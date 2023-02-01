Read full article on original website
“Truly a blessing” - Russell Westbrook applauds LeBron James for moving to No. 4 on All-Time assists list
LeBron's 11-assist performance in a win against the Knicks moved him into fourth on the NBA's All-Time Assists list.
LeBron James NBA all-time scoring record tracker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has held the NBA all-time scoring record at 38,387 points since he retired in 1989. It is one of the most iconic records in sports and one thought by many that would never be broken, but LeBron James is on the verge of breaking that scoring record and doing it at age 38. How many more points does LeBron need to take over the scoring record? When is it projected to happen? Let’s break down the latest numbers (this will be updated after every Lakers game until the record is set).
LeBron James notches triple-double in New York on way to NBA scoring record
On his way to becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, LeBron James notched a triple-double in a 129-123 overtime win over the New York Knicks. He scored 28 points, dished out 11 assists, and grabbed 10 rebounds in the game. He also passed both Mark Jackson and Steve Nash on the NBA’s all-time assists list. James is currently second on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and fourth on the NBA’s all-time assists list.
NBA: LeBron James scores first triple-double of season to move close to all-time scoring record
LeBron James moved closer to breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record as he produced his first triple-double of the season in the Los Angeles Lakers' 129-123 win over the New York Knicks. The 38-year-old is just 89 points shy of breaking the record of 38,387 points held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
'King of the grind': LeBron James relies on three traits as he closes in on NBA all-time scoring title
Consistency, longevity and durability have carried the four-time champion during a 20-year career whose strength is in the numbers.
LeBron James edges closer to NBA's all-time scoring record with 26 points in Los Angeles Lakers' win over Indiana Pacers
LeBron James is now just 63 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record after putting up 26 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 112-111 win over the Indiana Pacers.
Austin Reaves reveals what LeBron James has taught him with Lakers
Playing alongside a legend like LeBron James would be a treat for any young player. Just ask Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who has the privilege of learning from The King each and every day. In a recent interview with HoopsHype, Reaves revealed how Bron has made him a...
Lauri Markkanen selected to NBA All-Star Game
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has been selected to his first NBA All-Star Game. Markkanen was picked by NBA coaches as a Western Conference reserve, and will play in the game February 19th at Vivint Arena. “I was at home with my family and my agent watching it on […]
LeBron James' legacy will be much more than NBA all-time leading scorer | Opinion
Becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer should be seen as a byproduct of a career that was designed to chase different achievements.
$200K for Seats to Watch Lakers' LeBron James Break NBA Scoring Record — Yes, You Read That Right
LeBron James’ inevitable trajectory to becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer is setting the stage for sky-high ticket prices. James is just 63 points away from shattering Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387. Nothing is guaranteed. But James, who's averaging around 30 points per game this season, could...
Joel Embiid, Damian Lillard, Ja Morant lead NBA All-Star reserve class
Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Portland’s Damian Lillard had to have known they were going to the All-Star Game. Players averaging more than 30 points per game typically don’t have to worry about not hearing their name called. Other players — like Miami’s...
