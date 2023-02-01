ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments

Clyde Brown
3d ago

as crime is starting to rise in L. A. gascon has no real solution to fix it only words he made of mess in san Francisco that there still trying to remedy there's been a recall effort here in LA. this guy is not what we need recall again as homeless and crime is rising

4th Generation S.F.
3d ago

Good for her ! She is on it…. Gascon said “few people who go to jail come out any different” , yes some are irredeemable

Draggin Slayer
3d ago

They got rid of Cheeser up in SF. Finally got wise. LA should follow suit.

