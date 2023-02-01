The Viral Headphones That Amazon Reviewers Say Are ACTUALLY Waterproof

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Sometimes a handy Amazon gadget is so popular, you just have to try it for yourself. This was certainly the case with the $30 Tozo T6 waterproof Bluetooth earbuds. Looking to get into the wireless headphone game without dropping hundreds of dollars, I recently bought a pair for myself and found that they do, in fact, live up to the hype.

These earbuds are a longtime reader favorite here at HuffPost. They’ve also racked up 164,130 five-star ratings and 42,467 positive reviews on Amazon that attest to their versatility , durability and sound quality .

The wireless headphones come in six colors, keep a charge for over 40 hours and have an IPX8 waterproof rating, meaning they can be submerged in up to one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

Let me confirm — as many reviewers have said — that these babies are actually waterproof. You can wear them in the shower, in the rain, during a really sweaty workout or even (as some reviewers did ) in the pool. I use them almost daily in the shower to listen to embarrassing podcasts I refuse to name here. They have great sound quality, even when you’re standing directly under the stream pretending to be in a ’90s music video.

The Tozo earbuds come in a compact case — similar to an AirPods case — that charges the buds when you’re on the go. They’re super lightweight, fit snugly in your ears and are comfortable to wear for hours on end. (The only so-so thing, which many reviews agree with, is the buds’ touch control is super sensitive — an errant graze or forceful splash of water is liable to pause your playlist. However, it’s easy to resume your scheduled programming with another light tap.)

They’re so compact and comfy, you literally forget you have them in. And when you take them out, you don’t have the residual, phantom-pod feeling in your ears that bigger buds tend to leave.

If you need more reasons to grab a pair of these budget buds, you can read some of the glowing five-star reviews below.

Promising reviews: