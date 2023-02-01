Three Ways to Handle Workplace Clashes

Image via iStock.

A healthy workplace fosters a happy environment. However, that’s not always the case, and sometimes interpersonal relationships with colleagues can take a lot of work. Common workplace clashes can include communication breakdowns, cultural clashes, and work style clashes writes Ali Walker for The Guardian.

Here are ways to handle conflict with co-workers and perhaps deal with more difficult personalities. In more serious situations such as bullying or exploitation, Walker recommends going to Human Resources.

Don’t take it personally

Sometimes people can be irritable, or just naturally abrasive, and the clashes aren’t personal. Recognize that it’s normal for these clashes to come up in a productive work environment, and calmly smooth out differences.

Identify what’s bothering you

Sometimes people exhibit specific traits that you may want to possess or that you find personally annoying. The important thing is recognizing what’s bothering you, so you can come up with an effective solution.

Share your communication style

People can’t read your mind, and your co-workers need to know what communication style works best for you. Sharing this at a team meeting and identifying what works well for others is key for a more collaborative and effective work environment.

Read more about how to handle workplace clashes in The Guardian.

Youtuber Jennifer Brick gives advice on how to handle workplace conflict.

