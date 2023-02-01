ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

LeBron James NBA all-time scoring record tracker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has held the NBA all-time scoring record at 38,387 points since he retired in 1989. It is one of the most iconic records in sports and one thought by many that would never be broken, but LeBron James is on the verge of breaking that scoring record and doing it at age 38. How many more points does LeBron need to take over the scoring record? When is it projected to happen? Let’s break down the latest numbers (this will be updated after every Lakers game until the record is set).
rolling out

LeBron James notches triple-double in New York on way to NBA scoring record

On his way to becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, LeBron James notched a triple-double in a 129-123 overtime win over the New York Knicks. He scored 28 points, dished out 11 assists, and grabbed 10 rebounds in the game. He also passed both Mark Jackson and Steve Nash on the NBA’s all-time assists list. James is currently second on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and fourth on the NBA’s all-time assists list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Not Named 2023 NBA All-Star Reserve

Although Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has missed 24 games due to injury this season, it was still somewhat of a surprise when New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was named as a starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game over him. That snub became even more egregious on...
UTAH STATE

