Comments / 0

WTOP

Coachella files trademark lawsuit against DC’s Moechella event

The organizers behind famed music festival Coachella are taking legal action against D.C.’s own Moechella event in a trademark infringement case. Coachella’s legal team filed a lawsuit in D.C.’s federal court Wednesday in response to promotional materials sent out by Moechella organizers Justin Johnson and Kelsye Adams last month.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Maryland bill calls for 4-day work week

WASHINGTON — A bill making its way through the Maryland state legislature would offer tax breaks to companies that offer employees a 32-hour work week for 40 hours of pay with either shorter or fewer work days in a week. Meet the Maryland Delegate who would like your employer...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

New California oil well ban put on hold for voters to decide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s new law banning new oil and gas wells near homes, schools and other community sites has been put on hold until after voters decide next year whether to throw it out, officials announced Friday. Opponents of Senate Bill 1137 gathered more than 623,000...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland 529 loses another board member amid ongoing controversy

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Amid ongoing controversy and criticism, the state's college trust abruptly lost another top official this week. This is the second unexplained and unexpected resignation from the agency within the last two weeks. It's left Maryland 529's board with two vacancies and a laundry list of problems that still need to be solved.
MARYLAND STATE
WGAL

Maryland bill would subsidize employers that allow 4-day workweek

Maryland might be the place to go. Lawmakers there are proposing legislation to subsidize employers who allow a 32-hour workweek using tax credits. Employees would still get paid for their usual 40 hours. If it passes, Maryland would become the first state to use taxpayer dollars to encourage a shortened...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

From bad driving to divorce, Maryland lawmakers keep busy in session

The Maryland Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee on Tuesday heard comments for and against two pieces of legislation. The first is about drag racing and other types of dangerous driving that local Maryland governments and their police forces say are becoming bigger problems. The bill, sponsored by Anne Arundel County Democrat...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Safety Concerns as More Maryland Drivers Flock to Historic License Plates

A large uptick in historic license plates on Maryland cars is worrying some safety experts. The News4 I-Team found a loophole that could allow thousands of older cars to avoid safety and emissions inspections. One traffic safety expert said Maryland lawmakers should act to close that loophole. Starting during the...
MARYLAND STATE
washingtoninformer.com

Maryland Gov. Moore Announces Additional, Barrier-Breaking Cabinet Picks

Earlier this week, Gov. Wes Moore announced several additional Cabinet picks who will be leading state agencies. The Cabinet picks, along with most commission appointees, require approval in the State Senate. Several of these picks will be the first African Americans to serve in their position, including the Secretaries of Environment, Veterans Affairs and Commerce.
MARYLAND STATE

