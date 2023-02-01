Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
New school board members address issues and potential of violence
GRAND TRAVERSE & EMMET COUNTIES (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two new school board members are beginning their terms in northern Michigan, as some school boards have become centers of controversy in the U.S. and targets of violence. Beth Flynn serves on Petoskey's Public School Board of Education, while Beth Pack sits on...
metromonthly.net
Meijer launches enhanced mPerks program in stores
Meijer is revamping its mPerks customer-rewards program. The Michigan retailer says the changes are in response to the success of its digital coupon and rewards program. The enhanced mPerks program will allow for more personalized rewards and savings, with customers earning points for every dollar spent and every qualifying prescription filled, along with opportunities to earn more points. Some restrictions apply. For more information, visit www.meijer.com….
Detroit News
Whitmer directive expands state contracts to minority, small town, women-owned businesses
Detroit – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Friday expanding the state’s efforts to increase the number of contracts it holds with Michigan businesses that are minority, women and veteran-owned or located in small towns and inner cities. The directive follows an initiative Whitmer first created in...
Michigan awarded $1.8M to address rural homelessness
DETROIT – Michigan was given $1.8 million in federal funding to address homelessness in rural and Indigenous communities. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $315 million in grants this week to boost resources for ending homelessness in 46 communities. Chicago and Los Angeles, both awarded the largest grants, were given $60 million to reduce unsheltered homelessness.
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
Michigander’s 10 Commandments For Shopping At Meijer
As Michiganders one of the first stores we are introduced to is Meijer, it's OUR version of what a grocery store should be, and we hold it near and dear to our hearts. We aren't necessarily gatekeepers, but we do take trips to Meijer and the slander against it very seriously.
WLNS
Michigan couple creates the cutest school bus on Earth
SKAGWAY, Alaska. (WLNS) – In Skagway, Alaska, you can find a magical school bus that takes students on the trips of their dreams each and every day, but it’s not your typical class of students. In fact, they’re a lot furrier. For Moe Thompson, it started with...
Michigan school board member sues over removal as president
ADDISON, MI - A Lenawee County school board member is suing other members of the board who voted to remove him as president. Addison School Board Member Scott Williams filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District in Detroit in November 2022, claiming he was removed from his role as president without cause.
Multiple Ross Dress for Less locations coming to Michigan
Michigan will soon be home to multiple Ross Dress for Less locations, 7 Action News has learned. According to the discount retailer's store locator map, there are currently no Michigan stores.
WILX-TV
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
legalnews.com
Whitmer encourages Michiganders to check state website for unclaimed assets or property
Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer encouraged Michiganders to conduct a simple search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as a part of National Unclaimed Property Day. To find out if you have cash or property, go directly to the Michigan’s Unclaimed Property website (https://unclaimedproperty.michigan. gov),...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan Democrats seek to codify LGBTQ civil-rights protections
LANSING — Katie Kilpatrick says she remembers perking up her ears when she was getting ready for her daughter’s fifth-grade camp. “I am transgender,” Kilpatrick’s daughter had just told a male classmate. “I feel like a girl on the inside, but I have parts like a boy on the outside.”
Next month, WIC recipients will only be able to use benefits on Similac formula
When a baby formula shortage plagued Michigan, WIC recipients were given options. Next month, many of those options are disappearing. Some moms say it's happening too quickly.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 1 Snowiest in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
WNEM
Local animal shelters to offer reduced fees for adoption
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This month, animal shelters are inviting you to adopt your valentine at a lower price!. From Feb. 9 to Feb. 15, The BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its “Empty the Shelters - Adopt Your Valentine” event, partnering with many animal shelters across Michigan. During this time, the foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less to families looking to give pets their forever homes.
abc57.com
SNAP of Michigan: Pet adoption event Saturday at Petsmart
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Spay Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) of Michigan Adoptable Pets is holding an adoption event at the Petsmart on Ireland Road Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Both cats and dogs are up for adoption. Their website is temporarily unavailable, according to their Facebook page. To read more...
This Michigan Legend Is of the “Best Sandwich Shops in America”
Real talk. It takes something special to create a truly incredible sandwich. I'm to talking about the one you make at home in your kitchen by slapping together a few slices of bread and a little meat and cheese. I'm talking about the kind of sandwich that has people willing to travel and wait in line for hours.
allthatsinteresting.com
This Week In History News, Jan. 29 – Feb. 4
Al Capone's sunken party boat photographed in Michigan, fourth-century sword uncovered in Japan, ancient Hercules statue unearthed in Rome. Photos Reveal The Sunken Ship Where Al Capone Allegedly Threw Booze-Fueled Parties During Prohibition. Originally built as a lumber barge in 1889, the Keuka operated in Michigan for decades without incident...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
Arab American News
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation changing Michigan’s presidential primary election date
LANSING — On Feb. 1, Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bill 13, sponsored by state Senator Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield), moving the state’s presidential primary from the second Tuesday in March to February 27, 2024, and to the fourth Tuesday in February for each presidential primary election following. “As a...
