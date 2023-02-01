ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

This Bucks County Inn and Restaurant is Offering a One-of-a-Kind Valentine’s Day Getaway for All Couples

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qbtht_0kYVD4D000
Image via Ghost Light Inn

A new inn and restaurant in Bucks County is proving to be a wonderful place to spend your Valentine’s Day this year.

The Ghost Light Inn, a 12-room boutique hotel overlooking the Delaware River, located in the heart of beautiful New Hope, offers couples a small town intimate respite with its Romantic Indulgence Package.

Available Tuesdays through Sundays, this package includes:

  • Bottle of premium French Champagne
  • Arrangement of 12 red roses
  • Rose petal-filled bed
  • Gourmet charcuterie board
  • Chocolate covered strawberries
  • Breakfast pastries
  • Gift card valued at $150 for Stella of New Hope, Ghost Light Inn’s modern American restaurant helmed by noted Executive Chef Michael O’Halloran

Stella of New Hope, located within the inn at 50 S Main Street in New Hope, serves as a wonderful spot for a great Valentine’s Day lunch and/or dinner.

Couples can choose to revel in the amorous amenities while taking in the views of the Delaware River or hit the town and enjoy everything New Hope has to offer from book stores to art galleries to coffee shops and more.

The Romantic Indulgence Package can be booked here.

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Agency Warns Residents To Be on the Lookout for a Particular Scam Around Valentine’s Day

As the season of love fast approaches, a Bucks County authority is warning residents of a unique scam that pulls on the heartstrings. The Consumer Investigators of the Bucks County Consumer Protection Department are warning local residents of the yearly “sweetheart scam”, a popular scam that takes place every year around Valentine’s Day.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Palmer's 25th Street Shopping Center welcomes new retail tenant

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Individuals wanting to look and feel their best have a new business to shop in the Easton area. Althemease Beauty Supply, selling a wide array of beauty and personal care products, opened Jan. 21 at 2429 Nazareth Road in Palmer Township. The shop, next to New...
EASTON, PA
Marilyn Johnson

FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza Day

Free pizza, anyone? Joseph's Pizza Parlor, Fox Chase's legendary pizzeria and bar serving high-quality artisanal pies, cheesesteaks and more since 1966, is marking the debut of smaller-scale, personalized pizza available for the first time at the Northeast Philadelphia institution by offering guests complimentary small cheese pizzas for the first 100 customers on National Pizza Day, Thursday, February 9, available for dine-in only.
ROCKLEDGE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Peddler’s Village to Host Fourth Annual PEEPS in the Village Event this Spring

The event will be a family-fun activity that is sure to make this spring a special time. Peddler’s Village, a countryside shopping, dining, lodging, and family entertainment destination in the heart of historic Bucks County, that is widely recognized for its popular festivals and events, is preparing for the annual return of PEEPS® in the Village, a popular contest and display that is now in its fourth year.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Clothing Store is a One-Stop Shop for Eagles Fans Looking to Rep Their Favorite Team

A clothing store in Bucks County is selling every type of clothing for the most die-hard Eagles fan looking for something for every occasion. Monkey’s Uncle, located at 123 South Main Street in Doylestown, is known for their wide array of sportswear for all fans. For those who will be cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles, the store carries all types of clothes for all seasons bearing the team’s name and logos.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County wants “fresh, new ideas” at Almshouse Road site

Bucks County envisions an “innovative” use of its property along the corner of Almshouse and Easton roads in Doylestown Township. “We’d like to transcend a traditional, normal development; we already have plenty of retail and commercial,” said Evan Stone, executive director of the Bucks County Planning Commission, during an interview Tuesday. There are two shopping centers on the opposite side of Route 611.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy