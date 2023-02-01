Peddler’s Village to Host Fourth Annual PEEPS in the Village Event this Spring

Image via Peddler's Village

The event will be a family-fun activity that is sure to make this spring a special time.

Peddler’s Village, a countryside shopping, dining, lodging, and family entertainment destination in the heart of historic Bucks County, that is widely recognized for its popular festivals and events, is preparing for the annual return of PEEPS® in the Village, a popular contest and display that is now in its fourth year.

Last year, the colorful event included more than one hundred “marshmallow masterpieces”– dioramas, sculptures, and 2-D wall art—submitted by local individuals and organizations.

This year, as in the past, the public is encouraged to enter the contest and compete in three categories for cash prizes totaling more than $1,800. The winners are determined by Peddler’s Village visitors, who vote on their favorites while on site through the Peddler’s Village mobile app or by paper ballot.

The display begins on March 13 and will continue through April 23; voting ends on April 1, with winners announced on April 7.

Anyone interested in participating in the contest can enter online before March 3, 2023. Participation in the competition is free, as is admission to the display.

PEEPS® in the Village will be located in the Visitor and Event Center on Street Road. Display hours will mirror Peddler’s Village shopping hours.

Other Peddler’s Village competitions and displays this year will include:

Cupcake Decorating Contest – May 3 through May 20

Photo Contest and Exhibit – June 12 through July 30

Scarecrows in the Village – Sept. 11 through Oct. 31

Pumpkin-Carving Contest – Oct. 22 through Oct. 29

Gingerbread Competition and Display – Nov. 17 – Jan. 14, 2024

Learn more about this and other events at Peddler’s Village.