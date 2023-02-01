Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Related
KFOR
Numerous accidents reported this morning with light freezing rain and a glaze of ice!
Numerous accidents across the OKC Metro area on going this morning due to light freezing rain. The freezing rain is breaking up and things will improve as skies clear this afternoon and temperatures warm above freezing.
KFOR
Wednesday Evening Freezing Rain Update
We’ll see a wave of freezing rain and ice possible this evening and tonight. The freezing rain will develop and move across I-40 and the OKC Metro by 9pm Wednesday evening. The heaviest freezing rain and ice accumulation will move across Central Oklahoma and the OKC Metro between midnight tonight and 3am Thursday morning.
KFOR
More Winter Weather Moving In
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Another round of sleet, snow and freezing rain/ice moves in tomorrow. Overnight lows across the state will be in the teens and 20’s, so you will need to drip your faucets to protect your pipes. Cloudy, breezy and cold tomorrow. Highs Wednesday will make...
KOCO
Leaving sprinklers on during freezing temperatures can be dangerous, Oklahoma City officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — As freezing temperatures stretch across the state, an Oklahoma crew worked to keep the road safes when people forgot to turn off their sprinklers. When sprinklers turn on during freezing temperatures, it can lead to plants and roads freezing. “Especially when the temperature is below 32...
Traffic Alert: 1-35 NB to I-240 WB shut down due to fluid spill
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the ramp from I-35 northbound to I-240 westbound has been shut down.
KOCO
Oklahoma meteorologist says Chinese balloon differs from those conducting weather research
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Kansas City Friday. China said the device is a high-altitude balloon used for weather research, but there is skepticism from the Pentagon. The U.S. has been tracking the balloon since it was spotted over Montana about 60,000 feet above the ground.
Slick road conditions proved to be deadly in Oklahoma
It was a messy morning commute for Oklahoma drivers early Thursday morning.
KFOR
Winter Weather Timeline
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Here’s an updated look at the timeline and impacts of the upcoming waves of winter weather. Lows Monday night across the metro and state will dip into the teens and 20’s, so drip your faucets to protect your pipes. Winds will be strong...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday
A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
ODOT: Major interchange could soon get the green light
The green light could soon come in the final phase of construction for the I-44 and I-235 area.
KOCO
Winter weather causes Shawnee woman to slip, fall and break tailbone
SHAWNEE, Okla. — The winter weather caused a woman in Shawnee to slip and fall, breaking her tailbone. Street crews have been working around the clock, taking care of the roads during the ice storm. EMSA said car crashes haven’t been their top call. It’s been slips and falls....
Wild chase ends in crash in northeast Oklahoma City
A wild chase in northeast Oklahoma City ended in a crash early Friday morning.
KOCO
Latest round of ice spells trouble for drivers across Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Another round of icy conditions Thursday morning spelled trouble for drivers across Oklahoma and the thin layer of ice caused some spinouts and crashes. "There's been multiple vehicle accidents in all areas of the county," Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan said Thursday morning. Oklahoma woke up...
KOCO
Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit
Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
KOCO
OTA: State transportation official received threats over turnpike plan through Cleveland County
OKLAHOMA CITY — The passionate debate over a planned turnpike in Cleveland County has taken a dark turn after an Oklahoma Turnpike Authority official said they are being threatened with physical harm. Jessica Brown, the spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Transportation Cabinet, said there have been threats of physical bodily...
okcfox.com
Iced-over bridge near I-240 and Eastern causes rollover accident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A rollover accident occurred near I-240 and Eastern after a driver felt ice on the bridge and overcorrected. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say no one was seriously hurt in the accident, but traffic was backed up for about a half-mile in East and Westbound lanes.
OHP: Oklahoma County driver caught going 117-120 mph in 70 mph zone
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a driver is now left with a hefty fine Wednesday after a Trooper caught them speeding over 100 mph on I-40.
KOCO
Several people escape after fire sparks at vacant Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — People escaped a fire at a vacant home early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. When firefighters arrived at the scene near Northwest 90th Street and Harvey Avenue, authorities said flames were coming from the front of the home. The home was officially vacant, but there were people inside.
okctalk.com
Sun Cattle Co. opens in the West Village
Sun Cattle Co. has opened in the West Village District next to Flashback Retropub and near the Jones Assembly. Sun Cattle is operated by the team that brought us Ludivine and R&J Supper Club. They feature locally-sourced beef and serve onion-fried hamburgers, coneys, steak sandwiches, Frito chili pie, fries, onion rings, fried pickles, salads, shakes and desserts.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, transition to remote learning Tuesday amid winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced their plans for Tuesday after Monday's winter weather brought ice and sleet to the Sooner State. All Oklahoma City Public School in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday due to the weather conditions. OKCPS students will work asynchronously by logging in to Canvas or by completing work sent home from school.
Comments / 1