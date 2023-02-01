ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rayne, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Developing Lafayette

Superior Grill Mexican Restaurant Construction Has Begun

The highly anticipated Superior Grill Mexican Restaurant has officially begun construction on its new Lafayette, LA location at 2320 Kaliste Saloom Road. Read more about Superior Grill (here) — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/superior-grill-mexican-restaurant-coming-soon-to-the-former-randols-property-on-kaliste-saloom/. Announced December 2021, we have been getting message, after message, after comment tags asking if Superior Grill is still...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Developing Lafayette

Agave Grill & Cantina Coming Soon To Former Lucky’s Fire & Smoke On Johnston & W. Broussard

Agave Cantina & Grill, a well-known local grill and cantina, is coming soon to the former Lucky’s Fire & Smoke space at 6774 Johnston Street. Agave Cantina & Grill, introduced well over a decade ago, is known as a popular destination for many locals in the area. With several locations sprinkled throughout Lafayette, the concept features lunch and dinner typically around live entertainment on its large, spacious patios. The dining area and atmosphere are bright, fun and have been carefully designed for a relaxing vibe and enjoyable dining experience.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Mardi Gras Parade rolls through New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade, a family-style Mardi Gras celebration, rolled through historic Main Street in New Iberia on Feb. 3. The seventh annual parade featured a total of 67 entries, including local High School marching bands, classic cars and trucks, and more than 20 floats.
NEW IBERIA, LA
KLFY.com

St. Thomas More Little Mermaid

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Next week, STM Theater will be putting on a musical: The Little Mermaid. Theater Director, Megan Broussard says in addition to the characters we all know and love in Disney’s The Little Mermaid will be present, but there are also many special roles. The first...
LAFAYETTE, LA
107 JAMZ

New Blue Bell Flavor In Lake Charles, Louisiana Stores Now

The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another new flavor of ice cream to Lake Charles stores. Blue Bell stunned ice cream lovers all over the nation during the holidays releasing several fan favorites like Christians Cookies, Egg Nogg, and Peppermint Bark. They weren't finished there.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Developing Lafayette

Dave & Buster’s of Lafayette Construction Has Officially Started

It’s been the talk of the town for over a year; Lafayette is finally getting a Dave & Buster’s in the Ambassador Town Center(Costco Development) phase 2, between Costco & Lourdes. See initial confirmation (here). — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/not-april-fools-dave-busters-has-filed-permit-to-build-in-lafayette/. While on our usual Friday afternoon escapades, we spotted some...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Abbeville seafood processing company among LED's Lantern Award winners

An Abbeville seafood company was among the winners of the Louisiana Economic Development’s Lantern Awards. D&T Crawfish was the Acadiana region winner for the 44th annual event, to be held Wednesday at Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. The award recognizes Louisiana manufacturers that combine business success with exception community service.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

5 One-of-a-Kind Rental Properties in Acadiana

Acadiana is a very special place that has a lot going on, which gives us the perfect excuse to vacation here right in our own backyard. Whether you are looking to just escape and relax for a weekend or be a tourist in your own town there are some great rental properties on Vrbo that you have to check out.
LAFAYETTE, LA
999ktdy.com

Carencro, Scott Issue Public Announcements on Changes, New Policies Ahead of Mardi Gras Parades

As Carnival season ramps up, city officials in Carencro and Scott are reminding paradegoers of policies and a few new changes for their upcoming Mardi Gras celebrations. Both Carencro and Scott will roll their annual Mardi Gras parades the weekend of February 11 and 12, 2023. On Saturday, The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will host the city's annual Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, February 11 with a few changes that were announced in late December.
CARENCRO, LA
tourcounsel.com

Acadiana Mall | Shopping mall in Lafayette, Louisiana

Acadiana Mall is an enclosed regional shopping mall in the city of Lafayette, Louisiana, located at the intersection of Johnston Street (U.S. Route 167) and Ambassador Caffery Parkway (Louisiana Highway 3073). It opened in 1979 and was developed by Robert B. Aikens & Associates, but is now owned by Namdar...
LAFAYETTE, LA

