FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
Biden secured a $250,000 line of credit on his $2.74 million Rehoboth vacation home in December
President Joe Biden secured a $250,000 line of credit on his beach house in December, a possible indication he is building up his legal war chest amid a DOJ probe.
White House claimed Biden's Delaware house used for official business but now says it's 'personal'
While White House officials have previously claimed that President Biden works during his trips to Wilmington, Delaware, they now claim that the residence is "personal."
Washington Examiner
WATCH LIVE: Biden joins Buttigieg at 150-year-old tunnel to tout infrastructure investments
President Joe Biden will meet with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at the Baltimore & Potomac Tunnel on Monday as the two discuss how Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure law will be used to restore the 150-year-old structure. The Baltimore & Potomac Tunnel has been used since the Reconstruction Era to transport...
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For Migrants
President Joe Biden stopped in New York City on Tuesday to announce $292 Million in funding for the Hudson Tunnel Project that connects New York City and New Jersey. A White House official said a new tunnel will be built that connects Palisades, the Hudson River, and the waterfront area in Manhattan.
Law professor Jonathan Turley says Biden should lift ‘bar on public access to the Delaware documents’
Legal scholar Jonathan Turley shared concerns by Republicans Tuesday that President Biden should release his Senate papers that remain sealed at the University of Delaware.
See how many days Joe Biden has spent at his Delaware residence since he took office
President Biden has used his home in Wilmington, Delaware as a weekend White House, making 52 trips there since taking office in January 2021 and spending all or part of 164 days at the residence, according to a tally by The Post. The White House initially defended Biden’s frequent trips home from claims he was slacking off, with then-press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters last February that the president can “work from anywhere.” However, since the scandal over Biden’s handling of classified documents broke, the administration has changed its tune — saying the Wilmington residence is “personal” rather than a government outpost...
FBI search of Biden University of Delaware archive may be next
The University of Delaware may be the next target for federal authorities scouring President Joe Biden’s records for classified documents.
'Amtrak Joe' Biden hails plans for big East Coast tunnel fix
BALTIMORE (AP) — Greeted by the cheerful blare of a train horn, President Joe Biden stood Monday before a decrepit rail tunnel that he estimated he's been through 1,000 times — fearing for decades it might collapse."For years, people talked about fixing this tunnel," Biden told a crowd in Baltimore. "Back in the early '80's, I actually walked into the tunnel with some of the construction workers. ... This is a 150-year-old tunnel. You wonder how in the hell it's still standing.""With the bipartisan infrastructure law, though, we're finally getting it done."The president came to familiar terrain to promote his 2021...
Mystery swirls around Biden's closely-guarded Senate papers at University of Delaware
The former president of the University of Delaware called President Biden's donated Senate papers an "asset" for students but the school won't release the documents.
Biden lawyer: FBI searches Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Del. home
The FBI searched President Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home Wednesday as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents
Watch live: Biden, Harris deliver remarks on economic agenda
President Biden and Vice President Harris will travel to Philadelphia on Friday to highlight the progress made toward improving water infrastructure and replacing lead pipes in states across the country. Their remarks will also touch on their work implementing their administration’s economic agenda. The bipartisan infrastructure law allocates more than $50 billion to the Environmental…
Biden, Cabinet visiting 20 states after State of the Union
President Joe Biden and his Cabinet will embark on a post-State of the Union “blitz” to at least 20 states next week to discuss his economic agenda after his Tuesday night address to Congress, the White House announced Friday.Biden is expected to devote much of his second State of the Union address to highlighting his efforts over the past two years to create jobs, fight inflation and improve the nation's infrastructure as he gears up for an expected run for reelection. After the speech, the president, vice president, and members of the Cabinet will hold over 30 events in...
POLITICO
Biden’s blue period
Presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. President JOE BIDEN...
Biden's closest assistant, Ron Klain, is said to be leaving the White House shortly.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — According to a source familiar with Ron Klain's intentions, the White House chief of staff, who has served as President Joe Biden's top adviser for more than two years, is planning to depart his position in the coming weeks.
Washington Examiner
WATCH LIVE: Biden and Harris address Democrats in Philadelphia at DNC winter meeting
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are delivering speeches at a winter meeting of the Democratic National Committee in Philadelphia on Friday. The speeches come ahead of the president's annual State of the Union address, which will take place on Tuesday. The remarks were expected to offer a preview of the duo's presidential ticket in 2024 if Biden seeks reelection, according to the Washington Post.
'Are you with me?' Biden previews re-elect campaign at DNC
The president, in rare joint appearance with VP Harris, touts first-term accomplishments ahead of an expected formal announcement later in the year.
Biden, Harris Visit Philly Water Treatment Plant, Speak to Democrats
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - On a warm, sun-drenched Monday afternoon, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Philly Water Treatment Plant to get a firsthand look at the facility's efforts to improve the city's water infrastructure. They were joined by several key Democrats, including Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey, as well as local officials and plant employees.
FBI Raids President Biden's Delaware Residence in Search of Classified Documents
The FBI is currently searching President Joe Biden's home in Rehoboth, Delaware, in connection to an investigation into classified documents. The operation was carried out with the full support of the President and was described by his attorney, Bob Bauer, as "planned" and executed "without advance public notice" for the sake of "operational security and integrity".
Biden, Harris head to Philadelphia as they hone 2024 message
President Biden and Vice President Harris are off to Philadelphia on Friday, a rare joint trip for the two leaders that will be a mix of the White House showing off its work and looking ahead to 2024. Also on display will be how Biden and Harris sharpen their campaign message ahead of an expected…
Bucks County Treasurer Kris Ballerini Announces Run for Reelection
A Bucks County politician, who has served in a variety of roles, has announced her intentions to run for reelection this year. Jeff Werner wrote about her upcoming political run for the Doylestown Patch.
