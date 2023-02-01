Forecast: Near-record heat will be followed by a cold front

Near-record heat is expected through Wednesday afternoon as we remain under the influence of an area of high pressure.

This high pressure will continue to block any rain chances for today and Thursday. By Friday, that high pressure will start to break down as our next weak cold front moves in.

The weak cold front will move through Southwest Florida late Friday afternoon into the evening and will begin to stall near South Florida. This will induce a few isolated showers across the area for late Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures are not excessively cold behind this front. Since it is very weak, we will only see a dip in temperatures on Saturday. However, highs will still be above-average in the upper 70s. Aside from this day expect highs to remain in the 80s.