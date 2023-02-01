Read full article on original website
Frigid with strong winds today but temperatures rebound this weekend
This morning will be windy and cold. Temperatures will be in the teens to lower 20s. Today will be a blustery day. Winds will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. This will usher in arctic air. High temperatures will be in the teens and lower 20s. With the wind, it will feel more like we are below zero or in the single digits. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with some flurries. Tonight will be quite cold. Temperatures will dip into the single digits. Make sure to prepare your home for the cold, and keep your pets warm and safe.
A touch of snow and drizzle tonight, chilly for Tuesday
A slow-moving cold front is moving from our northwest to our southeast during the course of the evening hours. With this front, we are seeing cooler air move in along with a few rain and snow showers. Temperatures overnight will fall into the mid-20s to our southeast and upper teens to lower 20s for our northern counties. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Late overnight and into Tuesday there will be brief snow showers, and even some freezing drizzle in our southern counties.
There will be a few snow showers this afternoon with a strong wind
Today will be a blustery day. Winds will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. This will usher in arctic air. High temperatures will be in the teens and lower 20s. With the wind, it will feel more like we are below zero or in the single digits. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with some flurries and snow showers. Use caution, at times it will be slick.
Arctic air arrives tomorrow and then we quickly rebound next week
Happy Groundhog Day! This morning temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. We will have a patchy clouds. Today there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Today winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 20s. Tonight we will become cloudy with a few flurries and snow showers.
Weather Minute for February 2, 2023
Happy Groundhog Day! This morning temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. We will have a patchy clouds. Today there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Today winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.
Chillier air presses in on Tuesday with arctic cold coming by Friday
A cold front will slowly sink southeasterly through our area into early Tuesday Because of this front, there will be a wide variety of temperatures. Near the Maryland border and farther to the south and east, temperatures will struggle to drop below freezing. Farther to the north and west, some places will be dropping into the teens. There will be some drizzle, a shower, and flurries through the early morning hours. Be careful as the drizzle could freeze on some untreated surfaces and there may be a light covering of snow in spots.
31 million under winter weather alerts
A massive ice storm is gripping the Southern Plains as 31 million Americans are under winter weather alerts. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky has more details on the dangerous conditions.Feb. 1, 2023.
Arctic front moves in tonight, bitter cold and windy for Friday
Tonight the arctic front moves into Central PA and will bring a few snow showers mainly across our northern tiers. Temperatures will fall into teens overnight as winds pick up out of the northwest at 15-20 mph. Flurries will then linger into Friday morning. Friday will be a blustery day....
