KQED

Inside the Long, Uphill Battle to Unionize Workers at One Large Bay Area Nonprofit

Eva Cisneros loves her job at the Felton Institute, a nonprofit that has provided a range of mental health and social services across the Bay Area for more than 130 years. "It gives me a lot of joy when [my clients] reach a milestone. Even when we finish a Social Security application, that's a huge accomplishment,” said Cisneros, an employment and education specialist at the organization's early psychosis program. “I always call it 'the little wins.' You have to get those little wins.”
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara signs off on thousands of new homes

The Santa Clara City Council took its state mandated housing goals right down to the wire before approving an eight-year plan. Councilmembers voted 6-1, with a no from Vice Mayor Kevin Park, earlier this week to approve the city’s housing element and amend the General Plan. The state requires every city to develop a plan that... The post Santa Clara signs off on thousands of new homes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco’s Bold Reparations Proposal Explained

That’s because the reparations proposal includes a really big number—a one-time, $5 million lump sum payment per person, to be exact. But focusing on that figure misses a lot of context, history and hard work. We broke down why San Francisco developed this plan, what exactly it’s proposing,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley director faces gender discrimination complaints

Newly-elected Valley Water board Director Rebecca Eisenberg is facing a slew of workplace complaints alleging she made discriminatory remarks after she accused the agency of sexism. It’s a dysfunctional situation for the 7-member board that oversees the region’s largest water supplier—a body that’s long been plagued by deep political rifts,...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Miss Chinatown USA' San Francisco pageant explores heritage, spreads cultural awareness

SAN FRANCISCO -- Every year, women from all over the country come to San Francisco to compete in the Miss Chinatown USA Pageant. It's been a tradition since 1958, and happens annually during the Chinese New Year Celebrations. Seeing the winner and the contestants ride down Market Street has been a staple of the Lunar New Year Parade.But, these contestants know that the pageant is more than just about poise, talent and beauty. It's also an opportunity to showcase their heritage - one they are very proud of. "There's not a lot of Asian pageants or Chinese ladies represented in pageants,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Bay Area Man Dubbed ‘Tunnel Accountant’ Arrested in Connection With Jan. 6 Riots

A Santa Clara man has been arrested on charges related to actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots, the U.S. Attorney’s District of Columbia Office announced Tuesday. Patrick Allen Bournes, 59, was arrested in San Jose on Jan. 29. Bournes is charged with a felony offense—obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder—and several misdemeanors, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence on such grounds, and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds and buildings.
SANTA CLARA, CA
sfstandard.com

This New Darling of California Cuisine Outshines Its Storied Predecessor

San Francisco exceptionalists like to quote fashion photographer and designer Cecil Beaton’s old adage, “San Francisco is perhaps the most European of all American cities.” Calling out my own bias as an Oakland native so you don’t have to, I’d wager that if Beaton took BART over to Rockridge these days, upon stepping off the train he would extend the same compliment to College Avenue.
OAKLAND, CA
governing.com

North Bay Passenger Rail Gains Ridership, Cash, Momentum

(TNS) — In seven days, the North Bay's passenger rail system received a sudden avalanche of $74 million for a long-stalled effort to bring the train tracks north to Healdsburg. The first boon came last week, when the California Supreme Court dismissed a long-running lawsuit from a tax advocacy...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Daly City, CA

As the second-most populous city in San Mateo County, California, Daly City is an important regional economic and cultural hub. The city was named after the industrialist and landowner John Donald Daly. It is located in the San Francisco Bay Area and borders South San Francisco. Daly City is known...
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Pressure increasing on new Oakland mayor to reinstate police chief

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Sheng Thao is embroiled in her first controversy since she was sworn in as mayor of Oakland. Shortly after taking office, Thao placed the city’s police chief on leave in reaction to a scathing report written by a federal monitor who oversees the Oakland Police Department. She was swiftly met with […]
OAKLAND, CA
sjvsun.com

Gallo hits distribution employees with layoff letters

Enjoying your glass of Barefoot wine or sipping on a cold can of High Noon?. Soon the distribution of these products will be moved to Texas with Gallo Winery joining the trend of issuing nearly 300 layoffs for their California distribution. Making headlines: On January 30th, E&J Gallo Winery filed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

Bay Area Cities Just Lost Zoning Control. See the Wildest Homes That Could Come to Your Neighborhood

The state’s Jan. 31 deadline has come and gone, and 69 out of 109 jurisdictions in the Bay Area have failed to submit their required eight-year housing plan to the state. Advocacy groups like YIMBY Law are already suing cities and counties, claiming they’ve violated state law by missing the deadline. But in the meantime, developers are preparing to file projects under the “builder’s remedy,” which means cities and counties cannot deny housing projects just because they violate local zoning plans.
BERKELEY, CA
goingawesomeplaces.com

12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco

Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco opens its newest permanent supportive housing

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's newest permanent supportive housing development recently opened. The aim is to help keep formerly homeless residents off the streets. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday outside 1064 Mission Street, to inaugurate the opening of the city's largest permanent supportive housing building. The project is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

