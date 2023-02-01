Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaping the Future of Transportation: GoTriangle Surveys Community on Greater Triangle Commuter RailJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
10 DPS magnet schools earn high gradesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Jon Scheyer record at Duke vs UNC as a player
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer got his start as a player for the Blue Devils under Coach K, so he knows the rivalry with UNC up close and personal. North Carolina and Duke have faced off more than 250 times. Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer played in eight of them.
"I'd be lying if I said I thought we were going to win,"- Coach K wasn't sure about Christian Laettner making "The Shot" against
Coach K didn't think Duke would win against Kentucky, but Christian Laettner hit "The Shot," which propelled the Blue Devils to elite status
There’s a Glum Feeling in the Air for This Duke-Carolina Meeting
Neither rival is having the season it hoped for as they play for the first time in the post–Coach K era.
NC State guard Jessica Timmons has left the program
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State guard Jessica Timmons has made the decision to step away from the program, multiple Pack Pride sources have confirmed. Timmons has not been on the sidelines for multiple games and did not travel with the Wolfpack to Atlanta, Ga. for the matchup against Georgia Tech. The sophomore from Charlotte played in 18 games this season after playing in 20 last year, averaging just 2.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in 8.5 minutes played.
Duke signee posts huge numbers against Bronny James
Notre Dame (Calif.) combo guard Caleb Foster was one of the biggest snubs when the McDonald's All-American selections came out last week. This week, the 2023 Duke basketball prize had a chance to show off his skills against a player who earned the honor at his position, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) star ...
Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight
Brothers Jason and Jeff Capel are upset with North Carolina over what they feel was a slight from the Tar Heels towards Jason on Wednesday. Pitt beat UNC 65-64 on Wednesday night in Chapel Hill. The Panthers are coached by Jeff Capel, a former Duke player, who is in his fifth season at Pitt. Jason,... The post Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
#483 - Down go the Deacs
The Duke Basketball Report podcast is here with a breakdown of what worked and what didn’t as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons visited Cameron Indoor. There was plenty to like, starting with Jeremy Roach’s first half, Tyrese Proctor draining some threes, and Derek Lively blocking shots while barely standing on his tiptoes.
Four Star SEC transfer leads stout NCCU recruiting class
The Eagles re-load with SEC and ACC talent coming to Durham in 2023.. The post Four Star SEC transfer leads stout NCCU recruiting class appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NCCU student highlights HBCU experience through documentary film
The documentary titled "Essence: Nothing Can Control Us," features the aspiring filmmaker's journey as a student at an HBCU.
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar
Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
Someone in NC wins $1 million Powerball prize; jackpot grows to $700M
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lucky person in North Carolina is waking up to a $1 million Powerball lottery prize Thursday morning, according to the NC Education Lottery. Lottery officials said the winner bought their $2 ticket from the Food Lion on NC 50 in Wake County....
Never-before-seen video shows Dr. King speaking at NCSU as the KKK protests
RALEIGH, N.C. — Did you know Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once spoke to a crowd of 5,000 at Reynolds Coliseum on NC State Campus in Raleigh?. The historic event took place in 1966 – but it wasn't given momentous treatment. Instead, the moment was almost wiped from the history books.
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in North Carolina.
Chapel Hill High Principal Blanchard Steps Down; Akins Named as Interim
Charles Blanchard, who has led Chapel Hill High School as its principal since 2018, announced Thursday he is stepping down from the role. In an announcement shared to families by the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district, Blanchard said he is retiring from the district “with a heart full of gratitude and appreciation.”
Two Greensboro Restaurants Make ‘Most Romantic Restaurants In The U.S.’ List
Greensboro is a just a hop, skip and a jump away from the Charlotte area and with Valentine’s Day just weeks away, time is ticking to snag a reservation at one of the most romantic restaurants in the country. And in case you’re still trying to decide where you’d like to eat, OpenTable’s annual list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America is now out.
Crash knocks down utility pole, closes N Duke Street in Durham
A car crashed into a telephone pole Wednesday night, knocking it down. N Duke Street between W Corporation Street and W Trinity Avenue is closed while repair crews work to fix it. A car crashed into a telephone pole Wednesday night, knocking it down. N Duke Street between W Corporation...
Effort ongoing to record the untold Black history at Raleigh's Dix Park
"It's a remarkable opportunity for us to learn about our past and to uncover these origin stories so that we can understand how we're all connected."
Legendary Raleigh Comedy Club Goodnights Goes Underground
Goodnights Comedy Club, a cornerstone of the Raleigh standup scene for more than 30 years, is going underground. The climb down into the legendary club’s new location in the Village District is reminiscent of a late Friday night at college—stumbling down a narrow flight of stairs into a tiny black-box theater, where you push your way through the crowd only to find yourself crushed into a corner.
