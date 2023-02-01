ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

College Football Recruiting: Bowling Green offers two Stark County players; latest commits

By Peter Holland Jr., The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
Bowling Green hosted its junior day last week and the Falcons offered two local Stark County players, Dior Garner of McKinley and Dorian Pringle of Massillon. It is the first Division I offer for both defensive standouts.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Garner started as a sophomore as a defensive tackle. He also made one start as an offensive tackle and could be as a two-way player in the future for McKinley, which graduates four of its five starters on the offensive line.

“It feels great,” Garner said. “I just have to keep focusing on the main thing, like coach (Antonio) Hall always said: 'Focus on the main thing and the offers will come.' I just have to keep grinding, work hard and it will all pay off.”

Bowling Green already is set to have two McKinley players on its roster in 2023. Harold Fannin Jr. just finished his freshman season with the Falcons, and Cynceir McNeal committed to Bowling Green this past December.

Pringle will be a senior next fall at Massillon and is carrying a ton of momentum after a productive junior year, earning Northeast Inland District Division II Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Pringle led the team with 69.5 tackles (21.5 tackles for loss) and 5.5 sacks. He was named first-team All-Ohio. At 5-11, 225, Pringle is starting to receive more interest from Division I schools and an offer from Bowling Green could be the steppingstone.

“Dorian is an absolute stud,” Massillon coach Nate Moore. “He covers a lot of ground. He reads really well. He is a striker. He hits very heavily, and he is a 4.0 student. That’s all I have to tell anybody — the rest have to put the film on.”

Latest college football commits by Stark County players

Four more Stark County seniors announced their next move in the days leading up to national signing day.

Jackson linebacker Ben Holzopfel is the latest Stark County player to choose Ashland. He is joining his Polar Bear teammate Caden Edwards, who committed last week, as well as the Lake duo of Stiles Diesz and Matthew Sollberger, and Jack Talkington of Central Catholic.

Despite recovering from a knee injury he sustained last spring in lacrosse following an all-state junior season in football, Holzopfel received offers from assorted Division II and Division III schools.

Al’Vonte Ivory of McKinley is staying close to home, as he announced he is committing to Walsh, joining Lake’s Ty Miller and William Butler. Ivory, a lineman, also was offered a preferred walk-on spot at Akron prior to choosing Walsh.

Northwest’s offensive lineman Riley Plotner committed to West Liberty (W.Va.), and Louisville lineman Shane Gates is heading to Baldwin Wallace.

