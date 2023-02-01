Texas' Arch Manning, Colorado's Cormani McClain headline Top 5 Most Influential Prospects | Number One CFB Show

Read full article on original website
Huge name emerges as top Alabama coordinator candidate
The Alabama Crimson Tide could be close to hiring a new offensive coordinator. Chris Low of ESPN reported Thursday morning that a huge name emerged as a top candidate for the job. Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees could soon move from South Bend down to Tuscaloosa. Low reported that Rees emerged as the Read more... The post Huge name emerges as top Alabama coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Alabama offensive coordinator target makes big decision
Alabama and head coach Nick Saban has been looking to fill a vacancy on the Crimson Tide’s offensive coaching staff following Bill O’Brien’s departure to the NFL. Alabama quickly turned its attention to Washington Huskies offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who traveled to Tuscaloosa on Monday to interview for the same spot on Saban’s staff. This according to Mike Vorel of The Seattle Times. While Grubb was offered the Tide job, he will remain with the Huskies, Vorel reported. He added that money was not a factor in his decision.
Oklahoma Sooners up to No. 4 in the final 247Sports composite rankings for 2023 cycle
And just like that, poof, it was gone. The 2023 recruiting cycle has now officially closed after national signing day on Wednesday. The Oklahoma Sooners didn’t have a whole lot going on but closed the book on the 2023 recruiting class with one more signature from local product Taylor Heim.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Report: Alabama pursuing 1 top target for OC job
The Alabama Crimson Tide appear to be zeroing in on one particular candidate for their vacant offensive coordinator position. Alabama is focused on reaching a deal with Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and will host him on campus Thursday, according to Chris Low of ESPN. Rees has already had preliminary discussions with coach Nick... The post Report: Alabama pursuing 1 top target for OC job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
No. 1 Cornerback Cormani McClain Officially Signs with Colorado Football
Deion Sanders inks the top cornerback in the country for the second straight cycle
FOX Sports
AP sources: Saban talks with Notre Dame's Rees about OC job
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has spoken with Alabama coach Nick Saban about filling a vacancy on the Crimson Tide's coaching staff and was scheduled to be in Tuscaloosa on Thursday, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because Saban...
Alabama adds one analyst to staff while another leaves for NFL
Alabama is adding an analyst to its coaching staff, as well as losing one to the NFL. According to the program’s online staff directory, Ryan Finck is now listed as an analyst after he served as a graduate assistant this past season, focusing on the offensive line. Finck has been a graduate assistant at four different schools since 2018, starting off at Ohio (2018-19) and then moving on to Wyoming (2019-20), Kentucky (2020-22) and then Alabama (2022). He has spent the last two seasons working with Crimson Tide offensive line coach Eric Wolford.
Georgia lands top-five 2024 recruit in CB Ellis Robinson IV
Five-star junior cornerback Ellis Robinson IV committed to two-time defending national champion Georgia over Miami, Alabama, LSU and Colorado.
Three-star offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather signs with Georgia
Back in December, offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather set his sights on playing SEC football when he flipped his commitment from UCF to Georgia. Nearly two months later, Meriweather put pen to paper and is officially a Georgia Bulldog. Meriweather signed with Georgia on Thursday, one day after National Signing Day....
After Meeting with Alabama, Grubb Stays Put as UW Offensive Coordinator
The Husky assistant coach earlier reportedly was pursued by Texas A&M.
NBC Sports
Report: Notre Dame offensive coordinator could turn to Bama
Tommy Rees, the offensive coordinator for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, is a "top target" for the offensive coordinator opening at the University of Alabama, according to Chris Low at ESPN. Nick Saban, the head coach of Alabama football, is hoping to replace Bill O'Brien's post. O'Brien left Alabama to...
Georgia offers elite WR recruit Terrance Moore
The Georgia Bulldogs recently extended a scholarship to talented class of 2024 wide receiver recruit Terrance Moore. Kirby Smart and Georgia football are off to an excellent start with the current junior class. Terrance Moore is ranked as a three-star wide receiver recruit. He plays high school football for Tampa...
Top 100 California recruit Shakir Collins recaps his visit at Colorado
When Colorado first reached out to 2024 prospect Shakir Collins, there was a completely different coaching staff in control. That was back in Jan. 2022. Since then, Colorado has completely overhauled its football program with the addition of new head coach Deion Sanders...
Josh Heupel promotes Alec Abeln to Tennessee football tight ends coach
Tennessee football promoted offensive analyst Alec Abeln to tight ends coach, the university announced Thursday. Abeln played under Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and offensive line coach Glen Elarbee as an offensive lineman at Missouri. He served as a Missouri graduate assistant in 2018. Abeln then coached under Heupel as a graduate assistant at Central...
FOX Sports
Oklahoma, Texas load up on prospects ahead of final Big 12 season
Welcome to "Run Smash with RJ Young," a weekly notes column filled with nuggets, anecdotes and stats from FOX Sports’ college football analyst. Let’s go deep. 1. Oklahoma and Texas are loading up ahead of their final season of Big 12 play and pushing toward the SEC. Oklahoma...
