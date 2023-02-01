ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public invited to youth robotics tournament at Kent State University Saturday

Robots will meet head-to-head in a fast-moving youth robotics tournament Saturday in Kent.

The robots were built by elementary, middle and high school teams from around Ohio. The competition is expected to draw more than 30 teams totaling 150 to 200 young people, including local residents.

The public is invited to the free event at the Kent State University Student Center, 1075 Risman Drive.

Children ages 6 to 10 in the FIRST Lego League (Explore) will demonstrate their robots from 10 a.m. to noon.

Students in grades four through eight in the FIRST Lego League and students in grades seven through 12 in the FIRST Tech Challenge will compete from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The highest-scoring teams in each league earn the right to participate in the state competition in late March and potentially in the national competition in April.

Kent-based KSS Robotics is hosting the youth robotics tournament in cooperation with the Kent State University College of Aeronautics and Engineering. KSS Robotics is a non-profit organization. Its mission is to support youth participation in educational competitions involving science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

KSS Robotics sponsors multiple award-winning teams in the FIRST (For the Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) competitions. FIRST is an international STEM organization that creates sport-like STEM education contests for youth in kindergarten through high school.

Through participation on the teams and in the competitions, young people not only gain hands-on experience in the design, construction and operation of a robot, they also earn points for project reports, public speaking, teamwork, community outreach and gracious professionalism.

