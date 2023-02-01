When She’s Not in New York City, Model Gigi Hadid Finds Relaxation at her New Hope Farmhouse Property

Image via Collier Schorr at Harper's Bazaar

The model enjoys spending time with her daughter in their Bucks County home.

One of the most famous models in the world enjoys spending her free time with her family in their Bucks County estate. Lane Florsheim wrote about the model’s home for The Wall Street Journal.

Jelena ‘Gigi’ Hadid bought a farmhouse property in New Hope a few years ago. When the model and businesswoman is not working out of the New York City area, she enjoys the solitude and quiet atmosphere to be found in one of Bucks County’s most coveted areas.

When she is in the area, she enjoys spending time with her daughter, Khai, along with her mother Yolanda and sister Bella, who also own land in the area. The family found the area to be a great getaway from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple.

“When I’m in Pennsylvania at my farmhouse, every day is sweatpants and a thermal shirt layered with a Guest in Residence sweater and cashmere socks,” the model said.

Read more about Hadid’s spacious getaway in the The Wall Street Journal.