ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Instant runoffs bill introduced in Georgia House

ATLANTA — An effort that could lead eventually to the elimination of runoff elections in Georgia has surfaced in the General Assembly. State Rep. Joseph Gullett, R-Dallas, introduced a bill into the Georgia House this week that would allow Georgia cities to experiment with instant runoff voting in nonpartisan municipal elections.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia cities could choose to do away with local runoffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - House Bill 200 would allow for cities to choose between runoff elections and instant runoffs- or ranked-choice voting, where a candidate can rank their choices to pick the winner to avoid heading back to the polls. Republican representative Joseph Gullett is one of the...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia Democrats call for investigation into Manuel Teran’s death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been two weeks since Manuel Teran was killed during a confrontation between protestors and Georgia State Police (GSP) at the site of a planned Atlanta police training facility. GSP troopers were clearing out the area when they say Teran opened fire and...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

911 calls raise questions about fatal crash involving UGA player

Georgia lawmakers introduce bill to exempt menstrual products from sales tax. Menstrual products are currently taxed at 4% in Georgia, while other health products such as Viagra aren’t taxed at all. Updated: 6 hours ago. Protesters march again for justice. ANF+ Sports Tonight: Feb. 3, 2023. Updated: 9 hours...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia commission rescinds rules to sell, produce medical marijuana

ATLANTA - Medical marijuana sales in Georgia have taken a step backwards due to technicality. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission meet in a special session on Thursday to backtrack on last week's unanimously approval to pass rules for testing, inspections, and distribution of the controlled substance. "The commission...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantaciviccircle.org

Representing Georgia: Ruwa Romman

The 2023 - 24 Georgia General Assembly has been called the most diverse ever, with 83 people of color among its 236 members. That includes over a dozen first and second-generation immigrants–and of those, at least 10 were just elected, the vast majority of them, Democrats. Brought to you by ACC x 285 South.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: 'Cop City' update; tax credits for music industry; the Alzheimer’s Music Fest

LISTEN: On the Wednesday Feb. 1 edition of Georgia Today: A full update on 'Cop City,' tax credits for the music industry, and the Alzheimer’s Music Fest this weekend. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Feb. 1. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode: Plans for the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Center take a step forward; a Georgia rock and roll legend advocates for music tax credits; and this weekend, a music festival in Atlanta will shine a light on a disease that is becoming more prevalent. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy