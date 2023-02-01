ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

New York Post

See how many days Joe Biden has spent at his Delaware residence since he took office

President Biden has used his home in Wilmington, Delaware as a weekend White House, making 52 trips there since taking office in January 2021 and spending all or part of 164 days at the residence, according to a tally by The Post. The White House initially defended Biden’s frequent trips home from claims he was slacking off, with then-press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters last February that the president can “work from anywhere.” However, since the scandal over Biden’s handling of classified documents broke, the administration has changed its tune — saying the Wilmington residence is “personal” rather than a government outpost...
CBS Baltimore

'Amtrak Joe' Biden hails plans for big East Coast tunnel fix

BALTIMORE (AP) — Greeted by the cheerful blare of a train horn, President Joe Biden stood Monday before a decrepit rail tunnel that he estimated he's been through 1,000 times — fearing for decades it might collapse."For years, people talked about fixing this tunnel," Biden told a crowd in Baltimore. "Back in the early '80's, I actually walked into the tunnel with some of the construction workers. ... This is a 150-year-old tunnel. You wonder how in the hell it's still standing.""With the bipartisan infrastructure law, though, we're finally getting it done."The president came to familiar terrain to promote his 2021...
The Hill

Watch live: Biden, Harris deliver remarks on economic agenda

President Biden and Vice President Harris will travel to Philadelphia on Friday to highlight the progress made toward improving water infrastructure and replacing lead pipes in states across the country. Their remarks will also touch on their work implementing their administration’s economic agenda. The bipartisan infrastructure law allocates more than $50 billion to the Environmental…
The Independent

Biden, Cabinet visiting 20 states after State of the Union

President Joe Biden and his Cabinet will embark on a post-State of the Union “blitz” to at least 20 states next week to discuss his economic agenda after his Tuesday night address to Congress, the White House announced Friday.Biden is expected to devote much of his second State of the Union address to highlighting his efforts over the past two years to create jobs, fight inflation and improve the nation's infrastructure as he gears up for an expected run for reelection. After the speech, the president, vice president, and members of the Cabinet will hold over 30 events in...
POLITICO

Biden’s blue period

Presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. President JOE BIDEN...
Washington Examiner

WATCH LIVE: Biden and Harris address Democrats in Philadelphia at DNC winter meeting

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are delivering speeches at a winter meeting of the Democratic National Committee in Philadelphia on Friday. The speeches come ahead of the president's annual State of the Union address, which will take place on Tuesday. The remarks were expected to offer a preview of the duo's presidential ticket in 2024 if Biden seeks reelection, according to the Washington Post.
Superb26

Biden, Harris Visit Philly Water Treatment Plant, Speak to Democrats

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - On a warm, sun-drenched Monday afternoon, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Philly Water Treatment Plant to get a firsthand look at the facility's efforts to improve the city's water infrastructure. They were joined by several key Democrats, including Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey, as well as local officials and plant employees.
BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

