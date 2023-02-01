The Best Smart Bikes For All Your At-Home Cycling Needs

Whether you’re taking a break from cycling at your local gym or looking for a new way to get active at home , a smart exercise bike may just be the thing you need to keep your muscles moving without having to leave your house.

But what makes an exercise bike “smart,” you ask? Well, this type of fitness machinery not only has typical bike components, such as pedals, handlebars and, of course, a seat, but it also has either a built-in screen or a rack to hold your phone or tablet. These bikes make it super easy for you to have a more personalized workout at home — and indoors — all while tracking your cycling progress and helping you achieve your athletic goals.

Although the Peloton bike may be the first one that comes to mind, there are other fitness brands that offer smart exercise bikes at various price points.

Below, we provided more information on the Peloton, if you have your heart set on it, plus four more highly rated stationary smart bikes at a variety of budgets (starting at $799.99).

