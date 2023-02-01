ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton County, OH

Creation Health offers holistic, faith-based approach to wellness

By Leonard L. Hayhurst, Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago
  • Jeff Wehr is the lecturer for eight seminars on Tuesdays starting on Feb. 28 in the community room of the Three Rivers Fire District.
  • Wehr is working with the Coshocton Seventh-Day Adventist Church for the seminars, which is a national program through the church.
  • Wehr is pastor at the Brooklyn Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Cleveland and formerly worked at a lifestyle center in Virginia.
  • Topics covered will include exercise, nutrition, immunity, relationships and more.

COSHOCTON − Reaching health goals with a Christian faith foundation is the subject of a series of seminars in Coshocton County.

Jeff Wehr will be the lecturer for the eight Creation Health programs at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting Feb. 28 in the community room of the Three Rivers Fire District, 24199 County Road 621. This is a date change from what was previously announced.

Each class, about 45 minutes to an hour, will cover a different topic related to physical emotional, social and spiritual health. Tips will be shared on how to reduce risk of disease and aid in recovery. Wehr stressed while this is a Bible-based program, it's also grounded in holistic science.

"It's about understanding our body, how things work and how can we best take care of it," Wehr said. "It's not an isolated approach where we're talking about physical therapy in your wrist or something. We're talking about the whole person and the principals of health that not only govern the body, but the mind."

Categories like exercise, nutrition, immunity, the brain and the body one might find in any health class will be covered, Wehr said.

He said they also talk about some elements of health people might not think about, like personal relationships. A toxic relationship can negatively impact someone's health and a good relationship can affect it positively.

Each seminar is themed after a word from each letter in Creation. C is for creation or the Creator, r is for relationships, e is for exercise, a is for attitude, t is for temperance, i is for immunity, o is for outdoors and n is for nutrition.

"Creation Health begins with the perspective that we are wonderfully made, but at the same time there are laws or principals of health," Wehr said. "If we have an exercise program, we'll benefit from it. If we don't have one, we won't receive those benefits. Same with nutrition. It's pretty much a law of action. Everything we do, every thought, everything we eat, affects our bodies."

Wehr is the pastor at the Brooklyn Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Cleveland. He previously worked at a lifestyle center in Virginia that was a more intensive program than the Creation Health seminars.

He's being brought to town by the Coshocton Seventh-Day Adventist Church. It's the first time for Creation Health to be taught in Coshocton, but Wehr has been speaking at the Coshocton church since the fall. The local church has also been offering a diabetes seminar. He said a stop smoking clinic and cooking classes could be down the road.

"It's becoming more popular. We're not the only ones who put forth lifestyle principals that help people physically, emotionally and spiritually," Wehr said of the church's efforts. "There's a lot of science behind this and more is increasingly coming out. It's good to know the science behind our bodies and how we can best take care of it."

For more information or registration, call 330-257-8820 or 740-502-4105.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with close to 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

