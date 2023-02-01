ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk said Twitter will launch an early version of its program allowing creators to get paid for tweets as soon as next week

By Sawdah Bhaimiya
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Twitter is going to allow creators to get paid for tweets as soon as next week.

  • Elon Musk said Twitter will launch a feature allowing creators be paid for their tweets next week.
  • Musk has talked frequently about such plans since buying Twitter, and said a "beta" is coming next week.
  • In November, Musk claimed Twitter will pay creators a higher proportion of ad revenues than YouTube.

Elon Musk said Twitter will introduce an early version of a long-teased new feature on the platform allowing creators to be paid for their tweets as soon as next week.

Musk responded to a tweet on Tuesday by a user who said Twitter's co-tweet feature which lets users co-author tweets together is "stupid af" to which Musk responded: "You're welcome. Axed them yesterday to focus on enabling writers to add essays as attachments to tweets.

"Combined with improvements to creator subscriptions (fka superfollow), you will be able to publish directly on Twitter & get paid for it."

He added that a "Beta version" of this feature would be launching next week.

In an additional tweet, Musk said the company is also "reviewing" revenue share for ad in a creator's tweets so they can "create an interesting thread and get paid for it!"

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request from Insider for further comment regarding the new feature.

Musk has been promising a monetization model for different types of content on Twitter since his $44 billion takeover in October.

At the time Musk said Twitter planned to surpass YouTube's rate of paying creators 55% of total ad revenue from their videos. "We can beat that," Musk tweeted in November.

Meanwhile, Musk has been busy exploring avenues to pay off part of the $13 billion loan he used to acquire Twitter. He has been in talks with backers to raise $3 billion to pay off part of this debt, according to the Wall Street Journal.

However, Musk has since responded to a tweet asking him if this news is accurate saying "no."

