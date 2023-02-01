ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaxon Rinkes' basket hands Carrollton boys basketball a victory over West Branch

By Bill Lewis
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
BELOIT ― Carrollton's Jaxon Rinkes scored the game-winning basket with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping a fourth-quarter rally to defeat upset-minded West Branch 37-35 in an Eastern Buckeye Conference boys basketball game Tuesday.

The win was Carrollton's 15th in a row and helped the team maintain a first-place tie with Alliance in the EBC. The Aviators defeated Minerva 67-61 on Tuesday.

Rinkes and Lincoln Mallarnee led Carrollton (17-2, 8-1) with 14 points each. Jaxon Robb led West Branch (7-9, 4-5) with 13 points. Cooper Anderson added eight.

"We knew coming in here that this would be a tough game,” said Carrollton coach Mike Aukerman. "West Branch does a good job of sticking to their game plan. We knew that they were going to slow it down.

"Early in the game we did not shoot the ball well or rebound very well and give credit to West Branch; they dictated the tempo of the game,” he added. “I have the utmost respect for [West Branch coach]Michael Brown; he always has his team ready to play and makes you work for everything that you get."

Carrollton did not get its first lead of the game until the 3:59 mark of the fourth quarter. West Branch led 9-5 after one quarter and 20-16 at halftime.

"I am proud of how far we have come,” said Brown. “Carrollton is a senior-led team with a 15-game winning streak. We played very well with a young squad. I think that we learn from this. We will use this as motivation going forward.

"We are a young team and these guys work extremely hard and they are seeing their hard work in practice carrying over to the game."

West Branch took its largest lead, 28-19, midway through the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Cooper Anderson.

Carrollton fought back with 3s by Rinkes and Mallarnee to cut the West Branch lead to 31-25 going into the fourth quarter.

“Being down going into the fourth quarter, we didn't let our emotions get the better of us,” said Rinkes. “We just took it one possession at a time and made good decisions. We let our instincts take over and went out and played basketball.”

Rinkes opened the fourth quarter with a 3 and added a free throw and a basket off of a steal to tie the game at 31-31 with 4:31 remaining. Mallarnee gave Carrollton its first lead, 33-31 of the game at the 3:59 mark.

Robb tied the game for West Branch but two free throws by Mallernee gave Carrollton a 35-33 lead with 30.4 seconds remaining.

Anderson tied the game once again with 11.1 seconds but Rinkes sealed the win for Carrollton with 1.2 seconds to go.

"They scored with 11 seconds to go on an out of bounds play and we don't have any time outs left, but when the ball is in Jaxon's hands, I am confident that he is going to make good decisions and good things are going to happen," said Aukerman.

The Alliance Review

