Durham, NC

FanSided

Jon Scheyer record at Duke vs UNC as a player

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer got his start as a player for the Blue Devils under Coach K, so he knows the rivalry with UNC up close and personal. North Carolina and Duke have faced off more than 250 times. Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer played in eight of them.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

NC State guard Jessica Timmons has left the program

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State guard Jessica Timmons has made the decision to step away from the program, multiple Pack Pride sources have confirmed. Timmons has not been on the sidelines for multiple games and did not travel with the Wolfpack to Atlanta, Ga. for the matchup against Georgia Tech. The sophomore from Charlotte played in 18 games this season after playing in 20 last year, averaging just 2.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in 8.5 minutes played.
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke signee posts huge numbers against Bronny James

Notre Dame (Calif.) combo guard Caleb Foster was one of the biggest snubs when the McDonald's All-American selections came out last week. This week, the 2023 Duke basketball prize had a chance to show off his skills against a player who earned the honor at his position, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) star ...
DURHAM, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight

Brothers Jason and Jeff Capel are upset with North Carolina over what they feel was a slight from the Tar Heels towards Jason on Wednesday. Pitt beat UNC 65-64 on Wednesday night in Chapel Hill. The Panthers are coached by Jeff Capel, a former Duke player, who is in his fifth season at Pitt. Jason,... The post Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chatsports.com

#483 - Down go the Deacs

The Duke Basketball Report podcast is here with a breakdown of what worked and what didn’t as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons visited Cameron Indoor. There was plenty to like, starting with Jeremy Roach’s first half, Tyrese Proctor draining some threes, and Derek Lively blocking shots while barely standing on his tiptoes.
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
abc11.com

ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar

Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill High Principal Blanchard Steps Down; Akins Named as Interim

Charles Blanchard, who has led Chapel Hill High School as its principal since 2018, announced Thursday he is stepping down from the role. In an announcement shared to families by the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district, Blanchard said he is retiring from the district “with a heart full of gratitude and appreciation.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
kiss951.com

Two Greensboro Restaurants Make ‘Most Romantic Restaurants In The U.S.’ List

Greensboro is a just a hop, skip and a jump away from the Charlotte area and with Valentine’s Day just weeks away, time is ticking to snag a reservation at one of the most romantic restaurants in the country. And in case you’re still trying to decide where you’d like to eat, OpenTable’s annual list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America is now out.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Crash knocks down utility pole, closes N Duke Street in Durham

A car crashed into a telephone pole Wednesday night, knocking it down. N Duke Street between W Corporation Street and W Trinity Avenue is closed while repair crews work to fix it. A car crashed into a telephone pole Wednesday night, knocking it down. N Duke Street between W Corporation...
DURHAM, NC
Indy Week

Legendary Raleigh Comedy Club Goodnights Goes Underground

Goodnights Comedy Club, a cornerstone of the Raleigh standup scene for more than 30 years, is going underground. The climb down into the legendary club’s new location in the Village District is reminiscent of a late Friday night at college—stumbling down a narrow flight of stairs into a tiny black-box theater, where you push your way through the crowd only to find yourself crushed into a corner.
RALEIGH, NC
