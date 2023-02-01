The Best Luxury Wares From Black Designers That You Can Get At Nordstrom

Today marks the start of Black History Month , a time to reflect on the massive contributions that Black Americans have made to our culture through the centuries. It’s also a great opportunity to put our money where our mouths are and support Black businesses.

Not sure where to start? Nordstrom is one of many retailers who support The 15% Pledge , committing 15% of their “shelf space” to Black-owned businesses and making it easier than ever to shop Black designers, artisans and more.

Below, we’ve rounded up must-have items from Black designers at Nordstrom. They include everything from accessories like purses to an everyday men’s T-shirt to skin care products , beautiful clothes, lingerie and home goods. Stock up on gorgeous wares and clothing while also supporting ultra-talented Black business owners during this very special month — and, moving forward, throughout the entire year.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.