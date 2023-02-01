Read full article on original website
MzSexy Diva
3d ago
he might just been at his friends house or somewhere he knows that he doesn't supposed to be. kids have their own mind and just do what they want to do nowadays even if they parents tell them not to do anything. plus with school been out cause the weather he might have been just playing in the snow ❄️ I'm glad he is safe
Gay Couple Denied Stay in Airbnb Because of SexualityBriana B.Dallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
Dr. Rob Garcia Named As Director of Strategy For Dallas Veteran's Chamber of CommerceDr. Rob GarciaDallas, TX
KIII TV3
Man arrested in connection with missing Dallas Zoo monkeys, clouded leopard, officials say
DALLAS — Dallas Police have arrested a man in connection with the Tamarin monkeys kidnapped from the Dallas Zoo. According to sources, Davion Dwight Irvin, 24, was picked up Thursday afternoon not far from the Dallas World Aquarium after Dallas Police were told he was in the Aquarium near an animal habitat and checking out the mesh enclosures.
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Flying ice damages cars as North Texas thaws
If you got out on the icy roads this week, you no doubt experienced some very slick spots. That's dangerous enough. But protecting you and your car from the unpredictable flying ice is pretty much impossible.
fox4news.com
Woman who had gun at Arlington hospital found dead in Denton County, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police said the woman who displayed a gun and made suicidal comments while in the ER at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning was later found dead in Denton County. This started just before 9 a.m., when police got a 911 call from someone at...
newyorkbeacon.com
Dallas Man Arrested After Being Suspected Of Stealing Monkeys From Zoo, Arrested Near Aquarium
Davion Irvin, a 24-year-old man in Dallas, has been arrested after being suspected of stealing monkeys from the zoo. Police said Irvin, who has been charged with six counts of animal cruelty, is the same guy who was seen on surveillance video while eating a bag of Doritos and strolling through the zoo where the monkeys were taken.
83-year-old woman dies of hypothermia in Southlake, officials say
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — An 83-year-old woman died of hypothermia in Southlake early Thursday morning, police said. Martina Clara Grammer was identified as the victim, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. Police said they received a call about 2 a.m. Thursday from her husband at their home in...
160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze
DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been Returned
Kisha Birts and her mother, Hermane Grady, lived together in the 2900 block of East Ledbetter Drive in Dallas, Texas. On August 4, 1989, Kisha gave birth to a baby boy, Emmanuel Kalief Birts, at home. Afterward, Emmanuel spent seven days in Parkland Memorial Hospital. He was released from the facility to his mother on August 11, 1989.
fox4news.com
FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Dallas Zoo, DPD give update on arrest connected to monkey theft
Dallas police arrested a man in connection to the missing monkey and escaped leopard cases at the Dallas Zoo. Davion Irvin, 24, was booked into the Dallas Jail on Thursday night.
dpdbeat.com
Man arrested in connection with tamarin monkey case at Dallas Zoo
Davion Irvin also has been charged with two counts of burglary to a building. These charges are in connection to the clouded leopard and tamarin monkey cases. The investigation into the death of the vulture is ongoing and Irvin is not linked to this case at this time. Irvin has...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Police Investigating Gun Scare in Hospital ER, Suspect at Large
Arlington Police are working on an active situation at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital in which officers say a woman entered the Emergency Room lobby displaying a handgun at about 8:55 a.m. on Saturday. According to police, no shots were fired. The suspect fled before officers arrived and she was...
Church members say their tip led police to the missing monkeys from the Dallas Zoo
DALLAS — The Dallas Zoo released two new pictures of the Tamarin monkeys safe and back home. That’s in contrast to the video WFAA exclusively obtained when they were found Tuesday inside a vacant church in Lancaster. We spoke by phone with the pastor’s daughter, Tonya Thomas.
Fort Worth Police asking for help in identifying driver who killed pedestrian
Fort Worth Police are asking for your help in finding the driver who killed a pedestrian late last month. Police say a man, identified as Mark Walker, 57, was trying to cross Wichita Street when he was hit by a car.
Man wounded in Fort Worth shooting, suspect is still on the loose
A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Fort Worth Thursday. Just past 5 p.m. a woman called 911 to say her boyfriend had just been shot at a home on the southwest side near I-20 and Granbury Road.
At least three people killed on icy DFW freeways overnight
At least two people have died on the icy freeways this morning. It’s been a long time since we have seen so many collisions in Dallas Fort Worth, more than two dozen at one point overnight. It began around midnight
fox4news.com
Driver killed, Good Samaritan hospitalized in 4-car crash in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person is dead and a Good Samaritan was hospitalized after a crash involving four cars in Fort Worth late Thursday night. Fort Worth Police said the incident started with a disabled car in the northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Freeway just after 11 p.m.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Dead in Big Rig Crash on LBJ Freeway Friday Morning
Garland police say one good Samaritan is dead and another was injured when a semi-truck loaded with ice cream crashed into them on LBJ Freeway Friday morning. "Highways are treacherous," Garland Police Lt. Richard Maldonado said. "They're very dangerous." Garland police say there was a rollover accident on westbound LBJ...
1 arrested after threatening to 'blow up' TCU campus, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has been arrested after making threats to "blow up" Texas Christian University's campus Thursday morning, Fort Worth police said.Around 9 a.m. Feb. 2, police were notified about a person making threats to staff at the university.When officers arrived, they found a man in a parking lot inside his vehicle of which he refused to exit. At one point, he opened his vehicle door and threatened to blow up the campus, police said.Police said the man eventually exited his vehicle and surrendered after Fort Worth SWAT showed up.SWAT officers cleared the vehicle and found no explosives; However, a loaded handgun was found underneath the driver's seat.The man was arrested for terroristic threat. His identity has not been released at this time.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Killed, 2 Injured in Overnight Fort Worth Crash
One person is dead and two others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Worth on Thursday night. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, East Division officers responded to the intersection at Martin Luther King Freeway and East Berry Street shortly after 11 p.m. Police said a vehicle...
Fort Worth fire truck stolen, crashed into street sign near I-35 and Seminary
Fort Worth police are looking for the thief who stole a Fort Worth fire truck last night. Firefighters were called to a medical emergency at a motel on the south side. After they finished up, they came out and their truck was gone.
WFAA
Dallas ice storm: 750 crashes reported in 24 hours; volunteers needed at shelters
Fire rescue said they dealt with more than 750 crashes in 24 hours. Dallas officials said they've opened reserve homeless shelter and are housing about 700 people.
Comments / 4