ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

Latvia considers Olympic boycott if Russians compete

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Latvia will consider boycotting next year's Paris Olympics if athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus are allowed to take part after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

While various governments in Europe, including Latvia, have condemned the International Olympic Committee's push to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete, and Ukraine has threatened to boycott the Games, the response from the national Olympic committees sending teams has been muted.

“If the Olympic Games took place now and Russian and Belarusian athletes were allowed to participate in Olympic Games, the Latvian team would not go to (this) competition,” Latvian Olympic Committee president Žoržs Tikmers told Latvian public television on Monday, according to a statement provided by the LOC to the Associated Press on Tuesday.

There was no immediate response from the IOC.

Tikmers was himself a silver medalist in rowing for the Soviet Union at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, which numerous countries including the United States boycotted in protest after Soviet troops invaded Afghanistan.

Latvia, which borders Russia and regained its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, has been a strong supporter of Ukraine. Latvia is the defending Olympic champion in men's 3-on-3 basketball after beating the Russian team in the gold-medal game in Tokyo in 2021.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Column: IOC talks tough on Russia — until Paris on horizon

The IOC likes to talk tough — as long as it's not heading into an Olympic year. Not surprisingly, as we draw ever closer to the cash cow that is Paris 2024, the hypocrites running the Olympic movement are eager to get Russia back in the games. They'll surely find a way, despite Vladimir Putin's brutal invasion of Ukraine and growing threats of a boycott from those who don't think...
Leader Telegram

Olympic echoes of boycott era as Ukraine vs IOC intensifies

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A contest that could define the 2024 Paris Olympics is playing out 18 months before medals are awarded. It's giving the International Olympic Committee a political challenge with echoes of the 1980s. Ukraine fired up its campaign on Friday to have Russia and military ally Belarus excluded from the next Summer Games with talk in Kyiv of a boycott and support from sympathetic governments in the Baltics and elsewhere in Europe. ...
Leader Telegram

Germany and partners call on Iran to cooperate with the IAEA

BERLIN — Germany, France, Britain and the U.S. have called on Tehran to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, or IAEA, after the watchdog revealed Iran had secretly modified a facility for the production of highly enriched uranium. Iran must comply with its legally binding international obligations, the four countries demanded in a statement released by the German Foreign Office in Berlin. Production of highly enriched uranium by Iran...
Leader Telegram

The EU’s ban on Russian diesel won’t really stop fuel flows

For decades, a steady stream of ocean tankers has filed back and forth between a small cluster of ports in northwest Europe and the Baltic Sea. Typically, each would bring about 40 million liters of diesel to help keep Europe’s economy humming. Starting Sunday, that will be banned — along with almost any other deliveries of Russian fuels to the European Union. While that had initially caused some alarm, the new rules are designed to be so inherently leaky that it will dull the pain...
Leader Telegram

Zelenskyy calls for fast path to EU as Russia plans offensive

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged deeper integration into the European Union as he tries to rally his country to face an anticipated military offensive from Russia. Zelenskyy and his government held two days of talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her commissioners, who traveled to Kyiv to deliver a strong signal that Europe will stand up for Ukraine, but made no promises on the next steps for the country’s efforts to join the EU. ...
Leader Telegram

Dozens of soldiers freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Dozens of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war have returned home following a prisoner swap, officials on both sides said Saturday. Top Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said in a Telegram post that 116 Ukrainians were freed. He said the released POWs include troops who held out in Mariupol during Moscow’s monthslong siege that reduced the southern port city to ruins, as well as guerrilla fighters...
Leader Telegram

US to send Ukraine longer-range bombs in latest turnaround

WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of agonizing, the U.S has agreed to send longer-range bombs to Ukraine as it prepares to launch a spring offensive to retake territory Russia captured last year, U.S. officials said Thursday, confirming that the new weapons will have roughly double the range of any other offensive weapon provided by America. The U.S. will provide ground-launched small diameter bombs as part of a $2.17 billion aid package it is expected to announce Friday, several U.S. officials said. The package also for...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

China plays down Blinken's canceled visit over balloon

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China played down the cancellation of a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken after a large Chinese balloon suspected of conducting surveillance on U.S. military sites roiled diplomatic relations, saying that neither side had formally announced any such plan. “In actuality, the U.S. and China have never announced any visit, the U.S. making any such announcement is their own business, and we respect that," China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Saturday morning. ...
KANSAS STATE
Leader Telegram

Punk icon Lydon fails in bid to play Eurovision Song Contest

LONDON (AP) — Punk icon John Lydon has failed in his attempt to become Ireland’s entry for the pop music competition the Eurovision Song Contest. The former Sex Pistols frontman entered the song “Hawaii” with his post-punk band Public Image Ltd. in the national runoff for May’s continent-wide contest. Jurors and viewers of a televised final on Friday chose the song “We Are One” by the band Wild Youth to...
HAWAII STATE
Leader Telegram

Chinese balloon high over US stirs unease far below

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Chinese balloon drifting high above the U.S. and first revealed over Montana has created a buzz down below among residents who initially wondered what it was — and now wonder what its arrival means amid a chorus of alarm raised by elected officials. The balloon roiled diplomatic tensions as it continued to move over the central U.S. on Friday at 60,000 feet (18,288 meters). Secretary of State Anthony Blinken abruptly canceled an upcoming trip to China. ...
MONTANA STATE
Leader Telegram

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky

WASHINGTON (AP) — What in the world is that thing? A massive white orb sweeping across U.S. airspace has triggered a diplomatic maelstrom and is blowing up on social media. China insists it’s just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds. With only limited “self-steering” capabilities. ...
OREGON STATE
Leader Telegram

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:22 a.m. EST

AP source: Kyrie Irving requests trade from Nets NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star guard Kyrie Irving has asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade, a person with knowledge of the details says. The request comes less than a week before the trade deadline and possibly signals an ending to his tenure with the franchise, either before that or after this season ends. Irving made the request after talks about a new contract did not go to his liking, the person told The Associated Press on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Leader Telegram

Pope encourages South Sudanese, will raise plight of women

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Pope Francis sought Saturday to console the long-suffering people of South Sudan as he opened his first full day in a country beset by conflict, poverty and humanitarian crises, encouraging priests and nuns to serve their flocks by joining in their tears. After arriving in the world’s newest country on the first-ever papal visit Friday, Francis was spending Saturday ministering first to church personnel and then to South Sudanese who have been forced by fighting, flooding and other crises to...
Leader Telegram

Report: Navy ships face growing maintenance delays, costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Navy ships are getting fewer steaming hours because of growing maintenance delays and costs, a troubling trend that comes as at time when the U.S. is struggling to keep pace with China’s growing fleet. Operating and support costs grew by about $2.5 billion across 10 ship classes while the number of propulsion hours in which ships were operating or training dipped during a 10-year period that ended in 2021, according to a report by the Government Accountability Office. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

AP News Summary at 12:25 a.m. EST

Chinese balloon soars across US; Blinken scraps Beijing trip WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon is sailing across the U.S. The spectacle drew severe Pentagon accusations of spying on Friday, while sending some excited or alarmed Americans outside with binoculars. President Joe Biden had been inclined to blow it out of the sky, officials say, but bowed to strong recommendations against that by top military leaders, who feared harm to Americans on the ground from debris from the large, heavy ship. Secretary of...
GEORGIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
16K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy