of homeowners while cleaning up after the latest winter storm, arborist Mark Duff tells KENS 5 this is a perfect time for that fungus to get out of control.
