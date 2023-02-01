Read full article on original website
Democrats deliver as Republicans dither
For the first time in a century, the House of Representatives failed to elect a Speaker on the first ballot, or even on the tenth, as Republicans were held hostage by a small group of extremists within their own party. Republicans ultimately found the votes needed in the 15th round, after tempers flared and concerns…
Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appears to get in shouting match with Republicans on House floor
California Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appeared to get in a shouting match with Republicans on the House floor Thursday during the ninth round of voting to elect a speaker.
AOL Corp
Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts
Some senators are eyeing a divided Congress as an opportunity to tackle reforms to Social Security, as the program faces significant solvency issues in little more than a decade. Changes to Social Security are a perpetually heavy lift for Congress, but they’ve gained traction as some House Republicans float cuts...
Washington Examiner
Asa Hutchinson warns impeachment against Biden officials must be based on 'wrongdoing,' not policies
Outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) issued a warning to Republican lawmakers to ensure that any impeachment proceeding they pursue over the next two years must be based on actual wrongdoing rather than disagreements over policy proposals. Hutchinson’s warning comes as House Republicans prepare to launch a number of investigations into...
Nancy Pelosi says NY Democrats whiffed on crime: 'The governor didn’t realize soon enough'
Nancy Pelosi claimed during an interview that Democrats would have kept the House if New York politicians recognized that crime was a top issue in New York.
“This is a Republican mess”: Progressives warn Democrats not to cut a speaker deal with GOP
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. At least two progressive groups tell TYT that House Democrats shouldn't make any deal with Republicans to help them elect a speaker, even a unity candidate. The reason: Any guarantees Republicans offer may not stick, given the GOP's inability...
Democrats And Republicans Agree: Minting A $1 Trillion Coin Isn’t A Serious Idea
“I haven’t heard any plausible case for that,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said of a proposed scheme to stave off a calamitous debt default.
Democrats Trying To Add New State
D.C. statehood has been a topic of controversy for several years in American politics, as Democrats have continued to try and put forward the measure, arguing that the nearly 700,000 people that life there are entitled to a voice in Congress, whereas Republicans argue that the move to add the District of Columbia as a state is only to add another blue vote to the table.
Kevin McCarthy Has Packed The House Oversight Committee With Election Deniers
Thirteen of the 15 new Republicans tapped for the powerful panel have peddled in conspiracies, lies and other pro-Trump bonkers ideas.
Republican, Democratic lawmakers condemn suspected Chinese spy balloon: 'We must act to counter this threat'
Lawmakers on the new House select committee on China condemned the suspected Chinese spy balloon seen over Montana as a "violation of U.S. airspace and American sovereignty."
Washington Examiner
Dems dissed: Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff, and Eric Swalwell confirmed to lose powerful positions
Several high-profile House Democrats are poised to be removed from their coveted committee assignments as Republicans take control of the lower chamber and usher in a new era of priorities, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) confirmed on Monday. McCarthy has long vowed to remove some Democrats from their top positions...
KSBW.com
Who could become the next California US senator after Feinstein? Some Democrats come forward
Although it's more than 600 days away, several California lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives are mulling whether to run for Dianne Feinstein's U.S. Senate seat. After Southern California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter announced last week that she would run, multiple members of Congress at the time pointed to the series of storms as their main focus. Feinstein herself said she would make a decision on her plans for 2024 at the appropriate time.
POLITICO
A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.
"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
Republican hardliners, George Santos shun White House welcome for new Congress
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Embattled Republican freshman U.S. Representative George Santos skipped his invitation to a White House reception on Tuesday evening and appears to have been joined by several hardline newcomers in snubbing President Joe Biden.
Democrats raise concerns about SOTU safety
House Democrats are raising the alarm over the security of President Biden and State of the Union guests ahead of the address next week in the House chamber after Republicans stripped down security infrastructure shortly after taking control in their new majority. Metal detectors were installed outside the House chamber in the aftermath of the…
Washington Examiner
Republicans' House rule change opens door for Democrats to score political points
The House is allowing open amendments on a bill for the first time in nearly seven years on Thursday, finally giving rank-and-file Republicans more of a chance to mold the end product of legislation that moves through the lower chamber. But the process, a concession Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) made to...
Schumer, Merkley, Booker & Other Senate Dems Push For Cannabis Banking Bill: 'We're Gaining Momentum'
Senate Democrats are not giving up on marijuana banking reform. Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) met Wednesday with several other Democratic senators to “ponder the path” that would push cannabis legislation toward approval in this Congress, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore) told The Hill. “We’re trying to find the...
Senate Democrats launch Gun Violence Prevention Caucus
A group of Democratic senators have launched a caucus aimed at combating gun violence amid a surge in such crimes in the United States and following a series of several high-profile mass shootings.
Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42
WASHINGTON — Nearly 80 Democratic members of Congress sent a letter to the White House expressing their “great concern” that the Biden administration is walking back on its promise to restore migrants’ access to asylum. In the letter, they also condemned the administration’s expansion of a controversial policy that immediately turns away migrants at the […] The post Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42 appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Democrats complain about new title of GOP ‘Work and Welfare’ subcommittee: ‘Racially offensive’
House Democrats this week objected to a GOP subcommittee on "work and welfare," and said the word "welfare" is a pejorative that should not be used in the committee.
