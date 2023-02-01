Read full article on original website
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billionAsh JurbergMissouri State
Beloved local grocer opening new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint LouisEast Coast TravelerSaint Louis, MO
Certain Hyundai and Kia cars are not covered by some auto insurance companies.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
See the St. Louis Diner That is Having a Great Time Being Rude
Normally, if I tell you there's a diner where the people are very rude, you'd take that as a bad thing. However, there is what looks like a new place in St. Louis that wears that "rude" label like a badge of courage. Have you ever heard of Karen's Diner?...
St. Louis metro AKA sorority celebrates 115 years of sisterhood and service
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. members from the St. Louis metropolitan chapters will have a special luncheon today.
Baby born on 2/2/22 at 22:22 continues to inspire others
One year ago, a baby warmed hearts with his unique and memorable birthday. Clark Kelley was born on February 2, 2022, at 22:22 military time. His story aired exclusively on FOX 2 and went viral across the country.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: White Knight Diner
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A sandwich shop that means a lot to its community is standing the test of time. Steve Harris shows us in the above video a St. Louis diner that dates back to the 50s.
advantagenews.com
Patricia Marks
Patricia L. Marks, 98, graduated to her heavenly home, 12:08 pm, January 26, 2023 at her home with her loving caregivers. Born January 5, 1925 in Granite City, she was the daughter of Harvey and Irma (Link) Gerdes. Pat worked as a sales representative for Dorman Gifts and Interiors in...
advantagenews.com
Douglas Blasioli
Douglas “Dougie” Blasioli, 20, passed away at 12:07am on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at his residence. He was born on July 19, 2002, in Alton, the son of Rani Blasioli of Grafton. Survivors include his mom: Rani Blasioli of Grafton, his step-dad: Eric Shomshor of Grafton, his brother: Zac Blasioli of Grafton, his sister: Rachel Blasioli of East Alton, his step – brother: Cody Shomshor of Grafton, his step – sister: Sierra Shomshor of Grafton, his fiancé: Jillian Moreland of Wood River, an expectant baby, his grandparents: Rick and Coleen Blasioli of Wood River, Brenda Crow of Grafton, two aunts and an uncle: Kayci and James Pritchard of East Alton, Stacy May of Bethalto, and two cousins: Rylyn Taylor, and Eva Taylor.
New event, dining complex opening this fall in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A new event and dining complex will soon open in the St. Louis area. Maker's Locale is set to open this fall at 5232 Delmar in the Delmar maker District. The space will include Steve's Hot Dogs, a Fountain on Locust spinoff, Alpha Brewing Company and an event space and extension of Third Degree Glass Factory.
advantagenews.com
Gloria Matthews
Gloria Ann Matthews, age 87 of Bethalto, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. She was born on December 29, 1935, in Waterloo, IL, the daughter of the late Oscar and Freida (Keim) Jatho. She married Dr. (Lyndel) Ray Matthews at S.S. Peter and Paul Church in Waterloo, IL on February 27, 1954. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2020.
Red Bud man wins $1.9 million in Waterloo Queen of Hearts
At the start of Tuesday night, everyone knew there would be a guaranteed millionaire at the Queen of Hearts drawing in Waterloo, Illinois, but no one knew how long it would take.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Italian Restaurants in St. Louis You Must Try – (Photos!)
Italian cuisine is a staple in the city, and it’s hard to find a bad plate of pasta. But we’re here to give you only the best. Whether you’re exploring the popular neighborhood of The Hill or looking for a casual, cozy setting, you’re sure to find something perfect in St. Louis. So put on your stretchy pants and come along as we explore the best Italian restaurants in St. Louis.
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2023
The ones we lost and the ones we gained in the first month of 2023
LIST: These St. Louis Weed Dispensaries Are Open for Recreational Sales Now
If you're 21 or over, you can now buy marijuana at these shops
KMOV
Six months after devastating flooding, St. Peters animal rescue is turning tragedy into triumph
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Peters animal rescue shelter that endured devastating flooding and the tragic loss of 10 puppies is looking to the future. Stray Paws Rescue sat underneath three feet of water last July, after more than a foot of rain fell in St. Peters overnight on July 26th.
KSDK
Celebrate Valentine's Day at Lion's Choice with new menu items
ST. LOUIS — Lion’s Choice is one of the most beloved restaurant chains in St. Louis and has been serving up its famous roast beef sandwiches for 55 years. Tuesday morning, Jessica Crouch, Marketing Manager for Lion’s Choice, joined Mary in studio to talk about some of their brand new menu items and a pretty sweet Valentine’s Day meal deal.
Burger King brings back tacos to St. Louis area for limited time
ST. LOUIS – A return to taco-bout, indeed! Burger King tacos are back at St. Louis-area restaurants for a limited time. After several years off the menu, 52 Burger King restaurants around the St. Louis region will bring back tacos. Some franchises around St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the Metro East already added tacos back to their menus Wednesday.
advantagenews.com
Village of Brighton
Your browser does not support the audio element. Mayor Matt Kasten and Village Board Member John Bramley share the latest news from the Village of Brighton.
laduenews.com
The buzzy permanent jewelry trend has found its way to St. Louis thanks to this local jewelry company
Permanent jewelry is all about bonding. In the literal sense, it’s claspless bracelets, necklaces and anklets that are welded together by a jeweler. In the more sentimental sense, it’s the connection created with your loved ones by marking a special occasion or celebrating a milestone with a pretty, shiny, forever accessory.
tourcounsel.com
Chesterfield Mall | Shopping mall in Missouri
Chesterfield Mall (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Chesterfield) is a soon-to-be-defunct shopping mall in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the intersection of Interstate 64/U.S. Routes 40-61 and Clarkson Road (Route 340). The mall opened in 1976, built by Richard Jacobs. Chesterfield Mall presently includes about 30 shops, three restaurants, and an AMC Megaplex theater. The mall's three anchor stores are all vacant, the last having closed in November 2022.
advantagenews.com
Former Wood River mayor to run for council
The consolidated election is coming up April 4, and a former mayor is seeking a spot on the Wood River City Council. Dr. David Ayres was mayor from 2001 – 2005, and is ready to get back to city hall, saying he is not pleased with how the city has been run in recent years.
Train collision in South St. Louis leaves SUV driver unhurt
This morning, a vehicle collides with a freight train in south Saint Louis. The collision occurred shortly before two a.m. on Graham Street and Manchester Avenue.
