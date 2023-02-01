This Bucks County Inn and Restaurant is Offering a One-of-a-Kind Valentine’s Day Getaway for All Couples

Image via Ghost Light Inn

A new inn and restaurant in Bucks County is proving to be a wonderful place to spend your Valentine’s Day this year.

The Ghost Light Inn, a 12-room boutique hotel overlooking the Delaware River, located in the heart of beautiful New Hope, offers couples a small town intimate respite with its Romantic Indulgence Package.

Available Tuesdays through Sundays, this package includes:

Bottle of premium French Champagne

Arrangement of 12 red roses

Rose petal-filled bed

Gourmet charcuterie board

Chocolate covered strawberries

Breakfast pastries

Gift card valued at $150 for Stella of New Hope, Ghost Light Inn’s modern American restaurant helmed by noted Executive Chef Michael O’Halloran

Stella of New Hope, located within the inn at 50 S Main Street in New Hope, serves as a wonderful spot for a great Valentine’s Day lunch and/or dinner.

Couples can choose to revel in the amorous amenities while taking in the views of the Delaware River or hit the town and enjoy everything New Hope has to offer from book stores to art galleries to coffee shops and more.

The Romantic Indulgence Package can be booked here.