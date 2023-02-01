The Indianola Chamber of Commerce annual dinner and awards ceremony is one week away, the chamber’s first in-person annual dinner since 2019. Chamber President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger tells KNIA News the speaker this year will be author Eric Recker with the theme of Win The Now, and is all about taking advantage of the unique opportunities afforded in Indianola, and using the momentum that has been building for years to help Indianola reach its potential.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO