BIG’s $30 million commitment — 11 percent of total equity — to the 3.1-acre mixed-use development will help create 617 apartments. Tishman Speyer, a global leader in real estate development, has announced that it has secured Basis Investment Group (BIG) as an equity partner for the Santa Monica Collection. BIG’s $30 million commitment — 11 percent of total equity — to the 3.1-acre mixed-use development will help create 617 apartments, 116 of which will be designated as affordable, and approximately 31,000 square feet of retail space. Entitlements are in place and Tishman Speyer says it plans to begin work on the first four buildings in early 2023 with the remaining four commencing in 2024.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO