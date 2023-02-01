ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 61% You Can Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

By Keith Noonan
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Despite posting strong sales and earnings growth over the last year, CrowdStrike 's (NASDAQ: CRWD) valuation slumped amid the broader pullback for growth stocks. The cybersecurity specialist's share price is down 35% over the last year and roughly 61% from its peak.

While the company's stock price was pressured by rising interest rates and its business will likely face a less favorable growth backdrop due to economic challenges this year, the endpoint-protection provider looks like a fantastic long-term investment at current prices. Read on to see why you should consider buying CrowdStrike stock today and holding it for the ultra-long term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11YAHQ_0kYVBOZ100

Image source: Getty Images.

A great business that's built to last

CrowdStrike's Falcon platform uses artificial intelligence-powered threat detection to identify and respond to cyberattacks. Its technologies prevent endpoint devices including computers, mobile devices, and servers from being used as doorways for gaining access to, and attacking, networks.

The company estimates that nearly 80% of cyberattacks use identity-based tactics in order to fake or compromise legitimate credentials. Once a bad actor gains access to a network, it's possible they will go undetected for months and could cause incredible amounts of damage in the time that it takes to identify and contain the threat.

Spurred by a rising tide of cyberattacks and increasing damages when a breach occurs, CrowdStrike has been seeing very strong demand for its services. CrowdStrike ended the third quarter of its fiscal year 2023 with 21,146 subscription customers, representing 44% growth from the previous year. Customers that were already using the company's Falcon platform increased their spending by 23.9% on average in the third quarter.

Powered by the dual growth engine of new customer additions and strong net revenue retention, CrowdStrike's revenue rose 53% to reach $581 million in Q3, and non-GAAP (adjusted) net income soared roughly 134% to hit $96.1 million. But while the company posted sales and earnings that topped expectations, management said that it expects macroeconomic headwinds to be more pronounced in the near term, and the stock has struggled.

The market appears to have balked at management's guidance for sales growth to decelerate to roughly 45% in the fourth quarter, but long-term investors should treat recent pullbacks as a chance to build a position in a great company at an opportune price.

An incredible long-term growth opportunity

While a prolonged recession in 2023 could lead to weaker sales growth as companies pull back on expansion initiatives, CrowdStrike is providing mission-critical services . Put simply, if you're a business looking for ways to trim expenses, cutting back on the quality and extent of protection provided by your cybersecurity services would be a terrible move.

The long-term demand outlook for CrowdStrike's cybersecurity services remains incredibly strong.

Based on growth for its current product catalog, CrowdStrike's management anticipates that the company's total addressable market (TAM) will grow at a compound annual growth rate of roughly 13% to reach $97.8 billion in 2025. With the company's midpoint guidance calling for roughly $2.23 billion in revenue in its most recently completed fiscal year, which ended Dec. 31, CrowdStrike has a huge opportunity to continue growing in its large and fast-growing addressable market.

The company stands as the leading service provider in its category, and the strength and interoperability of its services should help it continue to grab market share. But the opportunity here is actually even more exciting.

In addition to organic growth for its existing products, CrowdStrike expects that new product launches, initiatives, and opportunities in cloud security will push its TAM to $158 billion in 2026. With the company already gaining market share at an encouraging clip, the prospect of its addressable market expanding at such a rapid pace is tantalizing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wzp6V_0kYVBOZ100

CRWD PS Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

With a market capitalization of roughly $24.5 billion, some strong growth is already priced in with the stock trading at roughly 67.2 times expected forward earnings and 10.6 times expected sales. But CrowdStrike is a great business with category-leading services and long-term tailwinds at its back, and the market has become too pessimistic about its growth trajectory. The company also has a strong balance sheet to work with, closing out last quarter with a net cash position of roughly $2.47 billion.

For investors looking for companies with the potential to deliver incredible returns over the long haul, I think CrowdStrike stands out as one of the best growth stocks to buy in 2023.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?

Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

While inflation eased considerably for two consecutive months, the Fed signaled to keep raising interest rates through this year. The potential continuation of rate hikes has fueled recessionary concerns. Amid...
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Lost 1.7M Shares Once Worth More Than $150M In FTX Cryptocurrency Collapse

Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen lost a combined 1.7 million shares once worth more than $150 million when the cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed late last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come two months after FTX Trading filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11, a 68-page document listing the company’s numerous investors and shareholders was released on Monday.Included in that list were hundreds of individuals such as Brady and Bündchen who hold a majority of shares in the now-defunct and bankrupt FTX.According to the newly released document, Brady holds a whopping 1.1 million common shares...
NASDAQ

1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Money

When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
COLORADO STATE
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
267K+
Followers
124K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy