Santa Monica Mirror
Steve Marcy, Beloved Lincoln Middle School Teacher and Scoutmaster, Passes Away at 77
Steve Marcy, beloved Lincoln Middle School teacher and Scoutmaster of Santa Monica Boy Scout Troop 2, passed away last week at the age of 77. Steve’s impact on his students and scouts was immense. He was first hired in 1971 as a math teacher at Lincoln Middle School in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD), where he taught until 2006 before retiring in 2007.
Santa Monica Mirror
Tishman Speyer Announces Basis Investment Group as Equity Partner for Santa Monica Collection
BIG’s $30 million commitment — 11 percent of total equity — to the 3.1-acre mixed-use development will help create 617 apartments. Tishman Speyer, a global leader in real estate development, has announced that it has secured Basis Investment Group (BIG) as an equity partner for the Santa Monica Collection. BIG’s $30 million commitment — 11 percent of total equity — to the 3.1-acre mixed-use development will help create 617 apartments, 116 of which will be designated as affordable, and approximately 31,000 square feet of retail space. Entitlements are in place and Tishman Speyer says it plans to begin work on the first four buildings in early 2023 with the remaining four commencing in 2024.
Santa Monica Mirror
Four-Year-Old Mountain Lion P-81 Found Dead on PCH
P-81 found on Pacific Coast Highway near Las Posas Road. On Sunday, January 22, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) sadly confirmed the death of P-81, a four-year-old mountain lion. The animal’s body was collected on Pacific Coast Highway near Las Posas Road in the western Santa Monica Mountains. A necropsy will be performed to confirm the cause of death.
