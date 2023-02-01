Filip Rebraca unleashes the beast records a double-double leading Iowa to a massive victory against Northwestern

Read full article on original website
Iowa Cancels 200 Orange Krush Tickets for Game vs. Illinois
The Hawkeyes are turning away the Illini student section for Saturday's game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
University of Iowa Foils Plan of Illinois Students to Invade Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday
Saturday's Iowa-Illinois men's basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City is a sellout. Now, a disagreement between the Iowa Athletics Department and the Illinois student section is making things even more interesting. Each year during the college basketball season, the Illinois student section (which calls itself The Orange Krush)...
KCRG.com
Jordan Bohannon relishing opportunity to play with Iowa Wolves
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa star Jordan Bohannon wasn’t sure about his future after his last game as a Hawkeye. “I kept the ball dribbling and working out, and I had an opportunity to play here in Des Moines,” Bohannon said. “I’m really grateful for it, just making the most of every opportunity that I have.”
First official Iowa girls state wrestling tournament is here
By Dana Becker | Photos by Matthew Putney For the first time, officially, the state of Iowa will crown state champions in girls wrestling. The two-day tournament kicks off Thursday in Coralville from the Xtream Arena. A total of 14 champions will be crowned on Friday night, with others ...
Kirk Ferentz makes announcement Iowa fans will hate
Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz made a significant reveal on Wednesday that will no doubt leave fans of the team feeling very unhappy. Ferentz said he did not plan to make any changes to his coaching staff for 2023. That means he will be retaining his son, much-maligned offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, for another year.... The post Kirk Ferentz makes announcement Iowa fans will hate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
saturdaytradition.com
Gary Barta explains why he has confidence in Brian Ferentz
Gary Barta followed Kirk Ferentz’ press conference on Wednesday, and was asked about Iowa’s offense in recent years, and why he supports offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz earlier Wednesday said there would not be staff changes before next season. Iowa’s offense last season finished 123rd nationally after...
New Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara talks transition to Iowa City in interview with Big Ten Network
The Big Ten Network interviewed new Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara on Wednesday, Feb. 1 as part of BTN's National Signing Day Show. Here is everything McNamara said during his interview with BTN. How are you feeling healthwise?. “Honestly, I’m feeling great. As soon as I got to Iowa City, the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KCRG.com
C6-Zero misses deadline to hand information over to Iowa DNR
Business booms, traffic increases as travelers go to Iowa high school girls’ state wrestling. First sanctioned high school girls wrestling tournament takes off in Coralville. The two-day tournament features over 400 participants. Mount Vernon basketball team volunteers to help those in need. Mission of Hope in Cedar Rapids got...
weareiowa.com
4 injured after bus tips over on Highway 163, Iowa Wesleyan University says
MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa — Multiple people were injured after a transit bus tipped over on Highway 163, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The bus was traveling west to Des Moines from Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant to participate in LGBTQ Day on the Hill when the crash occurred.
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Restaurant in the Whole State
Every year, Yelp releases a list of the Top 100 places to eat across the country. But, before we get to that list, we should probably know HOW the folks at Yelp narrow it down to just 100 restaurants. The article reads:. "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list,...
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged in Fort Dodge cold case murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a cold case from 2016. Christopher Johnson, 49, of Cedar Rapids, is accused of killing Donald Preston in December 2016. Preston’s body was located in a field southwest of Fort Dodge on December 26, 2016. Investigators said he died after being shot in the head and abdomen.
Popular Restaurant to Build a Second Cedar Rapids Location
The west side of Cedar Rapids is getting another new restaurant. The Boulder Tap House is opening a second Cedar Rapids location, according to the Gazette. The restaurant chain boasts it has "Craft Burgers. Craft Beer. And an atmosphere the whole family will love." Boulder Tap House also has wings, taco platters, soups and salads, sandwiches, and appetizers, including House Made Boulder Cheese Curds (photo below). They're available in white cheddar, pepper jack, and cheddar.
KCRG.com
Most Iowa residential property assessment values to rise in 2023
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - According to officials, a nationwide trend will see most residential properties increase in value in 2023. Property assessments will be mailed for the 2023 year in Linn County in the next couple of months. Local assessors say the state of Iowa will see the same thing.
KCRG.com
UnityPoint Health nurses honored on ‘2023 Great Iowa Nurses’ list
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health has announced over a dozen of its Iowa nurses are being recognized for routinely going above and beyond in order to ensure safe, compassionate care for their patients. Out of the 50 nurses named on the 2023 Great Iowa Nurses list, 16 of...
Elijah Wood’s Family Deli In Cedar Rapids Is Gone For Good
We've taken a look inside various celebrity homes in the state, but have you had a chance to check out everyone's favorite Hobbit's family deli before? Unfortunately, they didn't serve one onion ring to rule them all!. Elijah Wood, the star of the Lord of the Rings franchise has roots...
Corridor Bed Bath & Beyond Location Among 87 New Store Closures
Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond revealed that they'd be closing an additional 87 stores as they continue to try to avoid bankruptcy. According to USA Today, Bed Bath & Beyond announced last September that they'd be closing 150 stores. At that time, they revealed a list of 56 locations that would be closing, including two in Iowa (Dubuque and Waterloo). Less than three weeks ago, they announced 62 more stores that would be shuttering their doors.
