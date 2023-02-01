ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football national signing day: See where Akron-area high school players are headed

By Brad Bournival, Michael Beaven, Michael Leonard and Nate Ulrich, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

National signing day looks like it will not be too busy for Greater Akron high school football players, in terms of signing with NCAA Division I colleges.

Here's a look at who is signing today with Division I college football programs, as well as who signed in December during the early period:

Roosevelt Andrews signing with Miami (Ohio)

Barberton, linebacker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tIHYm_0kYV8d6c00

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Andrews chose the RedHawks over Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Kent State, Marshall, Ohio and Toledo. A two-time first-team All-Ohioan, he was the Division II Northeast Inland co-Defensive Player of the year as a lineman. He'll switch to linebacker at Miami.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p7nlN_0kYV8d6c00

Drew Holt signing with Toledo

Archbishop Hoban, offensive lineman

The first-team All-Ohio guard helped pave the way for Lamar Sperling's 3,867 rushing yards last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XOw63_0kYV8d6c00

Keon Johnson signing with North Texas

Archbishop Hoban, offensive lineman

A tackle at Hoban, Johnson said he envisions playing guard in college.

Akron-area players who signed in December

High school football players have two options to sign with their future college, wait until the traditional signing day on the first Wednesday in February or sign in December during the early signing period. The following players chose the early option:

Antonio Bascomb signed with Kent State

Akron East, defensive lineman

Earned All-City honors as a senior this past season, helping East go 4-1 in league play and reach the OHSAA playoffs, before signing early with Kent State .

Jayvian Crable signed with Ohio

Archbishop Hoban, outside linebacker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m1LNy_0kYV8d6c00

The honorable mention All-Ohio wide receiver also starred as an edge rusher and plans to play linebacker in college, following in the footsteps of his father, Shawn, a former Michigan and NFL player.

Jason Martin III signed with Saint Francis

Archbishop Hoban, defensive tackle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HWuYB_0kYV8d6c00

The first-team All-Ohio selection consistently drew double-teams and led one of the state's top defenses.

Lamar Sperling signed with Buffalo

Archbishop Hoban, running back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kI8pV_0kYV8d6c00

Ohio's Mr. Football set OHSAA single-season state records in 2022 with 58 rushing touchdowns and 59 total touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: College football national signing day: See where Akron-area high school players are headed

