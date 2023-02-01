(CBS DETROIT) - Bank of America cardholders can get free admission to several Detroit museums this weekend thanks to the company's Museums on Us program.During the first full weekend of every month, Bank of America cardholders have the opportunity to choose from 225 cultural institutions across the country to visit for free. This program is available to Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank (U.S. Trust) credit or debit holders. For more details on eligibility, visit here. Here are the museums in Michigan that participate in this program:Arab American National MuseumHenry Ford Museum of American InnovationCharles H. Wright Museum of African American HistoryMichigan Science Center Flint Institute of Arts Grand Rapids Art Museum Grand Rapids Public Museum Cardholders can get free admission this weekend on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.

