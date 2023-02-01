Read full article on original website
Related
Chelsea vs Fulham - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Chelsea vs Fulham in the Premier League, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Mikel Arteta fires warning to Arsenal after Everton defeat
Mikel Arteta had a stern message for Arsenal after their defeat to Everton.
Graham Potter: January transfer window has changed Chelsea 'direction'
Graham Potter speaks on Chelsea's 2023 January transfer window and the arrival of Enzo Fernandez.
Jonas Eidevall reacts to Arsenal's failure to sign a striker in January
Jonas Eidevall has admitted his disappointment in Arsenal's failure to sign a striker in January, but conceded it was a difficult window to do business in.
Chelsea prioritising Mason Mount contract extension after transfer window
Chelsea will focus on extending Mason Mount's contract now the transfer window is closed.
Mallorca vs Real Madrid - La Liga: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Mallorca vs Real Madrid in La Liga, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Arsenal win 'could be turning point' for 'talented' Everton
Everton defender James Tarkowski believes Saturday's shock win over Arsenal could be the spark they've been looking for in the Premier League relegation battle. The two-time England international headed home the only goal of the game as the Toffees beat the league leaders at Goodison Park - their first victory in any competition since October 22 - in Sean Dyche's first match in charge.
Mikel Arteta wins Premier League Manager of the Month for January
Mikel Arteta has been named the Premier League's Manager of the Month for January 2023.
Man City predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Tottenham in the Premier League.
Mikel Arteta explains Arsenal's decision to sign Jorginho from Chelsea
Mikel Arteta explains what Arsenal can expect from Jorginho after his move from Chelsea.
Benfica president lashes out at Enzo Fernandez over Chelsea transfer
Benfica's president has hit out at Enzo Fernandez over his move to Chelsea.
Alisson urges Liverpool teammates to 'wake up' after Wolves defeat
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson struggled to explain his side's shambolic 3-0 Premier League defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers
Aston Villa 2-4 Leicester City: Player ratings as Foxes earn first post-World Cup win
Match report and player ratings from Aston Villa's Premier League defeat to Leicester City
Carlo Ancelotti delivers huge Real Madrid fitness boost before Mallorca clash
Carlo Ancelotti delivers a positive fitness update for Real Madrid.
Liverpool remove midfielder from Champions League squad
Liverpool have cut a midfielder from their Champions League squad.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang removed from Chelsea Champions League squad
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been removed from Chelsea's Champions League squad.
The Man Utd matches Casemiro will miss through suspension
The Manchester United games Casemiro will miss following his red card against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
FA Cup on TV: Man Utd, Spurs & Man City television selections confirmed for fifth round
The televised games for the fifth round of the 2022/23 FA Cup have been confirmed, with ties including Man Utd, Spurs and Man City selected.
Transfer rumours: Arsenal eye Hudson-Odoi; Man Utd's Tielemans bid
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Callum Hudson-Odoi, Youri Tielemans, Jude Bellingham & more.
International breaks 2022/23: When windows are and what competitions are there?
England are back in action soon, so who will they be facing and in what competition?
90min
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0