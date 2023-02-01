ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has surgery to remove gallbladder

 7 days ago
Antonio Conte was taken ill with ‘severe abdominal pain’.

The Tottenham head coach, Antonio Conte, says surgery to remove his gallbladder has “gone well” as he starts a spell of recovery.

Spurs announced on Wednesday morning the 53-year-old Italian had recently been taken ill with “severe abdominal pain”, which was diagnosed as cholecystitis and would need an operation.

The procedure has now taken place, and Conte is set for a period away from work to recuperate.

“Thank you for your lovely messages, my surgery has gone well and I’m already feeling better,” a post on Conte’s Instagram story feed read. “Now’s time to recover, I can’t wait to get back on the field with the team.”

Conte’s assistant, Cristian Stellini, is expected to step in when Spurs host Manchester City on Sunday.

Tottenham also face Premier League matches against Leicester, West Ham and Chelsea this month, as well as a trip to San Siro for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Milan on 14 February.

