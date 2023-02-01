ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTOP

Germany gets 1st and 2nd at bobsled worlds; US takes 3rd

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Germany took first and second in the women’s bobsled world championship Saturday, while Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. claimed bronze for her seventh medal in the event. Kim Kalicki and Leonie Fiebig finished their four runs over the two-day event in 4 minutes,...
WTOP

US sweeps Uzbekistan, advances to group stage in Davis Cup

The United States swept its way into the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals on Saturday, getting the winning point in a 4-0 victory over Uzbekistan from the doubles team of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek. They beat Sergey Fomin and Sanjar Fayziev 6-2, 6-4, after Tommy Paul and...
WTOP

‘I wouldn’t underestimate’ Xi’s ambitions for Taiwan, says CIA director

Intelligence shows Chinese president Xi Jinping has instructed his country’s army to be “ready by 2027 to conduct a successful invasion” of Taiwan, CIA Director William Burns said this week, though he cautioned that it was not clear whether Xi had actually decided to use military force for unification.
WTOP

Qatar boosts influence in Lebanon amid multiple crises

BEIRUT (AP) — Most wealthy Gulf Arab nations followed Saudi Arabia’s lead in recent years and ostracized crisis-hit Lebanon because of the growing influence of the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah. The exception was Qatar. Doha has been silently expanding its influence in Lebanon. It continued receiving Lebanese leaders...

