UpNorthLive.com

New school board members address issues and potential of violence

GRAND TRAVERSE & EMMET COUNTIES (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two new school board members are beginning their terms in northern Michigan, as some school boards have become centers of controversy in the U.S. and targets of violence. Beth Flynn serves on Petoskey's Public School Board of Education, while Beth Pack sits on...
PETOSKEY, MI
metromonthly.net

Meijer launches enhanced mPerks program in stores

Meijer is revamping its mPerks customer-rewards program. The Michigan retailer says the changes are in response to the success of its digital coupon and rewards program. The enhanced mPerks program will allow for more personalized rewards and savings, with customers earning points for every dollar spent and every qualifying prescription filled, along with opportunities to earn more points. Some restrictions apply. For more information, visit www.meijer.com….
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan awarded $1.8M to address rural homelessness

DETROIT – Michigan was given $1.8 million in federal funding to address homelessness in rural and Indigenous communities. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $315 million in grants this week to boost resources for ending homelessness in 46 communities. Chicago and Los Angeles, both awarded the largest grants, were given $60 million to reduce unsheltered homelessness.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Michigander’s 10 Commandments For Shopping At Meijer

As Michiganders one of the first stores we are introduced to is Meijer, it's OUR version of what a grocery store should be, and we hold it near and dear to our hearts. We aren't necessarily gatekeepers, but we do take trips to Meijer and the slander against it very seriously.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan couple creates the cutest school bus on Earth

 SKAGWAY, Alaska. (WLNS) – In Skagway, Alaska, you can find a magical school bus that takes students on the trips of their dreams each and every day, but it’s not your typical class of students. In fact, they’re a lot furrier. For Moe Thompson, it started with...
SKAGWAY, AK
WILX-TV

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan Democrats seek to codify LGBTQ civil-rights protections

LANSING — Katie Kilpatrick says she remembers perking up her ears when she was getting ready for her daughter’s fifth-grade camp. “I am transgender,” Kilpatrick’s daughter had just told a male classmate. “I feel like a girl on the inside, but I have parts like a boy on the outside.”
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 1 Snowiest in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Local animal shelters to offer reduced fees for adoption

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This month, animal shelters are inviting you to adopt your valentine at a lower price!. From Feb. 9 to Feb. 15, The BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its “Empty the Shelters - Adopt Your Valentine” event, partnering with many animal shelters across Michigan. During this time, the foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less to families looking to give pets their forever homes.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

SNAP of Michigan: Pet adoption event Saturday at Petsmart

SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Spay Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) of Michigan Adoptable Pets is holding an adoption event at the Petsmart on Ireland Road Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Both cats and dogs are up for adoption. Their website is temporarily unavailable, according to their Facebook page. To read more...
MICHIGAN STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

This Week In History News, Jan. 29 – Feb. 4

Al Capone's sunken party boat photographed in Michigan, fourth-century sword uncovered in Japan, ancient Hercules statue unearthed in Rome. Photos Reveal The Sunken Ship Where Al Capone Allegedly Threw Booze-Fueled Parties During Prohibition. Originally built as a lumber barge in 1889, the Keuka operated in Michigan for decades without incident...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

