Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Pella Show Choirs Heading to Mt. Pleasant
The show choirs of Pella High School return to competition after a weekend away. Acapella, Bravo, and Pelladrenaline will all perform at Mt. Pleasant Music in Motion, with the middle school starting at 9 a.m., prep students at 11:45 a.m., and varsity at 3:30 p.m. Pella has already been tops in their class at their first two shows of the season at Muscatine and DCG.
kniakrls.com
Large Group State Speech Held Today for Several Area Students
Area high school students will perform in the Iowa High School Speech Association State Contest today in Cedar Rapids. Pella Community has 16 events advancing to State out of 19 entries, while the PCHS speech team entered eleven speech events with ten receiving I’s and advancing to state at Cedar Rapids Washington.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Chamber Dinner Next Week
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce annual dinner and awards ceremony is one week away, the chamber’s first in-person annual dinner since 2019. Chamber President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger tells KNIA News the speaker this year will be author Eric Recker with the theme of Win The Now, and is all about taking advantage of the unique opportunities afforded in Indianola, and using the momentum that has been building for years to help Indianola reach its potential.
kniakrls.com
Central RED Society Presents “The Ninth Hour”
Central College’s Central RED Society will present “The Ninth Hour: Bringing Biblical Characters to Life,” with Valerie Van Kooten, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. in the Dave and Ardie Sutphen Common Room, Graham Annex, on Central’s campus. The cost of lunch is $10.
kniakrls.com
K-ACT Auditions set for Little Women
Knoxville Area Community Theatre (K-ACT) will be holding auditions for the play Little Women from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, February 4, and from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, February 5, at Memorial Hall in Knoxville. Marty Adkins, the director of K-ACT tells KNIA/KRLS News they have never done Little Women here...
kniakrls.com
Conservation Department Oversees Three Main Parks
Steve Edwards, the Executive Director of the Marion County Conservation Department, oversees three parks, Marion County Park, Cordova Park and Roberts Creek Park. His department gave the Marion County Board of Supervisors an overall budget proposed at $1.7 million for the fiscal year 2023-2024. According to Edwards his department generates roughly 40 percent of the revenue towards his budget. That is right around $700,000.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Girls Soccer Fundraiser in Pella Tuesday
The Knoxville girls varsity soccer team will have a new coach in 2023 as Bethany Johnson takes over for Matt Ritchhart. The team will be doing a fundraiser at Pella Applebee’s for Knoxville Girls Soccer. It goes from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday, February 7. If you order one of 5 menu items off the list, Applebee’s will donate 50% of your bill to the girls team.
kniakrls.com
Pella Library Offering Cake Mix with Pans in February
During the month of February, the Pella Public Library is encouraging patrons to peruse their collection of more than 100 cake pans, and when checked out, that individual can also take home frosting and a cake mix, compliments of Pella Hy-Vee and Pella Fareway. The Pella Public Library offers a...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Heather Ussery
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville was Heather Ussery, Knoxville City Manager, as we talk about the most recent city council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Many Projects Going on at the Knoxville Parks
Young’s Park, Auld Park, Edward’s Park, Brooks Garden, Veteran’s Park and East Park, are all facilities Knoxville Parks and Recreation Director Brandon Nemmers takes care of. He also directs operations at the Recreation Center, maintains the Competine Trail as well as oversees Graceland Cemetery. At the recreation...
kniakrls.com
A total of 240 Campsites are Monitored
There are right around 240 campground sites that help generate money for the county. Most of the sites are full-service, with electrical, sewer and water. Steve Edwards, Executive Director of the Marion County Conservation Department and his staff manage three parks in the county, the Marion County Park, Cordova Park and Roberts Creek Park.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Library SOUP-er Bowl Tomorrow
The Indianola Public Library is continuing the SOUP-er Bowl tomorrow, a friendly competition between local businesses and organizations to provide a hot soup meal to the community. Adult Services Librarian Jacy West tells KNIA News each Friday until February 10th, different groups will have soups available at the Indianola Public Library for the community to eat and vote on who made the best soup, with space available for promotional material next to the soup.
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: Public Safety Part 5; Knoxville Township Rural FD
Why do our first responders do what they do? In the tenth part of a ten part program on public safety…. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Chief Kenny Thompson and Assistant Chief Kyle Thompson with the Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department. Podcast:...
kniakrls.com
Melissa D. Elko
Funeral services for Melissa D. Elko age 60, formerly of Knoxville will be held on Monday, February 6th at 10:30am in the Chapel of the Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville. Entombment will be made at the Memorial Lawn Mausoleum in Ottumwa. Visitation with the family present will be held on Sunday from 2:00-4:00pm at the Williams Funeral Home.
kniakrls.com
Many Hands Thrift Market Opening in Indianola This Spring
The new Indianola location of the Many Hands Thrift Market will open this spring. The store will include secondhand clothes, accessories, home décor pieces, kitchenware, toys, and more. The store will also offer specialty items like fair trade and Haitian-made products. Many Hands CEO Tim Brand said in a...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Career Fair
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola Middle School Counselor Lacey Cherniss about the career fair held earlier this week. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Bussey Library to do Valentine’s Box Craft
The Bussey Public Library will be doing a Valentine’s Day Box Craft event Tuesday, February 7 from 3:30 until 5:00 p.m. The Valentine’s Day Boxes will be donated to the Twin Cedars School District for any children who forget to make a box. Bussey Librarian Chelzie Pinegar tells KNIA/KRLS News, that when students get their Valentines at school they have something to put it in. She added there always are a few kids who forget.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Middle School Hosts Career Fair
Indianola Middle School held a career fair for 8th grade students Thursday, inviting different career cluster categories to represent their area of expertise such as engineering, security, and others including KNIA Radio. Counselor Lacey Cherniss tells KNIA News the goal of the career fair is to allow the students to...
kniakrls.com
Secretary of State Paul Pate is Guest Speaker at Knoxville Rotary
Republican Iowa Secretary of State, Paul Pate, was the guest speaker for the Knoxville Rotary Club Wednesday. Pate centered his speech on stopping human trafficking and asked the crowd if they see something suspicious to report it to law enforcement. Pate told KNIA/KRLS News what his main message was in...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Concert Association hosting Parallel Exit
The Indianola Concert Association is hosting their next performance later this month, featuring Parallel Exit. Parallel Exit is a three-person New York City based nouveau vaudeville company that mixes song and dance with slapstick physical comedy. Parallel Exit has been performing together since 1997, and features a family friendly show that explains how the vaudeville circuit entertained a century ago. The performance will be on February 20th in the Indianola High School auditorium at 7pm. Find ticket information below.
Comments / 0