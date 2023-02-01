ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Meet the contestants for Miss Door County and Outstanding Teen in Saturday's pageant

By Christopher Clough, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZnOFZ_0kYV8Xl800

BRUSSELS - Who knows, you might see the next Miss Wisconsin, perhaps even the next Miss America, at Southern Door Community Auditorium on Saturday evening.

That's when and where the 2023 Miss Door County and Miss Door County Outstanding Teen will be crowned by the Miss Door County Scholarship Organization.

Thousands of dollars in scholarships are on the line as three Miss Door County contestants and six teens compete to succeed 2022 titlists Chloe Staudenmaier and Claire Bohn, respectively. Areas of competition are private interview, artistic expression in talent, lifestyle and fitness, on-stage interview/social impact pitch, and evening gown.

The new Miss Door County and Outstanding Teen will move on to take part in the Miss Wisconsin and Wisconsin Teen pageants held in June in Oshkosh. The Miss Wisconsin winner, of course, advances to represent the state in the Miss America pageant.

And there is precedent for a state titlist to come from the Peninsula, as well as for a Miss America to come from the Badger State.

In its 25 years, one Miss Door County has gone on to become a Miss Wisconsin − Kimberly Sawyer, who won the local crown in 2008 and the state title in 2010. The current Miss America, Grace Stanke, previously was Miss Wisconsin, making her the third woman from the state to win the national crown, following Terry Meeuwsen Friedrich (1973) and Laura Kaeppeler (2012).

Since its first competition in 1997, the Miss Door County organization has awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships, making it one of the top local pageants in the state. Along with those, it's an opportunity for the young women to become involved in and represent the community, network with the community, grow confidence and build relationships. The program grew to include the Princess Program in 2010 and Outstanding Teen in 2011.

The Miss Door County 2023 contestants are:

  • Abrielle Lenius, whose parents are Dan and Jen Lenius. She attends the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and will play the clarinet for her talent.
  • Lindsay Schuh, whose parents are Chris and Christie Schuh. She attends Sevastopol High School and will perform a monologue for her talent.
  • Anna Staudenmaier, whose parents are Luke and Dawn Staudenmaier. She attends the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and will sing for her talent.

The Miss Door County Outstanding Teen contestants are:

  • Emily Bley, whose parents are Heather and Tim Bley. She attends Sevastopol High School and will sing for her talent.
  • Sayde Jeanquart, whose mother is Tabitha Will. She attends Sturgeon Bay High School and will play the euphonium for her talent.
  • Yana Zenefski, whose parents are Olga and Jeremy Zenefski. She attends Southern Door High School and will play the bass clarinet for her talent.
  • Faith Blackley, whose parents are Mike and Kristina Blackley. She attends Southern Door High School and will sing for her talent.
  • Anna Dalke, whose parents are Mioara and Philip Dalke. She attends Gibraltar High School and will play the piano for her talent.
  • Kalei Klaubauf, whose parents are Tim and Laura Klaubauf. She attends Sturgeon Bay High School and will sing for her talent.

The Miss Door County and Miss Door County Outstanding Teen contests start at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Southern Door Community Auditorium, on the Southern Door School District campus, 2073 County DK, Brussels. Tickets are $18. For advance tickets, go to the Southern Door district office or visit southerndoorauditorium.org.

Contact Christopher Clough at 920-562-8900 or cclough@doorcountyadvocate.com.

FOR MORE DOOR COUNTY NEWS: Check out our website

