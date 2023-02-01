Read full article on original website
Related
Android users urged to change five settings immediately to protect personal privacy and health of phone
ANDROID Users have been implored to change to five settings that can protect data and boost phone performance. If you have an Android-powered device, then you may need to change some settings to bolster your data protection and make your device run smoother. Below, we have compiled a list of...
Google Chrome Incognito tabs finally gain fingerprint unlock on Android
Google has announced new features for Chrome as part of World Privacy Day.
iOS 16.3 is out now. Here are the new features coming to your iPhone.
Apple released the latest major update to its iOS 16 operating system.
There Might Be Hidden Apps On Your Android Phone. Here's How To Find Them
Smartphones have become ubiquitous, thanks not only to their versatility and processing power, but also the apps that are available on those devices. A device's app ecosystem can make or break the user experience, which is why Apple and Google invest so much into their respective app stores. The app store is only the tip of the iceberg on Android, though. While Google has made it a little less trivial to use them, third-party app sources are still an option, and after installing an app, Android users often have a lot of control over how those apps are presented on their devices.
Engadget
Chrome can now lock Incognito tabs on Android behind biometric authentication
The feature is currently rolling out to Android users. Google is rolling out a feature to Android that will add an extra layer of privacy when you browse websites in Incognito mode. The tech giant has revealed in a blog post (via The Verge) that the ability to lock Chrome Incognito sessions behind biometric authentication on mobile is currently making its way to Android users after debuting on iOS. When this feature is switched on, you will have to verify your identity through face or fingerprint authentication every time you return to an Incognito tab after exiting Chrome or navigating away to another app.
Cellphone and tech clues that your partner is cheating on you
People underestimate intuition. If your gut tells you something is off, don’t ignore it. Stalkerware is surprisingly easy to plant on someone’s phone, and trackers follow you online and offline. Tracking software is frightening. It’s designed to report exactly where you are and what you’re doing on your phone. Tap or click for signs tracking software on your phone and what you can do about it. Before we get to the digital cheating crumbs, my best advice is to have an honest conversation with your partner. Couples therapy is an excellent place to dive into deeper issues. It’s also a good idea to consult...
iOS 16.3 lets iPhone users add lock screen widgets to a classic wallpaper if you still have it
With iOS 16, Apple introduced a new lock screen for the iPhone that lets users customize it with different widgets, font styles, and even multiple wallpapers. However, the update removed classic iPhone wallpapers, and users who still had one of them before installing the update were unable to customize it. But that has changed with iOS 16.3.
ZDNet
iOS 16: How to edit or delete sent iMessages
Apple released iOS 16 for the iPhone last fall, and the software update brought plenty of new iOS features. It included a new lock screen that you can completely customize, and the Mail app has a handful of new features that make it more Gmail-like. Also: The best phones of...
The Verge
PSA: Gmail’s new package tracking interface is now live if you know where to look
Gmail’s iOS and Android apps have been updated with a new interface that makes it easier to see where your packages are in transit, and when they might arrive. The feature was announced last November, when Google said it would be arriving “in the coming weeks,” but it’s only been spotted in the wild by the likes of 9to5Google and XDA-Developers over the past couple of days. It’s unclear exactly when it went live, but the feature appears to be available now if you know where to look.
Google Messages sweeps Assistant-branded features out of view
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As Google's focus on artificial intelligence turns towards applying it for ambitious, big-picture objectives, the company has kind of fallen out of love with its Assistant nameplate for the little bits of help users get out of the Google brand. Google Assistant on the web has essentially come undone. Now, it looks like there's another place where Asistant has ceased to exist and that is Google Messages.
Android Headlines
Google Could let you turn your phone into a webcam
Our phones come equipped with powerful cameras that approach professional-grade performance. Why shouldn’t we use it while streaming on Twitch or presenting at a meeting? Well, according to Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority), you might be able to do that. Google might let you use your Android phone as a webcam.
Android Headlines
Apple & Google urged to remove TikTok from their app stores
TikTok has been dealt with another major hit in the US. Democratic senator Michael Bennet from Colorado has joined calls for a nationwide ban of the popular video-based social media app. He recently wrote to Apple and Google CEOs demanding the immediate removal of the app from their respective app stores. Bennet labeled TikTok as an “unacceptable threat” to the national security of the US because of its Chinese origin.
Millions of Ring doorbell owners are just realising three tricks to prevent most annoying feature
NOTIFICATIONS are part of the charm when getting a Ring doorbell, but sometimes you can have too much of a good thing. Seeing what's happening on your doorstep in real-time can be super handy, but there are three ways to prevent getting so many notifications. The Amazon Ring device notifies...
Android Headlines
The coming Google AI event will usher in a new way to search
Google is stepping up its AI endeavors to compete with the likes of OpenAI whilst providing better services. To make their AI solutions known to the public, Google will hold an event in a few days. This event will take place in Paris and will be live-streamed on Google’s official YouTube channel.
Phone Arena
Samsung has permanently discounted the Galaxy S22, but not the S22+ and S22 Ultra
Unless you've been hiding under a (remote) rock somewhere in the Appalachians for the last couple of weeks, chances are you know everything there is to know about Samsung's hot new Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra powerhouses. But what about last year's S22 family?. Obviously, the specs and...
Android Headlines
Google underperforms financially amid growing competiton
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has shared its earnings report for Q4 2022 and fiscal year 2022. The tech behemoth saw slower revenue growth this past quarter as well as the whole of last year. Its profit margin was also down from the previous year. Google struggled to grow...
CNET
Here Are iOS 16.3's Best iPhone Features: iMessage Edits, Passkeys and More
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2023, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple dropped iOS 16.3 last week and brought a number of small but potent updates, including new wallpaper options and security keys for iCloud. iOS 16 has been out for nearly five months and is available for anyone with a compatible iPhone. Installing the new operating system software on your iPhone gives you loads of new features and settings, such as a more customizable lock screen, a way to edit sent messages and a magic photo editing tool. Plus, iOS 16 brings back the battery percentage icon.
Android Headlines
Facebook surpasses 2 billion daily active users
Facebook is the largest social media platform in the world, and it’s undoubtedly Meta’s biggest money maker. The company was able to add an impressive number of new users last year, and this helped it pass a massive milestone. Facebook now has more than 2 billion daily users, according to Engadget.
How to use the same WhatsApp account on two Android phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps globally, with over two billion people using it frequently. The app's multi-device mode is particularly praised, as you can use the app on several other computers without the need to keep your phone on. However, the app does not officially let you use your account from another Android phone. Still, a recent update has made it possible to use a tablet as a companion device. This means you can use an Android tablet to text and call your loved ones just like you normally would using your phone, without having to keep it online or powered on.
Engadget
YouTube's co-hosted livestreams arrive on Android and iOS
Mobile devices are required to use the 'Go Live Together' feature. After teasing it last year, YouTube has rolled out a new feature called Go Live Together that lets creators co-host livestreams. Anyone with over 50 subscribers can invite a guest to host a livestream with them from iOS and Android mobile devices. Only one guest is allowed at any time, but the host can swap in new guests during the same livestream.
Comments / 0