"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store To Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council, Georgia Stand Up and New Georga Project lead Transit Equity MarchThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Democrats vote to boost Georgia in 2024 lineup despite obstacles
National Democrats voted Saturday to overhaul the presidential primary process and put Georgia near the start of the sch...
Albany Herald
Instant runoffs bill introduced in Georgia House
ATLANTA — An effort that could lead eventually to the elimination of runoff elections in Georgia has surfaced in the General Assembly. State Rep. Joseph Gullett, R-Dallas, introduced a bill into the Georgia House this week that would allow Georgia cities to experiment with instant runoff voting in nonpartisan municipal elections.
wabe.org
WABE's Week In Review: Officials push ahead with 'Cop City,' multiple bills move through the state Capitol
🗳️Lisa Rayam hosts Political Breakfast as the team looks at Georgia’s elections and how people feel about them. 🏈Rahul Bali reviews lawmakers pushing online sports betting… again. 🚓Emily Wu Pearson examines the legislation that would allow the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to solely investigate terrorism...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia cities could choose to do away with local runoffs
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - House Bill 200 would allow for cities to choose between runoff elections and instant runoffs- or ranked-choice voting, where a candidate can rank their choices to pick the winner to avoid heading back to the polls. Republican representative Joseph Gullett is one of the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia Democrats call for investigation into Manuel Teran’s death
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been two weeks since Manuel Teran was killed during a confrontation between protestors and Georgia State Police (GSP) at the site of a planned Atlanta police training facility. GSP troopers were clearing out the area when they say Teran opened fire and...
Channel 2 investigation finds many rural Georgia communities are dealing with doctor deserts
Some families told us that they’re traveling more than an hour away just for checkups.
Georgia lawmakers renew debate over controversial hospital certificate of need law
State lawmakers have eased restrictions in Georgia’s certificate of need (CON) law over the years, making it easier for providers to build new health-care facilities or offer new medical services without proving the community needs them. Now, a push is on to repeal the CON law altogether, bolstered by...
Georgia may be best for business. But this 30-year-old policy is why some say it's worst for workers
LISTEN: Georgia is often touted as “best for business,” but some policy experts say the state is one of the worst for workers. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports on the Family and Medical Leave Act, 30 years after its passing. Georgia is often touted as “best for business,”...
Kemp, Jones vow to hold rogue Georgia prosecutors accountable for giving criminals a pass
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones are vowing to hold rogue prosecutors accountable for giving accused criminals a pass by not charging misdemeanors for some crimes.
atlantanewsfirst.com
911 calls raise questions about fatal crash involving UGA player
Georgia lawmakers introduce bill to exempt menstrual products from sales tax. Menstrual products are currently taxed at 4% in Georgia, while other health products such as Viagra aren’t taxed at all. Updated: 6 hours ago. Protesters march again for justice. ANF+ Sports Tonight: Feb. 3, 2023. Updated: 9 hours...
wabe.org
Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil
Tankers hauling mystery sludge have been a common – and unwelcome – sight in rural Wilkes County for more than a decade, regularly filling the country air with a putrid aroma. But those haulers have been skipping past Wilkes County lately. That probably has something to do with...
Culture within law enforcement cuts across all racial lines says Georgia NAACP President
The death of Tyre Nichols and others at the hands of police, is not a black or white thing, but rather about “accountability among the people who wear blue,” according to Gerald Griggs, president of the Georgia NAACP.
georgiarecorder.com
Banker Johnny Chastain defeats Ralston widow in special election; N.E. Georgia House seat goes to runoff
North Georgia banker Johnny Chastain will be the newest Republican state representative from north Georgia, winning Tuesday’s runoff election and ending Sheree Ralston’s bid to succeed her late husband in the House chamber. House District 7 – which encompasses Blue Ridge, Ellijay and several surrounding communities in north...
Georgia-born Blassingame changed how we view the history of slavery
Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppr...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia commission rescinds rules to sell, produce medical marijuana
ATLANTA - Medical marijuana sales in Georgia have taken a step backwards due to technicality. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission meet in a special session on Thursday to backtrack on last week's unanimously approval to pass rules for testing, inspections, and distribution of the controlled substance. "The commission...
Thousands of Georgia veterans lose access to medicine at local pharmacies with health care switch
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Veterans covered by Tricare must now switch from getting their prescriptions filled at local pharmacies to getting them by mail. Due to contract changes, at least 15,000 pharmacies were booted from the Tricare network. Tricare provides health care benefits to thousands of American veterans across...
atlantaciviccircle.org
Representing Georgia: Ruwa Romman
The 2023 - 24 Georgia General Assembly has been called the most diverse ever, with 83 people of color among its 236 members. That includes over a dozen first and second-generation immigrants–and of those, at least 10 were just elected, the vast majority of them, Democrats. Brought to you by ACC x 285 South.
Georgia Today: 'Cop City' update; tax credits for music industry; the Alzheimer’s Music Fest
LISTEN: On the Wednesday Feb. 1 edition of Georgia Today: A full update on 'Cop City,' tax credits for the music industry, and the Alzheimer’s Music Fest this weekend. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Feb. 1. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode: Plans for the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Center take a step forward; a Georgia rock and roll legend advocates for music tax credits; and this weekend, a music festival in Atlanta will shine a light on a disease that is becoming more prevalent. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
Georgia nurses accused of having fake diplomas say their degrees are legitimate
Georgia nurses alleged to have purchased bogus nursing degrees and fake transcripts are maintaining their innocence.
GPB morning headlines for February 1, 2023
North Georgia banker, Republican Johnny Chastain, has won the House seat held by the late House Speaker David Ralston. Gov. Brian Kemp and top leaders celebrated Kia Day at the Capitol yesterday to honor the car maker's ongoing investments in Georgia’s economy. Consumers are feeling the squeeze of higher...
