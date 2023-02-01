Read full article on original website
WTOP
Moore’s first bills seek to fulfill campaign promises; legislation gets some GOP buy-in
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov. Wes Moore’s initial legislative package is picking up some support from House Republicans. The General Assembly’s presiding officers this week introduced nine bills on...
Old Bay melee: Maryland Dems circle as Cardin weighs reelection
The state is one of several where ambitious Democrats are preparing for possible retirements by veteran senators.
Police Chief Contee calls push to disband MPD's special enforcement units a 'reach'
WASHINGTON — The American Civil Liberties Union DC Chapter is calling on Metropolitan Police to do away with “special units” like the one that was recently disbanded in Memphis in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols. In D.C., the unit that has drawn the most...
wypr.org
Gender neutral bathroom signs in some public spaces could be required if Maryland bill passes
Bills in the Maryland General Assembly would make the state No. 6 in the nation to require gender inclusive language for all public bathrooms. It’s the third time the measure has been introduced to lawmakers, but how it would be enforced has evolved with each version. The bills —...
WTOP
Coachella files trademark lawsuit against DC’s Moechella event
The organizers behind famed music festival Coachella are taking legal action against D.C.’s own Moechella event in a trademark infringement case. Coachella’s legal team filed a lawsuit in D.C.’s federal court Wednesday in response to promotional materials sent out by Moechella organizers Justin Johnson and Kelsye Adams last month.
Maryland bill calls for 4-day work week
WASHINGTON — A bill making its way through the Maryland state legislature would offer tax breaks to companies that offer employees a 32-hour work week for 40 hours of pay with either shorter or fewer work days in a week. Meet the Maryland Delegate who would like your employer...
WTOP
New California oil well ban put on hold for voters to decide
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s new law banning new oil and gas wells near homes, schools and other community sites has been put on hold until after voters decide next year whether to throw it out, officials announced Friday. Opponents of Senate Bill 1137 gathered more than 623,000...
WJLA
Mayor Bowser announces new round of tutoring that will serve thousands of DC students
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a new round of high-impact tutoring that will serve another 3,600 students in the District. Bowser made the announcement at the Cardozo Education Campus Library where she was accompanied by Cardozo students and staff. The new round of tutoring...
WTOP
How a Va. Department of Education error may impact school systems’ ability to hire
Virginia’s second-largest school system may cut down on its hiring for certain positions in the aftermath of a Virginia Department of Education error that left school systems with less funding than anticipated in fiscal years 2023 and 2024. At a board meeting Wednesday night, John Wallingford, chief financial officer...
baltimorebrew.com
Struggling to get by while battling bureaucracy, Baltimore benefits theft victim gets good news
Maryland officials restored some of Damon Minor’s benefits after he filed an appeal and a story appeared about his case. But many others aren’t so lucky. Damon Minor, a disabled former ironworker whose December food and disability benefits were stolen by hackers, was getting desperate. He had reported...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland 529 loses another board member amid ongoing controversy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Amid ongoing controversy and criticism, the state's college trust abruptly lost another top official this week. This is the second unexplained and unexpected resignation from the agency within the last two weeks. It's left Maryland 529's board with two vacancies and a laundry list of problems that still need to be solved.
WGAL
Maryland bill would subsidize employers that allow 4-day workweek
Maryland might be the place to go. Lawmakers there are proposing legislation to subsidize employers who allow a 32-hour workweek using tax credits. Employees would still get paid for their usual 40 hours. If it passes, Maryland would become the first state to use taxpayer dollars to encourage a shortened...
WTOP
From bad driving to divorce, Maryland lawmakers keep busy in session
The Maryland Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee on Tuesday heard comments for and against two pieces of legislation. The first is about drag racing and other types of dangerous driving that local Maryland governments and their police forces say are becoming bigger problems. The bill, sponsored by Anne Arundel County Democrat...
NBC Washington
Safety Concerns as More Maryland Drivers Flock to Historic License Plates
A large uptick in historic license plates on Maryland cars is worrying some safety experts. The News4 I-Team found a loophole that could allow thousands of older cars to avoid safety and emissions inspections. One traffic safety expert said Maryland lawmakers should act to close that loophole. Starting during the...
washingtoninformer.com
Maryland Gov. Moore Announces Additional, Barrier-Breaking Cabinet Picks
Earlier this week, Gov. Wes Moore announced several additional Cabinet picks who will be leading state agencies. The Cabinet picks, along with most commission appointees, require approval in the State Senate. Several of these picks will be the first African Americans to serve in their position, including the Secretaries of Environment, Veterans Affairs and Commerce.
WTOP
‘I cried almost daily’: Md. police sergeant says she was mistreated while pregnant
The Mount Rainier Police Department in Prince George’s County, Maryland, was formally accused this week of mistreating an employee while she was pregnant. Audrey Calloway, a sergeant with the department, said she was humiliated when she was forced to get a “second opinion” to prove she was pregnant in January of 2022.
WJLA
VIDEO: DC police ask for public assistance in locating Northwest armed robbery suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in relation to an alleged armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday. At approximately 10:30 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of 24th Street after a report of an...
fox5dc.com
Landlord wants DC resident to remove doorbell camera that's helped MPD solve crimes
WASHINGTON - If you rent your home in D.C. and use a doorbell camera for security, can your landlord force you to take it down?. Tom Donohue lives in Anacostia and has an outdoor camera system for his home. He says MPD has used footage captured from his camera to investigate a murder, armed robbery, and shootings.
WJLA
68-year-old man arrested for trying to kidnap girl in his truck in Northeast DC: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 68-year-old man was arrested and charged with kidnapping after police said he tried to lure a girl into his truck in D.C. Reginald Battle, of Southeast, DC, attempted to lure a girl into his truck Wednesday in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said.
WMDT.com
Eastern Shore lawmakers react to Gov. Moore’s State of the State address
MARYLAND – Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivering his first State of the State address Wednesday; just two weeks after being sworn into office. Eastern Shore lawmakers say they’re eager to see where the new governor will take the state. Service and Unity. A theme of service and unity...
