FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has been arrested after making threats to "blow up" Texas Christian University's campus Thursday morning, Fort Worth police said.Around 9 a.m. Feb. 2, police were notified about a person making threats to staff at the university.When officers arrived, they found a man in a parking lot inside his vehicle of which he refused to exit. At one point, he opened his vehicle door and threatened to blow up the campus, police said.Police said the man eventually exited his vehicle and surrendered after Fort Worth SWAT showed up.SWAT officers cleared the vehicle and found no explosives; However, a loaded handgun was found underneath the driver's seat.The man was arrested for terroristic threat. His identity has not been released at this time.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO