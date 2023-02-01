Read full article on original website
Clyde Brown
3d ago
as crime is starting to rise in L. A. gascon has no real solution to fix it only words he made of mess in san Francisco that there still trying to remedy there's been a recall effort here in LA. this guy is not what we need recall again as homeless and crime is rising
4th Generation S.F.
3d ago
Good for her ! She is on it…. Gascon said “few people who go to jail come out any different” , yes some are irredeemable
Draggin Slayer
3d ago
They got rid of Cheeser up in SF. Finally got wise. LA should follow suit.
signalscv.com
Suzette Martinez Valladares | We Need to Hold Criminals Accountable
Californians can’t go a day without hearing about tragic crime in their community. From the Drug Enforcement Agency seizing a record one million fentanyl pills in Inglewood, to the L.A. Police Department warning communities about street robberies and follow-home attacks throughout L.A., rising crime is completely out of control. And these past few weeks we have all seen the horrific headlines that read, “Victims identified in 6th mass shooting in 13 days to rock California.” The most basic responsibility of government is to protect its people.
Opinion: Optics looks bad in Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna's interview with Tavis Smiley
Please let me in on this terrible joke. I was watching a recent interview that our newly "selected" Sheriff Luna conducted with KBLA'S own Tavis Smiley and as objectionable as I could be I was left with more questions than answers about Sheriff's Luna's ability to fully comprehend and embody what it takes to be Los Angeles County Sheriff because if everything is going " well " as the Sheriff put it after Tavis Smiley conveyed to him that his deputies has murdered 5 people within the last 8 weeks of his tenure not to mention his widely criticized response to the Monterey Park shootings then I wonder what bad looks like because what's emanating from LASD under Luna's tenure doesn't even fit the realm of the ideal term of the meaning well in fact the Sheriff would have been served better to invoke his 5th amendment as to his " right to remain silent" to deter from self-incriminating himself because he raised more questions about his competency than allaying the concerns of the black community and their relationship with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Anti-Police Councilman Fuming Over LAPD Call
Cops delighted in the irony of Hugo Soto-Martinez phoning for backup to protect his stricken Lexus. But wait…doesn’t the freshman socialist drive a Prius? The post Anti-Police Councilman Fuming Over LAPD Call appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
2urbangirls.com
LA councilwoman suggests spending $39 million on undeveloped land in Bel-Air
LOS ANGELES – City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky called Friday for the city to purchase Senderos Canyon, a 260-acre parcel of land in the Bel-Air neighborhood, according to a motion. The canyon, also called Hoag Canyon, is one of the “largest and last remaining undeveloped parcels” and currently is up...
californiaglobe.com
Oakland Election Officials Defy Judge’s Order in Manual Recount in Mayor’s Race
January 4, the Globe reported that the Oakland NAACP was demanding a manual recount in the Mayor’s race “due to a razor-thin margin of victory of 677 votes, an unusually high number of disqualified votes, and widespread confusion surrounding ranked-choice voting (RCV).”. This came on the heels of...
Actor Settles Suit vs. LA County Over 2019 Incarceration
An actor who alleges a sheriff's deputy laughed at him as he contemplated suicide while in custody in 2019 has reached a settlement in his suit against Los Angeles County.
Headlines: New L.A. City Controller Will Audit LAPD’s Infamous Helicopter Unit
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —City Hall: Newly-elected City Controller Kenneth Mejia announced on Twitter his office plans to audit the LAPD’s infamous fleet...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Bold Reparations Proposal Explained
That’s because the reparations proposal includes a really big number—a one-time, $5 million lump sum payment per person, to be exact. But focusing on that figure misses a lot of context, history and hard work. We broke down why San Francisco developed this plan, what exactly it’s proposing,...
Black former SF equity worker Dante King to get hefty payout in discrimination suit
A former city employee who worked on diversity, inclusion, and workforce equity is on track to receive more than $560,000 from the city, after they sued for discrimination and retaliation. Dante King, who is Black and uses they/them pronouns, alleged in a September, 2022, civil lawsuit that the city discriminated...
You don’t need a prescription to get PrEP anymore — but WeHo pharmacists may not be aware of that
The City of West Hollywood will host a public hearing to gather input from community members about whether individuals at high risk for HIV transmission are able to effectively access medications approved as part of FDA-approved protocols for Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis(PrEP) and Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP). City of West Hollywood staff and...
LA council approves 1-month grace for tenants behind on rent
The Los Angeles City Council adopted an ordinance Friday providing tenants who are behind on their rent with a one-month grace period prior to their landlord beginning eviction proceedings, but there were not enough votes for it to take effect immediately. The ordinance is part of a package of renter...
orangeandbluepress.com
Tenant Protection Passed by LA City Council for Renters with Outstanding Dues
Los Angeles City Council Friday approved tenant protection targeting late rent payments and evictions. Renters with behind rent payments need not worry as the council approved a one-month grace period before they can be evicted. This comes on the heels of the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration’s end, which had...
Bakersfield Now
Hate crimes in California affecting local Armenians
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Right now, Armenians throughout California are urging congress to help break a blockade some say is leading to a possible genocide. Activists claim the route being blocked is used to provide food, fuel and medical supplies to a region home to around 120,000 ethnic Armenians.
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
KQED
Inside the Long, Uphill Battle to Unionize Workers at One Large Bay Area Nonprofit
Eva Cisneros loves her job at the Felton Institute, a nonprofit that has provided a range of mental health and social services across the Bay Area for more than 130 years. "It gives me a lot of joy when [my clients] reach a milestone. Even when we finish a Social Security application, that's a huge accomplishment,” said Cisneros, an employment and education specialist at the organization's early psychosis program. “I always call it 'the little wins.' You have to get those little wins.”
postnewsgroup.com
Call to Protect Geoffrey’s Inner Circle from Threatened High-Rise Development
Geoffrey’s Inner Circle, a downtown Oakland Cultural Center that has featured live jazz and served music lovers and the Black community for decades, is now under threat from a proposed real estate development that could undermine the stability and future of the facility. Geoffrey’s, located at 410 14th St.,...
Man sues LA County over alleged beating after getting caught in middle of wild SoCal chase
A man sued Los Angeles County, alleging he was wrongfully battered by sheriff's deputies when he found himself incidentally in the middle of a wild televised chase.
Black-led group strikes deal to revitalize Oakland Coliseum site, could bring $5B megaproject
The new plan and vision for Oakland's aging Coliseum complex could bring a $5 billion megaproject to the 200-acre site with sports, entertainment, a hotel and new housing.
KQED
How I Made a Bay Area Classic at Age 15
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. In this edited excerpt from his book My Opinion (available here), Vallejo legend Mac Mall recalls signing his first record deal and recording his classic debut album, Illegal Business, at age 15.
