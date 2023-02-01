ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

When She’s Not in New York City, Model Gigi Hadid Finds Relaxation at her New Hope Farmhouse Property

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UuUVu_0kYVCLsd00
Image via Collier Schorr at Harper's Bazaar

The model enjoys spending time with her daughter in their Bucks County home.

One of the most famous models in the world enjoys spending her free time with her family in their Bucks County estate. Lane Florsheim wrote about the model’s home for The Wall Street Journal.

Jelena ‘Gigi’ Hadid bought a farmhouse property in New Hope a few years ago. When the model and businesswoman is not working out of the New York City area, she enjoys the solitude and quiet atmosphere to be found in one of Bucks County’s most coveted areas.

When she is in the area, she enjoys spending time with her daughter, Khai, along with her mother Yolanda and sister Bella, who also own land in the area. The family found the area to be a great getaway from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple.

“When I’m in Pennsylvania at my farmhouse, every day is sweatpants and a thermal shirt layered with a Guest in Residence sweater and cashmere socks,” the model said.

Read more about Hadid’s spacious getaway in the The Wall Street Journal.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Gigi Hadid Is ‘Terrified of Facials,’ Says She’s ‘Only Had 1’ in Her Life: ‘I Keep It Simple’

Less is more! Gigi Hadid likes to keep her beauty routine “simple.”  The supermodel, 27, isn’t a fan of multi-step regimens and even revealed that she’s “terrified” of facials. “I’ve had one in my life,” Hadid said in an interview with WSJ. Magazine, which was published online Monday, January 30. The catwalk star shared that […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Q 105.7

9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find

According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
CONNECTICUT STATE
In Style

Margot Robbie Wore a Vest With Nothing Underneath and the Shoe That Hasn’t Been on Our Mind in Months

There’s a lot that probably hasn’t been on your mind recently, like ice cream, because when the temperatures dip into the low 30s, who would want to eat frozen dessert? (Me, that’s who, but I’m from Minnesota, so I’m a different type of winter breed!) Short-shorts, sandals, and more summer-leaning attire also hasn’t really been a priority for most people, so when we saw Margot Robbie wearing the footwear style we haven't thought of in approximately four months, we were intrigued.
MINNESOTA STATE
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen poses in pink Chanel swimsuit during sexy beach shoot

Is she wearing the … the Chanel swimsuit? Yeah, she is. Supermodel (and erstwhile “Devil Wears Prada” star) Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work following her highly publicized divorce from Tom Brady, having been snapped on the set of a steamy swim shoot in Miami multiple times over the past week. On Jan. 25, the 42-year-old stunner posed on the sand in a pink backless Chanel one-piece, complete with the fashion house’s signature quilting and a dainty double-C logo at the bust. She was surrounded by the shoot’s crew and a glam squad, who touched up her famous blond beach waves and...
OK! Magazine

Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
OK! Magazine

Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
POPSUGAR

Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts

Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
Kristen Walters

Once-popular retail chain attempting comeback by opening new store in New Jersey

A once-popular retail chain is attempting to make a major comeback, starting with the opening of a new store in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. This summer, the retail chain Babies R Us, which went out of business in 2018, will attempt to make a major comeback. According to CNBC, the retail chain will be opening a new flagship store location at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign

Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
NEW YORK STATE
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Destroyed Heels With Cozy Knits ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest “And Just Like That…” outfit came with a shocking shoe surprise. While filming the HBO Max drama’s second season on Tuesday morning in New York City, Parker filmed a scene at a restaurant with Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez). For the occasion, she wore a light gray cable-knit sweater with soft blush pink wide-leg trousers, cuffed at the hems by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago. Layered atop for a cozy finish was a large black and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon denied entry to Marc Jacobs fashion show after arriving late

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon was seemingly shut out of a Marc Jacobs fashion show for arriving late.The 26-year-old model was seen being turned away by security on Thursday outside the Park Avenue Armory in New York City, where the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2023 show was taking place. A viral TikTok video posted by @mickmicknyc captured the moment Leon was denied entry.“Big drama at the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show as Leon wasn’t allowed in as she arrived exactly at 6pm,” read the TikTok video, which showed Leon and her companion arriving outside the venue.The eldest daughter of Madonna – who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy