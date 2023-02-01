Read full article on original website
Shop Local And Find The Perfect Gift At Concord's Valentine's Day Boutique This SundayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
indybay.org
Land Development Lawyer And SF Supervisor Mandelman Wants To Shutdown Remote Dial In
Land Development Lawyer, Union Buster and Privatizer SF Supervisor Mandelman Wants To Shutdown Remote Dial In. Your help is urgently needed by, and on, Monday February 6 at 10:00 a.m. to urge the Board of Supervisors to not end taking remote, dial-in oral public testimony. Let’s stop this at the...
californiaglobe.com
Oakland Election Officials Defy Judge’s Order in Manual Recount in Mayor’s Race
January 4, the Globe reported that the Oakland NAACP was demanding a manual recount in the Mayor’s race “due to a razor-thin margin of victory of 677 votes, an unusually high number of disqualified votes, and widespread confusion surrounding ranked-choice voting (RCV).”. This came on the heels of...
San Francisco sees huge jump in 'millionaire renters,' data shows
San Francisco had the biggest jump in the country.
KQED
Inside the Long, Uphill Battle to Unionize Workers at One Large Bay Area Nonprofit
Eva Cisneros loves her job at the Felton Institute, a nonprofit that has provided a range of mental health and social services across the Bay Area for more than 130 years. "It gives me a lot of joy when [my clients] reach a milestone. Even when we finish a Social Security application, that's a huge accomplishment,” said Cisneros, an employment and education specialist at the organization's early psychosis program. “I always call it 'the little wins.' You have to get those little wins.”
Black former SF equity worker Dante King to get hefty payout in discrimination suit
A former city employee who worked on diversity, inclusion, and workforce equity is on track to receive more than $560,000 from the city, after they sued for discrimination and retaliation. Dante King, who is Black and uses they/them pronouns, alleged in a September, 2022, civil lawsuit that the city discriminated...
Santa Clara signs off on thousands of new homes
The Santa Clara City Council took its state mandated housing goals right down to the wire before approving an eight-year plan. Councilmembers voted 6-1, with a no from Vice Mayor Kevin Park, earlier this week to approve the city’s housing element and amend the General Plan. The state requires every city to develop a plan that... The post Santa Clara signs off on thousands of new homes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Bold Reparations Proposal Explained
That’s because the reparations proposal includes a really big number—a one-time, $5 million lump sum payment per person, to be exact. But focusing on that figure misses a lot of context, history and hard work. We broke down why San Francisco developed this plan, what exactly it’s proposing,...
Silicon Valley director faces gender discrimination complaints
Newly-elected Valley Water board Director Rebecca Eisenberg is facing a slew of workplace complaints alleging she made discriminatory remarks after she accused the agency of sexism. It’s a dysfunctional situation for the 7-member board that oversees the region’s largest water supplier—a body that’s long been plagued by deep political rifts,...
sfstandard.com
Tech Layoffs are Rampant. Which Company Cut the Most Jobs in Silicon Valley?
With more than 90,000 jobs cut by Big Tech companies, how bad is the Silicon Valley job market today?. Layoffs in the Silicon Valley—typically defined as Santa Clara and San Mateo counties—rank the area above all other counties in the state, outpacing even cuts seen in Los Angeles and San Francisco.
'Miss Chinatown USA' San Francisco pageant explores heritage, spreads cultural awareness
SAN FRANCISCO -- Every year, women from all over the country come to San Francisco to compete in the Miss Chinatown USA Pageant. It's been a tradition since 1958, and happens annually during the Chinese New Year Celebrations. Seeing the winner and the contestants ride down Market Street has been a staple of the Lunar New Year Parade.But, these contestants know that the pageant is more than just about poise, talent and beauty. It's also an opportunity to showcase their heritage - one they are very proud of. "There's not a lot of Asian pageants or Chinese ladies represented in pageants,...
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Man Dubbed ‘Tunnel Accountant’ Arrested in Connection With Jan. 6 Riots
A Santa Clara man has been arrested on charges related to actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots, the U.S. Attorney’s District of Columbia Office announced Tuesday. Patrick Allen Bournes, 59, was arrested in San Jose on Jan. 29. Bournes is charged with a felony offense—obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder—and several misdemeanors, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence on such grounds, and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds and buildings.
sfstandard.com
This New Darling of California Cuisine Outshines Its Storied Predecessor
San Francisco exceptionalists like to quote fashion photographer and designer Cecil Beaton’s old adage, “San Francisco is perhaps the most European of all American cities.” Calling out my own bias as an Oakland native so you don’t have to, I’d wager that if Beaton took BART over to Rockridge these days, upon stepping off the train he would extend the same compliment to College Avenue.
governing.com
North Bay Passenger Rail Gains Ridership, Cash, Momentum
(TNS) — In seven days, the North Bay's passenger rail system received a sudden avalanche of $74 million for a long-stalled effort to bring the train tracks north to Healdsburg. The first boon came last week, when the California Supreme Court dismissed a long-running lawsuit from a tax advocacy...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Daly City, CA
As the second-most populous city in San Mateo County, California, Daly City is an important regional economic and cultural hub. The city was named after the industrialist and landowner John Donald Daly. It is located in the San Francisco Bay Area and borders South San Francisco. Daly City is known...
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
Pressure increasing on new Oakland mayor to reinstate police chief
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Sheng Thao is embroiled in her first controversy since she was sworn in as mayor of Oakland. Shortly after taking office, Thao placed the city’s police chief on leave in reaction to a scathing report written by a federal monitor who oversees the Oakland Police Department. She was swiftly met with […]
sjvsun.com
Gallo hits distribution employees with layoff letters
Enjoying your glass of Barefoot wine or sipping on a cold can of High Noon?. Soon the distribution of these products will be moved to Texas with Gallo Winery joining the trend of issuing nearly 300 layoffs for their California distribution. Making headlines: On January 30th, E&J Gallo Winery filed...
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Cities Just Lost Zoning Control. See the Wildest Homes That Could Come to Your Neighborhood
The state’s Jan. 31 deadline has come and gone, and 69 out of 109 jurisdictions in the Bay Area have failed to submit their required eight-year housing plan to the state. Advocacy groups like YIMBY Law are already suing cities and counties, claiming they’ve violated state law by missing the deadline. But in the meantime, developers are preparing to file projects under the “builder’s remedy,” which means cities and counties cannot deny housing projects just because they violate local zoning plans.
goingawesomeplaces.com
12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco
Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco opens its newest permanent supportive housing
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's newest permanent supportive housing development recently opened. The aim is to help keep formerly homeless residents off the streets. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday outside 1064 Mission Street, to inaugurate the opening of the city's largest permanent supportive housing building. The project is...
